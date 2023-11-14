1. World Not Poised to Meet MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment 2025 Goal

Global efforts show progress on plastic pollution is possible – but the world remains off track to meet the necessary mark.



2. Cap and Closure Star in Pernod Ricard/Chivas Brothers' Glenlivet Twist, Mix, and Pour RTD Cocktails

Pernod Ricard Chivas Brothers’ whisky brand The Glenlivet unveils a pair of instant mix, ready-to-serve cocktails that consumers prepare simply by opening the bottle. A twist of the aluminum shell cap releases pressurized cocktail mix ingredients.





3. Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and JDE Peet's Introduce Paper-Based Packaging Innovations

See a few examples of paper-based packaging innovations by Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and JDE Peet's from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.





4. Exploring What Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Can Do

Join us for a video delving into the technology behind HFFS machines and how they are used in bagging and pouching lines across various industries.





5. Tips for Recyclable Package Design

Discover the essentials of material selection, design considerations, and consumer education in our deep dive into recyclable package design.