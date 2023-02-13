New Tool: ProSource
How Will AI Shape Packaging’s Future?

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies advance, they have the potential to revolutionize the way brands and CPGs approach packaging.

Matt Reynolds
Feb 13, 2023
Image generated by the Lensa AI app after analyzing a dozen photos containing Matt Reynolds, Chief Editor.
One of the most significant impacts of AI on packaging operations is the ability to optimize and streamline the packaging process. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data to determine the most efficient and cost-effective packaging solutions. This can result in faster and more accurate packaging, reducing waste, and increasing efficiency. Moreover, AI can help companies to quickly identify and resolve any issues that arise during the packaging process, such as missing or incorrect labels, reducing the risk of product recalls, and ensuring that consumers receive the right product.

In addition to optimizing the packaging process, AI can also help brands and CPGs to make more informed decisions about their packaging materials. AI algorithms can analyze environmental impact data, such as greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and waste generated by different packaging materials, allowing companies to make informed choices about which materials are most sustainable and eco-friendly.

Moreover, AI can also be used to improve the design and labeling of packaging. For instance, AI algorithms can analyze consumer preferences and purchasing habits to determine the most effective and appealing packaging designs. AI can also be used to generate product labels, ensuring that they are accurate, legible, and comply with regulatory requirements.

Another significant impact of AI on packaging operations is the ability to personalize packaging. AI algorithms can analyze consumer data to create customized packaging and labeling solutions, helping brands and CPGs to stand out in a crowded marketplace. Customized packaging can also help companies to build stronger relationships with their customers, as well as increase brand recognition and loyalty.

Finally, AI can also play a crucial role in enhancing supply chain transparency and accountability. AI algorithms can be used to monitor and track products throughout the supply chain, ensuring that they are handled and stored correctly and that they reach their final destination on time and in good condition. This can help companies to reduce waste and improve the efficiency of their supply chains, as well as ensuring that consumers receive safe, high-quality products.

In conclusion, AI has the potential to transform the packaging operations of brands and CPGs, making the process more efficient, sustainable, and personalized. As AI technologies continue to evolve, it is likely that their impact on packaging operations will become even more pronounced, helping companies to remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. Brands and CPGs that embrace AI and incorporate it into their packaging operations will be well-positioned to succeed in the future.

Editor’s note, coming clean. The above portion of this month’s column was brought to you by AI. Using ChatGPT, tech firm OpenAI’s latest AI application, I generated this text for free in a matter of about 90 seconds. The only input was the following prompt: Write an opinion column, in 500 words or less, that explains how Artificial Intelligence might impact brands’ and CPGs’ packaging operations.

How did the AI do? It’s a little formulaic and overly reliant on the word “moreover,” with all the charm of a high school essay. But it’s well-reasoned—I don’t have a bone to pick with any of the conclusions. It exhibits some lateral thinking, not confining itself to one subtopic.

But more importantly, it could easily pass for the work of a living, breathing human with access to Google and Wikipedia. Does that mean ChatGPT passes the Turing Test, an assessment first proposed by the godfather of computer science Alan Turing, to test a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behavior equivalent to, or indistinguishable from, that of a human?

In other words, had we just published it without telling you this column was AI-written, would you have known? Could you have spotted the machine in your midst?

The onset of the AI age is upon us, and it will precipitate a lot philosophical and ethical questions. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and questions like these will be keeping your columnist up late thinking. With the rise of AI, it’s time for packaging professionals to grapple with it, too.

