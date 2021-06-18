New Era of High-Performance Actuation to Enable Simpler, Safer, and More Productive Robots and Machines

This direct-drive actuator combines high torque density, cleanliness, and reliability to improve performance and lower total cost of ownership, the company says.

Jun 18th, 2021
Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies unveiled its new LiveDrive® LDD 1800 Series Direct Drive Actuator. With an extensive range of configurations and performance options. LiveDrive, direct-drive actuators eliminate the need for gearing and are redefining the next generation of parallel robots and precision machinery, unlocking capabilities beyond the reach of conventional drivetrains, across many applications.

According to the company, LiveDrive LDD actuators redefine the standard of simplicity, cleanliness, and productivity for high-throughput machines. LiveDrive® is a high-torque, compact, direct-drive solution designed for robots and machines in the food, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and electronics industries. LiveDrive reduces maintenance requirements while increasing uptime and reliability. And with no need for gears, belts, or lubrication, LiveDrive actuators simplify the drivetrain, delivering increased performance and lower total cost of ownership.

“We are thrilled to launch this leading-edge actuation technology, making it available to manufacturers and system integrators globally,” said Chris Di Lello, CEO of Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies. “A simpler drivetrain empowers a better robot: faster to assemble and easier to maintain. This creates value for our customers and end users and represents a true breakthrough for the robotics and automation industries.”

Wyzo, a subsidiary of Demaurex SA, a leading global supplier of Delta robotic systems, has integrated the LiveDrive actuator into its innovative Wyzo Sidebot. The Wyzo is a new class of robot that combines the speed of a delta robot with the safety of a cobot.

“We’ve been searching for a solution for over a decade and LiveDrive is the missing link for our products,” said Frank Souyris, general manager of Demaurex SA. “This technology is a game-changer that makes a significant difference in our work and allows us to achieve a high level of performance and safety. The Genesis team is very committed and shares our values as we develop a new industry standard for delta robots – the Wyzo Sidebot.”

   For more about the Demaurex SA Wyzo Sidebot, which uses the Genesis LiveDrive gearless drive technology, click here

A LiveDrive LDD 1800 Series actuator is less than half the length of a typical servo-gearhead drivetrain enabling greater utilization of machine workcells and factory floor space. LiveDrive’s washdown-ready IP67 enclosure – with its smooth surfaces and minimal collection points – allows for easy cleanup. Importantly, LiveDrive actuators do not require a gearbox, removing the risk of oil leakage or contamination. No gearbox means reduced downtime, inspection, and maintenance requirements.

LiveDrive’s direct-drive technology also eliminates backlash and improves system stiffness. Coupled with its higher torque-to-weight ratio, LiveDrive creates opportunities for robot and machine designers to improve performance in highly dynamic applications. LiveDrive, with its low inertia and fast stopping times, supports control system safety to meet Collaborative Robot Technical Specification ISO/TS 15066 and bring human-machine collaboration to new applications.

Genesis LiveDrive LDD 1800 Series Direct Drive Actuators are available with an extensive range of configurations and performance options. Standard models include four sizes, various voltage levels and support integration with third-party servo drives.

To learn more about LiveDrive visit www.genesis-robotics.com.

