McDonald's Pushes Back at EU Reusable Packaging Mandate

The world's largest fast food company feels reusable plastic is setting back its sustainable efforts and promoting theft.

Sean Riley
Sep 28, 2023
Mc Donalds Reusable Cup

Fast-food companies, led by McDonald’s, are balking at EU reuse requirements, claiming it is actually setting their sustainability efforts back, according to Bloomberg News.

McDonald’s has voiced its reservations about the EU’s proposal, asserting that it represents a notable departure from their long-standing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of plastic in their restaurants.

Currently, nearly all — 94% — of the company’s packaging in Europe is fiber-based, mostly from wood fibers. Plastic is still used in liners for hot and cold cups, but McDonald’s is developing a plastic-free cup, too.

In a recent interview, Jon Banner, McDonald's global chief impact officer, stated that they had effectively removed plastic from their establishments. If they were to fully comply with EU mandates, he acknowledged that the EU's emphasis on reusability would compel them to reintroduce plastic into their restaurants, with the overarching aim of ensuring repeated and sustainable reuse.

“We’ve basically eliminated plastic from our restaurants,” Banner, said. “Now, as a result of reuse, we’re going to have to end up reintroducing plastic to our restaurants with the goal of having it be reused and reused and reused.”

McDonald’s research suggests cups need to be reused 50 to 100 times to make them preferable environmentally to single-use products. “We’re not getting anywhere near that in the real-life experience,” Banner said.

The world’s largest fast food chain has experimented with offering reusable cups in several European countries, according to Bloomberg, and says that many of them simply disappear. That’s the case in Germany, where customers who select reusable materials pay a €2 ($2.10) deposit, but only 40% of cups return to restaurants.

Related Stories
Spe 9 Thumbnail
Sustainability
The Power of Recycled Materials
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is collaborating with Unilebver, PepsiCo, and Danone to assess the future of scaled returnable packaging systems.
Sustainability
Returnable, Reusable, and Refillable Packaging Solutions by Unilever, PepsiCo, Danone, Coca-Cola, and Cabinet Health
Could coffee produce the next bioplastic?
Sustainability
Coffee-based Bioplastics on Horizon?
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
The new line expands the range of returnable products in the Coca-Cola HBC portfolio to include Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in a 400-mL glass bottle for at-home and on-the-go consumption.
Materials & Containers
Coca-Cola Bottler Cuts Carbon with Returnable, Resealable Glass
Coca-Cola HBC has opened a new high-speed returnable glass bottling (RGB) line to support its efforts toward achieving net zero emissions by 2040.
Milsani yogurt with digitally watermarked packaging.
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Retailer Aldi, Store Brand Milsani Test HolyGrail 2.0 Digital Watermark Initiative
Baggers Handles Multiple Sizes, Mono Films
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Baggers Handles Multiple Sizes, Mono Films
Tablet Based Operator Resource Addresses Operator Training
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Tablet-Based Operator Resource Addresses Operator Training
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Products
Single Phase Ac Energy Meters
Single-Phase AC Energy Meters
Carlo Gavazzi’s EM511 Series 1-phase energy meters are designed for single-phase energy metering for Level 1 and 2 EV charging applications meeting all global certification requirements for this application.
Data Collection Software
Pneumatic Service Units
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »