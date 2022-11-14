Predictive Maintenance Solutions Trending Among Companies

ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

Predictive Maintenance Is On the Mind for Most Companies

Packaged goods companies are implementing or considering a variety of predictive maintenance technologies, and OEMs are looking for ways to match demand.

Casey Flanagan
Graphic 2
PMMI Business Intelligence, 2022 Challenges and Opportunities for Packaging and Processing Operations

The majority of surveyed companies are currently considering, planning, or implementing predictive maintenance systems in some form, according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2022 report “Challenges and Opportunities for Packaging and Processing Operations.”

PMMI asked attendees at October’s PACK EXPO International to participate in a pre-show survey about plans for predictive maintenance in their operations. The results showed a variety of technologies sparking interest among consumer packaged goods companies, and a corresponding response among equipment manufacturers to meet demand.

The State of Predictive Maintenance

Current predictive maintenance activities among CPGs included implementing thermography solutions, full equipment monitoring and computerized maintenance management system software. OEMs noted an interest in adding predictive maintenance to their systems and testing it with customers.GraphicPMMI Business Intelligence, 2022 Challenges and Opportunities for Packaging and Processing Operations

“We are considering adding this as an optional feature on equipment,” one OEM said, noting their company is curious to learn how this would benefit packagers’ daily line operation and maintenance staff and budget.

Vibration analysis, thermography and holistic solutions such as equipment health monitoring sensors were popular among companies as potential technologies to implement in the next three to five years.

Other technologies popular among respondents included:

  • Parts room setup and organization
  • Oil monitoring analysis
  • Risk and reliability software
  • Machine level fault codes
  • Tracking hours of use until downtime
  • Outage planning and scheduled total productive maintenance
  • Risk minimization
  • Best practice information
  • Mean time between failures data

With such a broad range of interests among CPGs, OEMs have a challenge ahead to meet all their needs.

In response to the question about plans over the next three to five years, OEMs stated they are looking at areas such as prediction and recommended maintenance, and component failure.

One OEM said their company expected to provide “dashboards and algorithms related to predictive maintenance and aligning preventive and predictive diagnostics.”

Participants perceived the best opportunities within operations for predictive maintenance to be critical, high tech and high value machines, and continuous production equipment.

Areas that minimize downtime and assistance with proactive maintenance, production, processing and packaging operations, trend monitoring, mixing and water systems were also cited as prime for predictive maintenance solutions. 

Predictive Maintenance Trends at PACK EXPO International

Surveyed packaged goods companies said they planned to use the PACK EXPO show to scout for computerized maintenance management system software, total productive maintenance, machine reliability, and products that deliver value.

As one respondent claimed, “we are open to any and all industry solutions to increase machinery reliability.” 

For their part, OEMs had the chance to promote the benefits of their predictive maintenance systems to interested companies at the show. 

OEM participants said they would also use PACK EXPO to “understand customer requirements and expectations as well as insight into security and data requirements.”

Future Looks Bright for Predictive Maintenance Tech

Cpg PercentagesPMMI Business Intelligence, 2022 Challenges and Opportunities for Packaging and Processing OperationsFrom the answers given by participants, there is clearly room for increased adoption of predictive maintenance and enthusiasm for preventing production line breakdowns before they occur. 

Among CPGs specifically, 43% are currently using some form of the technology, while an additional 45% plan to implement predictive maintenance in the next three years.

Most packaging industry companies are in the early exploratory stages with predictive maintenance, but the results of this survey show a significant and growing group adopting the technology.

Source: PMMI Business Intelligence, 2022 Challenges and Opportunities for Packaging and Processing Operations.

Download the FREE report below.

Companies in this article
PMMI
Related Stories
Pouch Line
Business intelligence
Challenges and Opportunities in Sustainable Packaging Today
Maxresdefault 6345b9f7be7dc
Business intelligence
The CanDo Spirit at Natural Products Expo East
Unilever introduced its Dove refill-at-home deodorant package in early 2021.
Business intelligence
Reuse is on the Rise, but ‘Much More Needs to be Done’
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Top Stories
Graphic 2
Business intelligence
Predictive Maintenance Solutions Trending Among Companies
Packaged goods companies are implementing or considering a variety of predictive maintenance technologies, and OEMs are looking for ways to match demand.
Snacking trends shift after COVID-19 pandemic.
Business intelligence
Snack Consumer Trends Shift, Industry Sees Increases
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 8 36 43 Pm
PEI 2022
Parts Reduction on Case Erector
Milk & More refillable grocery packaging.
Sustainability
Reusable and Refillable Packaging is a Global Opportunity
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Access On-Demand Content Today
Discover innovative solutions for packaging and processing, automation, sustainability, e-commerce and more.
LEARN MORE
Access On-Demand Content Today
Products
2022 11 Gn814 Lockable Indexing Plunger
Lockable Indexing Plungers
JW Winco adds the GN 814 stainless steel lockable indexing plungers designed to protect against unauthorized or accidental operation.
Dual Chamber Pouch
Sustainable PET Bottle
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »