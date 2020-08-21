New ABB App Simplifies Robot Installations

The new Augmented Reality viewer has been added to ABB’s PC-based RobotStudio offline programming software.

The RobotStudio AR Viewer app can be used to test any model created in RobotStudio, enabling users to get an idea of the size and scale of a robot or robot cell and how it can be deployed on a factory floor to fit around any existing production equipment. Using Augmented Reality (AR) technology, the app overlays the modelled solution into the real-life production environment, with the ability to scale it to full size and rotate it through a variety of angles to achieve the best result.

The benefits of the AR Viewer extend to being able to watch the model in action. A timeline feature makes it possible to check the cycle time and go quickly to a certain point in time in the animation, enabling you to find ways of enhancing performance or pinpointing a potential issue.

Available free of charge on the Apple Store and Google Play Store and viewable on any compatible smart device (from iPhone 6s, iPad Pro or onwards and Android 7.0 onwards with ARCore support), the app provides a low cost, safe and easy way of visualizing an installation that can be used by individuals or groups, with none of the potential concerns over complexity, hygiene or nausea that can occur with VR-based alternatives.

The AR Viewer is ideal for companies that are new to robotic automation, or for those who have previously lacked the time or resources to start to plan an installation.

“We know from conversations with SMEs in particular that many companies are looking to implement some form of robotic automation but are unsure of where to start. RobotStudio is our intuitive digital tool that helps simplify the installation and use of robots. Our new AR Viewer tool makes it even easier for customers to access the huge capability of RobotStudio, helping them to see how robots can be introduced into their production and how automation can improve the productivity and flexibility of existing process, before they commit to any investment,” said Antti Matinlauri, Head of Product Management for ABB Robotics.

RobotStudio is available free of charge until December 31, 2020 with a free training course.



