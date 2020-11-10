With SNAPCUT, agri-food manufacturers are sure to get a functional tool, tailored to their PET, machine, and process.

With the SNAPCUT PET Multipack Pre-Cutting System, Synerlink, a BW Packaging Systems company, now offers manufacturers of yogurt, baby food, fruits, desserts, cheese, and others the possibility to use PET for their mid-range products without changing consumer habits. A demonstration of the Prior to this innovation, consumers would have to twist PET multipacks to snap them apart, rather than simply bending them as they would with PS multipacks. The absence of this solution was hindering the change from PS to PET among premium segments of consumers. With this new system, PET multipacks bend and snap just as PS packs do.

To achieve these results, Synerlink relies on an in-depth qualification process to offer top quality pre-cuts on all kinds of PET (standard, multilayer, foamed, recycled). Each PET film is analyzed in the laboratory to anticipate its behavior and adjust the tool as well as the pre-cutting parameters. The resulting pre-cut quality is validated according to factual and repeatable criteria, on testing equipment designed by Synerlink. This testing equipment measures the angle and mechanical load needed to break the pack and separate cups.

SNAPCUT is the result of intense R&D work and significant investment, which allowed Synerlink to gather extensive knowledge on the mechanical behavior of PET. With SNAPCUT, agri-food manufacturers are sure to get a functional tool, tailored to their PET, machine, and process.

