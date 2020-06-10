FlexXray Opens Food and Product Inspection Facility

FlexXray announces the opening of a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered inspection facility in Aurora, Ill.

FlexXray
Jun 10th, 2020
Flex Xray Aurora Press Release

Demand for FlexXray’s services in the upper midwest region has increased and grown beyond the capacity of FlexXray’s Elmhurst, Ill. location which closed on May 18, 2020 when the new Aurora facility opened.

This brand new 48,000 sq-ft facility, optimized to provide the safest, fastest and most accurate inspection services to food manufacturers across North America, will include x-ray inspection, metal detection, shrink bundling, and tap-tone operation lines.

“Since last year when we expanded into Illinois, demand for our services has continued to grow as food manufacturers throughout the U.S. and Canada have realized a strong return on investment. We are delighted to further serve the industry by executing this next step in our growth plan. This new facility significantly increases our number of temperature-controlled inspection lines, expands our workforce by creating jobs in the region, and increases our overall inspection and storage capacity. This facility enables us to immediately service our increased customer demand and positions us well to serve them in the future as the need for our services continues to grow,” said FlexXray CEO, Randy Jesberg.

At full capacity, this new facility will run 24 hours a day with three shifts and will inspect 10 or more truckloads of product each day. The facility’s expanded loading dock and warehouse storage space enables customers to quickly and easily deliver loads for future inspection and have drivers wait while inspection is conducted across multiple inspection lines in FlexXray’s temperature-controlled inspection area.


