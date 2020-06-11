Domino Launches Digital Inkjet Press for Corrugated Box Printing

Domino will also launch a new ink set based on novel water-based ink technology.

Matt Condon, Business Development Manager at Domino says, “The single pass Domino X630i digital inkjet press has been designed for everyday corrugated production, allowing corrugated box printers to maximize productivity and efficiency, and minimize cost, ink consumption, and waste. It will enable them to profitably develop short and medium run market opportunities, facilitate new streams of business, and provide a more complete range of capability for their customer base.”

This virtual event will be moderated by print and packaging industry expert, Dr. Sean Smyth, who will take a look at the corrugated sector market trends, the impact Covid-19 is having on these, and the growing trend to adopt digital technology. Smyth will interview Finn MacDonald from Kentucky-based Independent II, to discover why they decided to take their first step into digital with Domino. Attendees will also hear from David Ellen – Global Divisional Director, Domino Digital Printing who provides an overview of the organization, and Matt Condon will illustrate the key features and benefits of the X630i corrugated press.

Go here for a video preview.

