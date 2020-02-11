Flow Wrapper Retrofit for Cold Seal Paper

See it at interpack 2020. Syntegon Technology will showcase the paper-ON-form retrofit kit for horizontal flow wrapping machines to form cold-sealable barrier paper.

Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology
Feb 11th, 2020
Syntegon

The solution consists of a patented flow-wrap forming unit and sealing jaws for paper cold-sealing applications. The new kit is already being used on existing lines from international manufacturers for packaging chocolate bars in paper.

Syntegon Technology will also present an extended stroke length for Amplified Heat Sealing (AHS) applications on new horizontal flow wrappers. The innovation helps to optimize the thermal heat input and enables faster processing of monomaterials. “Sustainable paper and mono-material packaging is trending. As an innovation leader we act in a future-oriented, sustainable way. Our upgrade kit allows customers to transition to sustainable packaging materials like cold-sealable paper on their existing horizontal flow wrapping machines – without any restrictions regarding speed or format,” says Christoph Langohr, Project Manager of Sustainability Horizontal Packaging at Syntegon Technology.

The patented forming unit shapes paper without creasing or tearing it, and the customized cold sealing jaws gently create the sealing seams.

“The paper-ON-form upgrade kit can be used for different types of paper as well as for conventional packaging materials, which makes it possible to gradually switch to paper,” Langohr further explains. The forming unit and sealing jaws are pre-configured by the Syntegon Technology experts based on the desired pack size and the material characteristics before being installed on existing Syntegon Technology machines, such as the Sigpack or Pack Series flow wrappers.

The Amplified Heat Sealing (AHS) technology with linear drive was first introduced in 2017. By superimposing the rotational movement of the sealing tools on the linear movement of the transverse sealing station, the heat input into the packaging material can be increased, which allows for an optimal sealing quality. At interpack 2020, Syntegon Technology will unveil the new AHS. Since monomaterials often consist of a more temperature-sensitive outer layer than composite films, it can easily lead to faulty sealing seams. The AHS technology ensures an accurate heat input, which makes it easier to process delicate monomaterials for products such as cookies and crackers.

Visit Syntegon Technology in Hall 6, Booth A30-C30.

Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology
TIAS MTL 40 tech tip (Re-Upload)
TIAS MTL 40 tech tip (Re-Upload)
Jan 23rd, 2020
Syntegon - Processing and Packaging Technology (EN)
Syntegon - Processing and Packaging Technology (EN)
Jan 16th, 2020
Syntegon - Processing and Packaging Technology (DE)
Syntegon - Processing and Packaging Technology (DE)
Jan 16th, 2020
Syntegon
Flextrac Series System1
Plastic Chain Conveyors
QC Conveyors introduces the Flextrac Series of modular plastic chain conveyors designed for packaging, automation, and part handling applications. They can handle loads up to 850 lb with speeds up to 160 fpm.
Feb 7th, 2020
Sebastian Clemens
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate Names Senior Area Manager North America
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate, a manufacturer of fully integrated primary and secondary packaging and distribution systems, appointed Sebastian Clemens Senior Area Manager North America.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Pat1
PFlow Industries Appoints New President
Patrick Koppa was appointed President of PFlow Industries.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Model CEL5-SL uses a Fanuc M-10iD robot to pick a case from the magazine, square the sides, and run the bottom of the case along a taping system.
ESS: Case Packer Line Includes Bottom Load and Side Load Configurations
These configurations increase the scope of products and pack patterns that the CEL5 series can handle.
Jan 31st, 2020
Orion S Carriage On Machine 1 3 20
Stretch Wrapper
Orion, a product brand of ProMach, introduces the S-Carriage pre-stretch system that delivers 260% pre-stretch and is adjustable for higher or lower pre-stretch as load requirements vary.
Jan 30th, 2020
New Sidel glass filling line at Peroni.
Peroni Expands Glass Bottling
A growing domestic market and a trend towards premium beer in the UK and the US recently led Birra Peroni, part of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., to upgrade their glass bottling capacity.
Jan 29th, 2020
Prorunner Mk10 (3) 001
Modular Pallet Lift
Qimarox introduces the Prorunner mk10 modular pallet lift for pallets up to 2000 kg. It can transport up to 60 pallets/hr.
Jan 28th, 2020
SOMIC-FLEXX III
Somic America to Exhibit at PACK EXPO East
Somic America will be a first time exhibitor at PACK EXPO East showcasing its 424 T2 (D), SOMIC-FLEXX III, and ReadyPack case packers.
Jan 17th, 2020
IQ4 Metal Detection System
Metal Detection Systems
Loma Systems offers the IQ4 Metal Detection System designed to automatically select correct operating frequencies so changes in products or packaging that necessitate an alteration in frequency no longer require operator intervention.
Jan 8th, 2020
Ranpak Fill Pak Trident2
E-Commerce Packaging Solution
Ranpak announces the North American launch of the FillPak Trident, a packaging solution for medium and high volume shippers such as E-commerce hubs and fulfillment and distribution centers.
Dec 20th, 2019
With new end-of-arm tooling designed by Caxton Mark, the Kawasaki palletizer is able to grab and stack boxes without crushing the fragile tomatoes inside.
Tomato Grower Automates Palletizer to Stack Higher, Faster
To maximize how much product could fit on a truck for shipment, Canadian tomato farm Cecelia Acres wanted to stack its pallets higher than its employees could comfortably handle. A Kawasaki CP180L robot integrated by Caxton Mark did that and more.
Dec 19th, 2019
Horizontal Bucket Rotation Conveyor Multi Conveyor
Horizontal Bucket Conveyor Designed for Bakery Application
Multi-Conveyor recently built a dual strand, roller chain conveyor with bucket-style attachments to transport loaves of bread—ultimately ending up at a robotic pick zone.
Dec 13th, 2019
To operate, the forklift driver centers the pallet load in the wrapping ring and presses the start button on the optional wireless remote control from inside the cab.
Metal Finisher Saves Labor, Eliminates Product Damage
Oregon Powder Coating proactively boosts worker safety and product integrity with an orbital stretch wrapper.
Dec 4th, 2019
F4 robots take the plastic blisters from the product belt and immediately group them in the correct position on the Transmodul.
Challenging Cheese Products Packed Efficiently with New Robotic Cartoner
Inconsistently sized blisters of sliced cheese present a challenge when it comes to placing the same number of packs in a carton. New robotic system provides the solution.
Nov 2nd, 2019
Z.ZAG palletizer
EndFlex: Palletizer
EndFlex’s Z.ZAG palletizer automatically uses vacuum generators to pick up cases one at a time and place them on a pallet from above. Its suction capacity is capable of lifting 40-lb boxes at speeds up to 360 boxes/hr.
Oct 23rd, 2019
Model 70
A-B-C Packaging: Partition opener/inserter
A-B-C Packaging offers the Model 70 partition opener/inserter with a dual servo powered partition handling device and no-tools changeover.
Oct 14th, 2019
EndFlex&apos;s Kartnr
Paxiom Group Debuts Host of Primary, Secondary Packaging Equipment
With a stable of brands occupying a common patch at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, the Paxiom Group demonstrated its ability to cover the spectrum in the front of the packaging line.
Oct 1st, 2019
Large-format bagger, case/tray packer, and robotic palletizer are integrated to deliver retail and e-com packaging in one line.
Integrated ‘Bag-in-a-Box’ Line for Omnichannel Packaging
Large-format bagger, case/tray packer, and robotic palletizer are integrated to deliver retail and e-com packaging in one line.
Sep 25th, 2019
The KST 55-712 is a single-zone system with five rows of steam distribution tubes on both sides of each zone.
Shrink Tunnel Integrates Compact Steam Boiler
Inclusion of a compact steam boiler in new shrink-sleeve steam tunnel eliminates the need to install a costly remote boiler.
Sep 25th, 2019
Oem 852151 Thumbnail 2 8a8fb7e V3
Fully Automatic Case Former with Hot Glue
Streamlining the loading process with easier case loading via a Modular Expandable Magazine increases the capacity of case blanks in the machine.
Sep 24th, 2019
From Massman comes a new compact, low-cost-of-operation HMT-Mini top only case sealer.
Top sealer features modularity
Modularity in machine design is a theme that frequently echoes when PACK EXPO rolls around, and PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019 was no exception.
Sep 24th, 2019
Oem 852141 Thumbnail 2 360bfb62 V2
Space-Saving, Skid-Based Palletizer
The Quest Boxed-Bot space-saving skid-based robotic palletizer features a footprint starting at just 8’x10’.
Sep 24th, 2019
Club store case format or retail-ready pack can be done by this versatile case packer.
Modular Case/Tray Packer
The LSP Series packer from Delkor loads pouches vertically for a 14-count club store format or horizontally for a 4-count Cabrio retail-ready format.
Sep 24th, 2019
Visit JLS Automation at Booth LS-6135 to see the new Peregrine cartoning system.
Industry-Changing Robotic Carton Loader
Cartoning system features distinctive, unprecedented construction.
Sep 24th, 2019
The EXS-100 semi-automatic strapping machine applies a plastic strap around overfilled and heavy-weight packages.
Strapping System Secures Overfilled, Heavy Packages
Machine applies plastic strapping to cases in a bottom-seal design to secure them for transportation.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Aw 391976 Thumbnail 2 Df8fe072 V2
Emerson and Busse/SJI Collaborate on Palletizer Health App
The predictive maintenance technology will monitor pneumatics and vibration to detect issues and instruct workers on how to resolve it.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Bosch Packaging Technology took its bar wrapping to a new level at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Integrated bar packaging
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Bosch Packaging Technology showcased one version of its highly efficient seamless bar packaging systems.
Sep 23rd, 2019
The SCARA robot on the Douglas top-load case packer collates pouches and then inserts them into a case.
Robotic top loader
There was no shortage of robotics in the Central Hall of PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Sep 23rd, 2019
The 3600C offers a competitive price, small footprint, and performance features normally found on higher priced case packers.
New Compact Case Packer for the Away-from-Home Towel and Tissue Industry
Edson's new 3600C case packer, debuting at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, offers a competitive price, small footprint, and performance features normally found on higher priced case packers.
Sep 23rd, 2019