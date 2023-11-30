New Tool: ProSource
Humanoid Robots and the AI That Drives Them

A look at the powerful AI behind the robot that allows it to move, think, and act like us.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Nov 30, 2023
Humanoid robots, also referred to as general-purpose robots, use AI to perform the tasks they’re given to do.
Humanoid robots, also referred to as general-purpose robots, use AI to perform the tasks they’re given to do. If you missed the feature we did on these robots, click here. By now you know that humanoid robots are not just a thing of the future. In fact, you’ve likely seen videos of how they are currently being used in manufacturing and retail and could very well be deployed soon on the packaging line. But do you know what drives them? What makes them effective, and what technology enables them to “think” and move like humans? It’s none other than artificial intelligence (AI).

With a combination of advanced computer vision and machine learning, the robot can navigate complex environments and perform tasks like climbing stairs and grasping objects. The powerful machine learning program allows the humanoids to apply new experiences to known information, in effect learning new experiences. and 'learn' how to take this information and its own experiences into account for future actions. It’s this ability that lets the robot reason, draw conclusions, and ultimately, make decisions.

Human-Like Intelligence

As the humanoid robots move around their environment, the AI is what allows the robot to capture information through cameras and LiDAR sensors, analyze that data, make inferences, and then move or act to the desired outcome. Its these sophisticated tasks that allow the humanoid to resemble humans in their thinking.

