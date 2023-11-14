New Tool: ProSource
Top 5 Packaging World Articles of November 2023

Check out Packaging World's most-read articles this month.

Nov 14, 2023

1. World Not Poised to Meet MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment 2025 Goal
Global efforts show progress on plastic pollution is possible – but the world remains off track to meet the necessary mark.

2. Cap and Closure Star in Pernod Ricard/Chivas Brothers' Glenlivet Twist, Mix, and Pour RTD Cocktails
Pernod Ricard Chivas Brothers’ whisky brand The Glenlivet unveils a pair of instant mix, ready-to-serve cocktails that consumers prepare simply by opening the bottle. A twist of the aluminum shell cap releases pressurized cocktail mix ingredients.

3. Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and JDE Peet's Introduce Paper-Based Packaging Innovations
See a few examples of paper-based packaging innovations by Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and JDE Peet's from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

4. Exploring What Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Can Do
Join us for a video delving into the technology behind HFFS machines and how they are used in bagging and pouching lines across various industries.

5. Tips for Recyclable Package Design
Discover the essentials of material selection, design considerations, and consumer education in our deep dive into recyclable package design.

The latest Apple Watch is packaged in the company's first 100% fiber-based packaging.
Sustainability
Apple, PepsiCo, and Smol Introduce Paper-Based Packaging Solutions
Screenshot 2023 11 13 At 3 31 52 Pm
Sustainability
Clemson Launches Compostable Packaging Research Initiative
Sustainable Pkg
Sustainability
Packaging Europe’s Sustainable Packaging Summit Returns for 2023
Top Stories
One of the trends identified by PLMA at its Private Label Trade Show was the rise in specialized skincare. Featured was Bath & Body Works, which has grown its men’s category with new private brand skincare and beard care products.
Events
Five Trends Spotted at the Private Label Trade Show
As store brands continue to outperform national brands, PLMA – The Private Label Manufacturers Assn. identifies five product trends that dominated the 2023 Private Label Trade Show.
Inge Fleuren, Global RFID Product Solutions Manager Checkpoint Systems (left), and Julien Thibult, RFID Sales Director Checkpoint Systems France.
Package Design
Live from AIPIA: McDonald’s's Reusable Foodservice Packaging a Lesson in RFID Integration
Unilever's on-shelf inclusivity solution allows smartphones to read on-pack QRs at a distance.
Package Design
Live at AIPIA: Unilever's Persil Adds Accessibility Via On-Pack QR
Products
Quick Change Order Picker Platforms
Quick-Change Order Picker Platforms
New Age Industrial’s 99664 - quick-change order picker platform is designed for high-capacity order picking, thus minimizing unloading trips.
Robotic Labeling Solution
Product Security Solution
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Downloads
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
