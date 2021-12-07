Divert System Redirects Unsealed Cases Using DARB Rollers

Multi-Conveyor recently built a divert system to properly accept sealed product at the discharge of a case sealer using a DARB (dual activated roller belt) switch as the divert belting of choice.

Multi-Conveyor
Dec 7th, 2021
Pr Divert Cases In Smallest Footprint By Multi Conveyor Hr

The system is designed to redirect any of the 50-lb cases that are detected with open flaps (unsealed cases).

The initial 15 in. wide x 30 in. long mild steel construction diverter infeed conveyor is used to create the required minimum gapping necessary for the divert process, and a DARB (dual activated roller belt) switch was chosen as the divert belting of choice.

Properly sealed cases that are not indicated to have an open flap, will continue straight across the 48 in. wide DARB 4500 diverter to the customer’s finished product conveyor.

When the system signals an open flap has been detected, the unsealed case will be tracked and diverted using pneumatic actuation under the DARB rollers. The case will be moved to the opposite side of divert section, where it will transfer onto the customer’s existing reject conveyor.

Multi-Conveyor's choice to use DARB, made by Intralox, is application specific and is based on case rate, footprint, product dimensions, and product characteristics. In this instance, the S4500 DARB switch enabled the conveyor to meet both case rate requirements and the required divert vector based on the 4’-7” of space available.

Click here to see the machine in action.


Dec 7th, 2021
