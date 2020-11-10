Multipack Pre-Cutting System

With this reliable PET pre-cutting solution, Synerlink offers a more sustainable alternative to PS for all existing Form/Fill/Seal machines as well as future models.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 10th, 2020
With SNAPCUT, agri-food manufacturers are sure to get a functional tool, tailored to their PET, machine, and process.
With the SNAPCUT PET Multipack Pre-Cutting System, Synerlink, a BW Packaging Systems company, now offers manufacturers of yogurt, baby food, fruits, desserts, cheese, and others the possibility to use PET for their mid-range products without changing consumer habits. A demonstration of the Prior to this innovation, consumers would have to twist PET multipacks to snap them apart, rather than simply bending them as they would with PS multipacks. The absence of this solution was hindering the change from PS to PET among premium segments of consumers. With this new system, PET multipacks bend and snap just as PS packs do.

To achieve these results, Synerlink relies on an in-depth qualification process to offer top quality pre-cuts on all kinds of PET (standard, multilayer, foamed, recycled). Each PET film is analyzed in the laboratory to anticipate its behavior and adjust the tool as well as the pre-cutting parameters. The resulting pre-cut quality is validated according to factual and repeatable criteria, on testing equipment designed by Synerlink. This testing equipment measures the angle and mechanical load needed to break the pack and separate cups.

SNAPCUT is the result of intense R&D work and significant investment, which allowed Synerlink to gather extensive knowledge on the mechanical behavior of PET. With SNAPCUT, agri-food manufacturers are sure to get a functional tool, tailored to their PET, machine, and process.

To view the demo in its entirety (available through March 31, 2021), and add Synerlink to your MyConnects Planner, click here.

 

CH-100 Tamper Band Applicators are designed with stepper motor driven, single film unwind with tension control, cutter assembly, and pneumatic cylinder to provide accurate and consistent tamper band application.
Tamper Evident Banding
Nov 10th, 2020
Multipack Pre-Cutting System
Nov 10th, 2020
Ambaflex used PACK EXPO Connects to highlight its single-belt accumulation system.
FIFO Spiral Accumulation
AmbaFlex, which supplies a broad range of product platforms for packaging, bottling, and logistics applications, used PACK EXPO Connects to showcase its AccuVeyor AVh.
Nov 10th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Advances in Pharma
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Nov 10th, 2020
MGS used PACK EXPO Connects to talk about their machinery and line integration capabilities in the life sciences field.
Medical Device Packaging
Specialists in supplying packaging and automation solutions to the Life Sciences Industry, MGS took advantage of PACK EXPO Connects to talk about a remarkably integrated line supplied recently to a medical device manufacturer.
Nov 10th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Industry 4.0 concepts were on full display at the Cama show room.
Virtualization to the Rescue
Cama Group used PACK EXPO Connects as an opportunity to demonstrate the impressive progress they’ve made in terms of getting their machinery Industry 4.0-ready.
Nov 10th, 2020
BW Integrated Systems identified an opportunity to add a smaller, more flexible high-level case palletizer to its product portfolio.
Maximus Mid-Speed Case Palletizer
With its new palletizer debuting at PACK EXPO Connects, BW Integrated Systems meets growing demands for a flexible, high-level case palletizer with a smaller footprint aimed at the 30-70 case-per-min. speed range.
Nov 10th, 2020
The ERX-15 Automatic Case Erector designed to efficiently form and seal the bottom of corrugated cases in a single pass.
Entry-Level Case Erector Offers Efficient Alternative to Manual
The ERX-15 is designed to keep production and maintenance efforts at a minimum while providing fast, efficient case erecting, making the ERX-15 an ideal alternative to manual case forming.
Nov 9th, 2020
Rite Hite Defender Cell
Automated Door and Fencing Safety Cell
The unit combines two perimeter safety products into a single four-sided safety compartment that keeps employees and potential bystanders safe around common automated processes.
Nov 9th, 2020
Aagard's case packer incorporates iTrack technology for variety packs in a myriad of configurations.
Variety Case Packing
Aagard at PACK EXPO Connects described how they served one customer by developing an automated case packing system that produces variety packs in a myriad of configurations.
Nov 9th, 2020
Management Board of W&H: (from left to right) Martin Schulteis, Dr. Jürgen Vutz, Dr. Falco Paepenmüller, and Peter Steinbeck
Windmöller & Hölscher Announces Management Changes
Beginning January 1, 2021, Dr. Jürgen Vutz, CEO and Managing Partner will join Windmöller & Hölscher’s Supervisory Board. The position of CEO will be taken over by Peter Steinbeck, CSO and Managing Partner, responsible for Sales and Service.
Nov 9th, 2020
Unknown 1
Case Packer
Douglas launched the expanded CpONE case packer platform designed to run 5 to 45 cases/min with 40% fewer parts and 40% fewer changeover points.
Nov 9th, 2020
Shurtape Shur Seal
Optimize Your Case Sealing Operations
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Shurtape Technologies will showcase its ShurSEAL Solution designed to deliver quality, secure seals, while also maximizing packaging line efficiencies to keep them running longer and faster.
Nov 5th, 2020
Show attendees at PACK EXPO Connects will be offered virtual tours through Schubert’s facilities. Schubert employees will demonstrate customer machines and all their distinct features.
Schubert Goes Live at PACK EXPO Connects
Schubert will present its latest technological developments and product innovations with six different live demos at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Logo
Visit Septimatech at PACK EXPO Connects
Septimatech will feature live product demonstrations on changeover solutions as well as debut its Easy Changeover cart.
Oct 29th, 2020
Silgan Equipment51 R84 85 Vision Systems
Vision Systems Efficiently Detect Label Errors
Ensure only completely, properly labeled packaged products reach retail store shelves
Oct 29th, 2020
Pack Expo 2020
Eriez to Host Live Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Company will spotlight metal detectors and vibratory feeders.
Oct 29th, 2020
Serialization Aggregation Workstation (SAW)
Custom Powder Systems to Showcase Products at PACK EXPO Connects
At PACK EXPO Connects, Custom Powder Systems will showcase its products and its team of experts will be available to help with creating solutions for specific applications.
Oct 28th, 2020
Fb 25 Yrs Hac 70yrs Pr
Heat and Control Celebrates Anniversaries
Heat and Control marks two major milestones in 2020—the 70th anniversary of the company and the 25th anniversary of its FastBack horizontal motion conveyor.
Oct 27th, 2020
Texwrap 914 Bvs Vertical Wrapping System
Texwrap to Offer Virtual Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Texwrap, a ProMach brand, will showcase the capabilities of its shrink wrapping, shrink bundling and E-Commerce systems during a week of virtual demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
Orion Ma Dx2 Lo Pro Drag Chain Conveyor System
Orion to Offer Virtual Pallet Wrapping Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Orion Packaging Systems, a division of ProMach, will demonstrate its latest innovations in stretch-wrapping technology via virtual presentations at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
Hybrid Conveyors
Specialty Conveyor
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Dynamic Conveyor will showcase the Hybrid specialty conveyor designed to overcome the challenges of limited spaces, high speeds, heavy loads, heavy impact, and abrasive and/or hot and cold products.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Bunting Spanish Catalogs6
Bunting Catalogs Available in Spanish
Bunting announces it will offer all of its new 2020 catalogs in both English and Spanish as PDF downloads from its website.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Vcs Pr Asset 3520832 686075 A258f444 3062 40a2 9752 F7b87a2bf69c 0
Annular Space Heat Exchangers
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! HRS will showcase its range of AS Series of annular space heat exchangers.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Spee Dee Packaging Machinery Rotary Filling Machine
Rotary Fillers Have Simple, Hygienic Design
Fill dry products quickly, safely, and cleanly
Oct 22nd, 2020
Key Zephyr Rendering
Horizontal-Motion Conveyor
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Key Technology will introduces the Zephyr horizontal-motion conveyor.
Oct 21st, 2020
Ppi Isbm Announcement Oct2020 6
Priority Plastics Expands PET Manufacturing Facility
Priority Plastics announces the installation of injection stretch blow molding production capabilities in its Portland, Ind. manufacturing facility.
Oct 21st, 2020
Dorner Ert250 Conveyor
Build Your Own Edge Roller Technology Conveyor Online with Dorner’s D-Tools Conveyor Configurator
CAD models of Dorner’s new Edge Roller Technology conveyor are now available in D-Tools, Dorner’s online conveyor configurator.
Oct 20th, 2020
Bwis Photo Maximus 2 White Bg
Mid-Speed Case Palletizer
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! BW Integrated Systems will debut its Maximus mid-speed case palletizer designed to meet the growing demands for a flexible, high-level case palletizer with a smaller footprint.
Oct 20th, 2020
Qdi Img 0922 Clamshell Splicer Edited
Quantum Design to Demonstrate Product Lines at PACK EXPO Connects
Quantum Design will demonstrate several of its product lines at PACK EXPO Connects. It has 4 demos planned showcasing its Control Systems Integration services as well as converting equipment from the CTC and KTI product lines.
Oct 20th, 2020
Wire Belt Ladder Track2
Conveyor Belt Reduces Downtime and Maximizes Production Efficiency
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Wire Belt Co. of America will showcase its Ladder-Track conveyor belt.
Oct 16th, 2020
Rbx 250 Cmyk
High-Efficiency Centrifugal Blower
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Republic Mfg. will debut the new RBX High-Efficiency Centrifugal Blower that can generate flow up to 2,600 cfm and pressure greater than 100 in.H2O while attaining 80% peak efficiencies.
Oct 16th, 2020