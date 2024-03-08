See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Get up to speed on the latest innovations in packaging and processing at PACK EXPO East, March 18 – 20 in Philadelphia. Don’t miss out!

SC Johnson and AMERIPEN Testify About Federal-Level EPR

The multiple-day hearings highlighted a need for collaboration between the government and the primary stakeholders to come up with a palatable program.

Sean Riley
Mar 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 03 08 At 12 23 29 Pm

The first week of March saw SC Johnson's CEO testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works at a hearing about extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies for consumer packaging, along with AMERIPEN (the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment) and WWF (the World Wildlife Fund).

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Fisk Johnson, CEO of the chemical cleaning multinational, has advocated for years for federal legislation to better the U.S.'s ability to recycle and reuse plastic, particularly among businesses.

Despite SC Johnson’s companywide commitment to reducing plastic waste through 100% recycled plastic bottles and cleaning solution cartridges that allow bottles to be reused, he admitted during the hearings that he couldn’t say he feels good about the progress being made with plastic waste and recycling. He further advocated for stronger and uniform regulation on plastic and EPR - because "voluntary actions only can go so far."

"In our view, the only practical way to get every stakeholder in the plastic ecosystem working together and driving scale is a government regulatory framework," Johnson told the committee. "All companies of sufficient size in the ecosystem have to be part of it for it to work and to drive the right economics and change."

Erin Simon, the vice president of plastic waste and business for the World Wildlife Fund, and Dan Felton, the executive director of AMERIPEN, a packaging policy advocacy group, also testified before the panel.

“I thought the hearing was an excellent conversation starter with some of the stakeholders, including brands like SC Johnson, who was also present, who will need to be involved in any federal EPR discussions,” Felton told Packaging World. “Questions from committee members were relevant and solicited some good responses from all the witnesses.”

The consensus among those who testified was that steps should be taken to improve, sustain, and upgrade America's recycling system. Johnson was specifically asked about implementing a fee based on a company's "end of life" for plastic products. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, this would mean that companies producing plastic that ends up in landfills would pay higher fees than companies that have the plastic recycled.

“We will support thoughtful packaging EPR proposals that properly balance the needs of all stakeholders,” Felton testified. “We will not support poorly designed packaging EPR proposals that we believe are not based in reality and will not result in positive environmental change and greater packaging recovery and recycling.”

According to Felton, the fly in the ointment of any legislation is that separate states have enacted their own EPR bills without consistency. This will only decrease the effectiveness of the legislation and ultimately confuse brand owners like SC Johnson.  Johnson agreed, using California as an example.

"I'll give you an example: the labeling laws are part of EPR in California, and they will prevent the chasing arrows symbol in most cases. Thirty other states have laws that mandate the chasing arrows," Johnson said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, referring to recycling symbols on plastic bottles. With products flowing across state lines, the need for a federal policy is obvious but clearly convoluted.

Sen. Shelly More Capito, R-West Virginia, vice chair of the committee, agreed that a program would benefit states but noted that even the smallest recycling bills are snared in Washington’s notorious red tape.

At the end of the day, the hearings highlighted a need for collaboration between the government and the primary stakeholders to come up with a palatable program.

“AMERIPEN looks forward to being closely involved in these discussions moving forward, including with our brand and other members,” Felton said.

Related Stories
Alpla Sustainable Survey
News
No Surprise Who is Leading Sustainable Packaging Charge
Kellanova's reduced packaging materials for select snack brands positions the company with one of the smallest plastic footprints among peer companies.
Sustainability
Kellanova, PepsiCo, and LUSH Introduce Recycling Innovations
Pack Expo East
PMMI News
Packaging Fueling Growth of Craft Beer and Spirits Market, According to New PMMI White Paper
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Various packaging sizes, multipack options, and specialty releases can help craft producers stand out from the crowd and grow brand loyalty.
Business Intelligence
Craft Market Success Comes in Many Packages
Craft producers can build greater brand awareness by focusing on factors like primary packaging variety, multipacks, and specialty releases.
Screenshot 2024 03 08 At 12 23 29 Pm
News
SC Johnson and AMERIPEN Testify About Federal-Level EPR
Alpla Sustainable Survey
News
No Surprise Who is Leading Sustainable Packaging Charge
Celebrating its 30th year serving craft beer in Philadelphia, Yards Brewing Co. serves the Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland area with 55,000 barrels/year in all sorts of packaging formats. With a 300,000-barrel capacity, it has room for further growth into the contract packaging space.
Secondary/End-of-Line
Gentle Case Packing Cures Broken Bottle Blues
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Cover Ai 1
Artificial Intelligence Solutions
Cloud platform IMA Sandbox and AI marketplace IMA AlgoMarket offer co-development opportunities, pre-built solutions, and faster digitalization for optimized processes.
Sterilizers
Thickness Tester
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Home
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
800 Cpg Sustainability And Technology
Digital Transformation
Sustainability and Technology in Packaging and Processing
View more »