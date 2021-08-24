BW Flexible Systems to Demonstrate VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Flexible Systems will demonstrate its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

BW Flexible Systems
Aug 24th, 2021
Bw Flexible Systems Hayssen Isb

To develop the Hayssen ISB, BW Flexible Systems conducted voice of customer interviews in target markets—including fresh produce, frozen/individual quick freezing (IQF), and cheese asking about pain points and preferred features.

The entire machine is high-pressure washdown capable, including its human-machine interface (HMI), which would typically require protection due to its sensitive components. This vf/f/s has earned an IP66 weather-proofing rating and a NEMA 4X rating for enclosures.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.


Companies in this article
BW Flexible Systems
Bw Flexible Systems Hayssen Isb
BW Flexible Systems to Demonstrate VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Flexible Systems will demonstrate its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.
Aug 24th, 2021
6c%20 Feeder%20007
Eriez Vibratory Feeder Used in Automated Pre-roll Cannabis System
A custom Eriez 6C electromagnetic vibratory feeder serves as a critical component in a novel automated pre-roll cannabis system that handles up to 2,000 pre-roll cone joints/hr, streamlines the process, and maintains consistent output.
Aug 24th, 2021
Graphic Packaging International Logo
Graphic Packaging to Unveil New Machinery Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth # C-2442! Graphic Packaging International will showcase its latest innovations and will debut two new machinery systems.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Matrix
Matrix to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth # C-2829! Matrix will demonstrate its fully integrated mini-packaging line and showcase various ProMach brands.
Aug 20th, 2021
After quality control, the Danish are individually inserted into the clamshells by F4 robots.
Robots Handle Packaging of Pastries at 160 cakes/min
A modular packaging line at J. Skinner Baking Co. uses a number of robots to pack Danish pastries in clamshells and then into cases of various formats.
Aug 18th, 2021
Packaging Robotics E-Book
Sponsored
Packaging Robotics E-Book
Discover latest trends in robotics for CPGs, from e-commerce use to smart picking. Download today!
Aug 9th, 2021
Vital Farms’ Egg Bites use a unique packaging and processing approach, baking the product in-pack prior to MAP sealing.
As Café-Hatched Egg Bites Hit Retail Shelves, Vital Farms Reimagines Pack Design, Function
The foodservice channel gave us the egg bites trend with sous vide, but Vital Farms advanced it with a new retail pack format allowing for in-pack baking in CPET trays at the production facility. Consumers simply microwave the MAP trays at home.
Aug 16th, 2021
Triangle Liquid Fill Vffs
Triangle to Showcase VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2614! Triangle Package Machinery Co. will showcase its Model XYTLF liquid fill vf/f/s bagger featuring a unique squeegee that keeps product out of package seals.
Aug 10th, 2021
1220x630
Multivac, Italianpack Sign Collaboration Agreement
Multivac signed a collaboration agreement with packaging machine manufacturer Italianpack, expanding its product portfolio in the tray sealer sector.
Aug 6th, 2021
Mms2 01 Digital Without Background
Modular Multi-lane Weighing System
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6106! WIPOTEC-OCS will introduce its modular multi-lane system is 50% smaller than the previous model and features a modular, plug in-and-out design that enhances the unit’s flexibility.
Aug 5th, 2021
Syntegon
Modular Liquid Filler
Syntegon’s LFS filling machine’s modular concept allows for individual configurations to meet the needs of dairy and food manufacturers and is designed to fill liquid, viscous, and pump required products into preformed containers.
Aug 4th, 2021
Packaging Robotics E-Book
Sponsored
Packaging Robotics E-Book
Discover latest trends in robotics for CPGs, from e-commerce use to smart picking. Download today!
Aug 9th, 2021
Thanks to a new AbilityOne contract, Transylvania Vocational Services needed to increase production of its instant non-fat dry milk to better serve food banks.
Bagger Helps Dry Milk Packager Meet Food Bank Demand
With a new contract to serve increasing food pantry needs amid the pandemic, a maker of ready-to-eat foods and various powdered products chose a VFFS bagger and auger combination to help improve efficiency as well as sanitation.
Jul 23rd, 2021
All[ax New Building Outside
Allpax Moves to New Manufacturing Center
Allpax, a product brand of ProMach, completed its move to a new facility in Covington, La.— doubling the size of its offices and manufacturing area from 40,000 to 86,000 sq-ft.
Jul 23rd, 2021
Aranow An650 Tw
AlliedFlex Technologies and Aranow Form North American Sales, Marketing Alliance
Aranow, Barcelona, Spain partnered with AlliedFlex Technologies, Sarasota, Fla., as its exclusive North American sales and marketing partner to handle its stick pack packaging systems product line.
Jul 21st, 2021
Nutra Pack Launch
Nutraceutical Packaging Equipment Company, Nutra-Pack Systems, Launches
Nutra-Pack’s solutions are designed for a wide variety of nutraceutical applications, including gummies, blisters, solid dose tablets, capsules, and softgels, liquids and powders.
Jul 20th, 2021
[download Image File] Media Release E402040027 Project Announcement
Bulk Material Processing, Packaging Project Increases Process Yield and Improves Production
This bulk material processing and packaging project was designed, engineered, installed, and commissioned by National Bulk Equipment (NBE).
Jul 20th, 2021
Spee Dee Cannabis System 2
Spee-Dee to Showcase Cannabis Filling System at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth C-2607! Spee-Dee will exhibit its cannabis jar filling system designed to automate jar packaging and filling of cannabis.
Jul 19th, 2021
Pellets of ice move down the central “pant leg” and arrive on left and right electromagnetic vibratory feeders for discharge into insulated containers.
Dry Ice Feeding for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Equipment for dispensing dry ice into insulated containers holding COVID-19 vaccines had to be designed and produced by this OEM in just eight weeks.
Jul 19th, 2021
Syntegon has developed a fully integrated syringe inspection line that features a de-nester, a re-nester, and an AI function by default.
Syntegon: Fully Integrated Syringe Inspection Line
Jul 15th, 2021
More in Primary packaging
T60series T63 T65 01 Pce 35 1
Serialization and Aggregation Systems for Pharmaceuticals
Mettler-Toledo PCE launched the T60 Integrated 360 Series of solutions for serialization and aggregation of bottles and vials in the pharmaceutical sector, enhancing quality control and traceability of products with 360o image capture.
Jul 14th, 2021
Nosco Logo Logo
Nosco Begins Carton and Label Production at New Facility
Nosco, Inc., a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., announced the beginning of carton and label production at its new 175,000 sq-ft Packaging Innovation Center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
Jul 13th, 2021
Jls Peregrine Closing (ice Cream) 1
JLS to Demonstrate Robotic Carton Closing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #LS-6128! JLS Automation will showcase its Peregrine robotic cartoning solution designed to form, load, and close top-load cartons.
Jul 13th, 2021
Hup New Building Exterior
Harpak-ULMA Announces New Global Headquarters
Harpak-ULMA announced the relocation of its global headquarters to a new, significantly expanded facility that will feature an advanced state-of-the-art customer experience center.
Jul 12th, 2021
Photo F 286
Thermoforming Packaging Machine
Multivac launches the F 286 thermoform packaging machine suitable for pro-ducing vacuum and MAP packs for snack products. Machine can produce up to 240 packs/min.
Jul 12th, 2021
Unknown
WeighPack Systems Opens New Product Unit
WeighPack Systems opened a new facility dedicated to the design of new packaging solutions. The New Product Unit (NPU) will focus on creating new business opportunities through innovative research and development practices.
Jul 9th, 2021
555 Med white Background 800x600 547x600
Vertical Band Sealer
PAC Machinery’s Audion 555 continuous vertical band sealer is designed for stand-up, square bottom, or gusseted pouches sealed in the vertical position.
Jul 8th, 2021
Njm Bt Icl Capper
Capper
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth C-3514! NJM, a ProMach product brand, will introduces its beltorque® BT-ICL Lite Capper designed to cap up to 150 bottles/min.
Jul 8th, 2021
Allied Flex
Spout Inserter for Pouches
AlliedFlex’s Bossar BMS 2.6 PMP spout inserter can handle pre-made corner-cut standup pouches, insert the spout on-line, then automatically fill and seal the pouches.
Jul 8th, 2021
Eagle Product Inspection
Eagle Product Inspection to Demonstrate X-ray Systems at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth C-1506! Eagle Product will showcase its x-ray systems equipped with the latest detector technologies and designed for easy cleaning in harsh wash-down environments.
Jul 7th, 2021
21 06 29 Comunicato Stampa Ktf Def En 1
Tirelli S.r.l Acquires KTF Engineering
Italy-based Tirelli S.r.l, manufacturer of cosmetic packaging equipment, finalized the acquisition of 100% of the shares of KTF Engineering, a manufacturer of net weight filling systems, based in Marmirolo (MN).
Jul 7th, 2021
The rotary filling machine has two volumetric fillers and lets The GFB run about 25 packs/min.
Automated Filling for Innovative Pack
Once The GFB had established that its hybrid paper/paperboard package was a hit with consumers, an automated rotary bagger became an absolute must.
Jul 2nd, 2021