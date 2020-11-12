Modular and Specialty Conveyors at PACK EXPO Connects

Modular conveyors for reduced downtime and hybrid system made for specialized design to accommodate customer needs.

Melissa Griffen
Nov 12th, 2020
Dynamic Conveyor Corporation’s DynaCon line of modular conveyors are meant to eliminate what the company calls the “conveyor boneyard”–the pile-up of old machines that no longer fit the customer’s needs. The modular conveyors are designed to reduce downtime through the use of glass-reinforced polycarbonate panels and sections. Made to be more durable, these panels can also be easily removed and replaced if needed. The conveyor belts are also modular for easier replacement.

The DynaCon conveyors are separated into modules so that the conveyor can be made as long as a customer would need, and angular modules are also available to change the shape and configuration of the conveyor. These conveyors are made for easy setup.

The Hybrid series is designed to mediate challenges that come with limited spaces, high speeds, heavy loads, heavy impact, and abrasive and/or hot and cold products. Customer products, challenges, and needs are reviewed and considered in the design of every conveyor. The form, fit, and function is combined with the specialized design and selection of the materials for each application.

Conveyor widths range from 2 to 120 inches to accompany lengths as long as 100 feet. Sidewall heights include low profiles as short as 1 inch. The machines are designed to accommodate precise inclines, declines, and lateral turns to fit into odd spaces or match with other equipment.

Over 700 committed exhibitors are driving the event, taking advantage of every aspect of a completely new interactive platform.

Companies in this article
Dynamic Conveyor
