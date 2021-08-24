BW Flexible Systems to Demonstrate VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

To develop the Hayssen ISB, BW Flexible Systems conducted voice of customer interviews in target markets—including fresh produce, frozen/individual quick freezing (IQF), and cheese asking about pain points and preferred features.

The entire machine is high-pressure washdown capable, including its human-machine interface (HMI), which would typically require protection due to its sensitive components. This vf/f/s has earned an IP66 weather-proofing rating and a NEMA 4X rating for enclosures.

