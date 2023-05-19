Companies Implement ESG in Packaging

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Success Stories of ESG in Packaging Operations

Executives at the 2023 Top to Top Summit highlighted ESG as a key focus for future packaging operations.

Casey Flanagan
May 19, 2023
Executives shared their ESG success stories at the 2023 Top to Top Summit.
Executives shared their ESG success stories at the 2023 Top to Top Summit.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2023 Sustainability and Technology - The Future of Packaging and Processing

More companies are adopting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks to add long-term sustainability to packaging operations.

That’s according to Top to Top Summit 2023 findings shared in PMMI Business Intelligence’s report, “Sustainability and Technology – the Future of Packaging and Processing.” During the Top to Top segment on ESG, the topic was introduced as being “very high level in many companies,” emphasizing packaging operations.

ESG is a holistic framework that helps companies understand how they manage the risks and opportunities linked to sustainability and plan accordingly.

ESG in packaging stands out

Summit panelists shared their success stories of ESG in packaging, including one who said their ESG plan comprises four pillars: Product, Operations, Internal and External. He said their ESG operations are focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving water conservation, and reducing waste, as well as implementing initiatives internally for associates and externally for the community.

The same panelist highlighted the close relationship between their ESG program and packaging, specifically mentioning goals related to PCR (post-consumer recycled) inclusion, material reduction, problematic materials, and recyclability.

Another panelist, a senior director of engineering, explained that “currently 93% of our packaging materials by volume meet the goal of renewables, recyclables, or compostables.” That included compostable fiber bowls or frozen meals that prevented the generation of 11 million pounds of plastic in fiscal year 2021.

The company now has a target to reach 100% adherence to these goals by 2025, but the panelist added that the last 7% is “difficult to get.”

Panelists also highlighted the importance of providing more public information about sustainable practices, including using recyclable material, working with growers in their supply chain on sustainable agricultural practices, setting realistic post-COVID-19 goals and timelines, and the need to work together across the industry.Top to Top Summit panelists discussed the importance of providing more public information about sustainable practices.Top to Top Summit panelists discussed the importance of providing more public information about sustainable practices.PMMI Business Intelligence: 2023 Sustainability and Technology - The Future of Packaging and Processing

“We need kind of more than just ourselves working in silos and collaborating with suppliers, OEMs, other brands, associations,” one panelist said. “Everybody has to do this and try to set standards so we don’t continue to see volatility in our markets.”

A company executive shared that they switched to a pre-dosed flexible pouch, resulting in savings of up to 85% in energy, water, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Equipment suppliers as an ESG solution

Another panelist said they were working with OEMs to bring “more variety of packaging formats that are outside the machine limitations or the boilerplate when we bought the machine… retrofitting existing assets to do new things. 

The discussion included talk of the demand for packaging equipment capable of accommodating fiber-based and flexible materials. The group also mentioned the potential for OEMs to integrate features like waste heat recapture, improved insulation, variable frequency drives, and other operational efficiencies into their products. Presenters also said they saw OEMs as potential collaborators in assisting companies with prototyping diverse assets.

When the discussion moved to questions from the floor, panelists were asked about their ESG strategies and metrics in relation to OEMs, with one panelist revealing his company already includes a score-carding question for preferred partners.

The potential for overall equipment efficiency (OEE) being used to improve ESG metrics was highlighted by participants, such as reducing damaged packaging or detecting issues earlier in the process.

“We need to think about ESG as part of our innovation and productivity strategy, not separately, which I think is what we’ve done in the past couple of years,” one speaker said.

ESG initiatives like combining processes under one roof can improve efficiency.ESG initiatives like combining processes under one roof can improve efficiency.PMMI Business Intelligence: 2023 Sustainability and Technology - The Future of Packaging and ProcessingOther ESG projects and strategies

Top to Top discussion participants also talked about their projects within their companies, including measuring and optimizing agricultural practices, in one case reducing the use of chemicals used on plants by 50%. 

Others mentioned reducing trucks on the road, in one example, by 10,000 a year through the creation of a vertically integrated process in which manufacturing cans and filling them take place on the same site.

Participants also mentioned using new equipment to shorten changeovers.

Specific waste reduction initiatives were highlighted by some groups, including reprocessing films and foils, remanufacturing components, reducing, and recycling corrugate for packaging, and reclaiming water in the process.

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence, 2023 Sustainability and Technology – The Future of Packaging and Processing

Download the FREE report below.

Related Stories
63% of surveyed executives say their company has not yet looked into the impact of EPR legislation in its packaging.
Business Intelligence
Extended Producer Responsibility Legislation Emerging in U.S.
Increasing interest in PCR materials aligns with state mandates and voluntary company goals.
Business Intelligence
PCR Content Popularity Gains on the Horizon
Advances in recycling technology could help to more widely incorporate flexible plastic films into curbside collection.
Business Intelligence
Recycling Infrastructure Expands for Flexible Plastic Films
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
Executives shared their ESG success stories at the 2023 Top to Top Summit.
Business Intelligence
Companies Implement ESG in Packaging
Executives at the 2023 Top to Top Summit highlighted ESG as a key focus for future packaging operations.
Mars Wrigley China is switching to PCR rPET packaging for its Cui Xiang Mi chocolate brand.
Sustainability
Mars Wrigley, Tesco, and Valor Introduce Package Recycling Innovations
Maxresdefault 6464d6f9cd38c
Coding, Printing & Labeling
A Complete Guide to Coding and Marking Equipment in Packaging
Upstream of secondary packaging, the single-serve pies are loaded into cartons on this system.
Robotics
Popular Pies Call for Robotic Packaging Upgrade
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Armor Bloccopy
I/O Blocks
Rockwell launches the Allen Bradley® ArmorBlock 5000™ I/O blocks designed to operate in a wide range of temperatures and offer up to IP69K protection for high-speed applications in harsh environments.
Asynchronous Motors
Photoelectric Sensors
More Products
In Print
Packaging World April 2023
April 2023
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
Packaging World Craft Brew 2023
Craft Brew 2023
Packaging World March 2023
March 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »