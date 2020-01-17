Somic America to Exhibit at PACK EXPO East

Somic officials will be on hand to explain how Fortune 500 worldwide brands and others are achieving impressive results and savings from the 424 T2 (D), in addition to the newer SOMIC-FLEXX III and ReadyPack.



Somic introduced these two new machines that originated from the 424 T2 (D) multi-purpose, retail-ready case packer system at the last PACK EXPO events held in Chicago and Las Vegas.

A high performance and fast system utilizing decentralized servo drives, the 424 T2 (D) can collate up to 600 products/min depending on the size of the items. It can carton up to 35 cases in the same amount of time. With the flexibility to assemble it with individual format tools for a wide range or product dimensions, the 424 T2 (D) can collate, group and package products in open display trays, or trays with covers and wraparound cases.

The SOMIC-FLEXX III is a new concept combining the ability to pack primary packages in a flat, nested position or a standing display orientation at fast speeds using the latest generation of industrial automation from Rockwell International.

The SOMIC-FLEXX III is designed for both single and multi-component packaging; one-piece corrugated blanks for standard wraparound shipping cases and as a two-piece tray hood for retail-ready presentations. Thus, stand-up pouches, flow packs, rigid containers and other items can be collated, grouped and packed in a variety of formats, giving the manufacturer any number of options.

The Somic ReadyPack is a smaller format version of the 424 T2 (D). A customized solution for shelf-ready packages with user-friendly capabilities and greater affordability, it is an excellent entry-level case packing system equipped with Rockwell Automation. ReadyPack collates, cartons and closes like the others but operates at a slower pace by design. With a collating capacity of 160 products per minute, it will case up to 18 packaged units per minute as a tray packer and 12 per minute as a wraparound model.

