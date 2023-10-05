New Tool: ProSource
ALDI to Reduce Plastic Waste by 25 Percent

In the last four years, ALDI has reported a 12.2 percent reduction in plastic waste, equivalent to 5,500 tons of plastic removed from circulation.

Sean Riley
Oct 5, 2023
Since 2019, Aldi has reported a 12.2 percent reduction in plastic waste.
ALDI stores in Australia are set to undergo subtle yet significant transformations as the retailer launches a series of waste reduction initiatives aiming to reduce plastic usage by 25 percent by 2025. The grocer claims to have already reached the halfway mark with some changes already in effect and others scheduled for later this year.

In a recent announcement, ALDI revealed that its Jindurra Station two-star beef mince now boasts 70 percent less plastic in its packaging. Furthermore, the supermarket is transitioning its "everyday range" of batteries from plastic to paper packaging, resulting in the elimination of approximately 17 tons of plastic waste annually.

Looking ahead, ALDI plans to phase out Styrofoam noodle cups, replacing them with paper-based recyclable alternatives later this year.

These initiatives come at a time when major supermarkets face mounting criticism for excessive plastic usage, particularly on products like fruit and vegetables, which often come with their own natural protective layers.

Daniel Baker, ALDI Australia's Sustainability Director, emphasized the company's commitment to affordability and sustainability.

"As a business, we are fundamentally focused on delivering for our customers, and we are keenly aware many of them are feeling the pinch right now," said Mr. Baker. "For us, we won't be beaten on the cost of the weekly shop, but that simply doesn't come at the expense of our commitment to our ambitious sustainability initiatives."We have a responsibility to reduce our use of plastic packaging, and this is a responsibility we take very seriously at ALDI, in the same way we work with our supplier partners to ensure our top-notch product quality and affordable prices, we also work with them to innovate our packaging to 'design-out' plastic."

