Spee-Dee to Showcase Cannabis Filling System at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

A primary challenge with packaging cannabis is the weight variance of the empty jar is often greater than the total weight of the product being packaged. The tare gross weighing system eliminates any inconsistencies by weighing the empty jar and then subtracting the weight of the empty jar from the gross weight of the filled jar to determine the actual net weight of product in each jar.

The system’s accuracy of 0.01 grams reduces costly product loss for fill sizes from 3.5 to 7 grams. Vibratory settling helps product flow into containers. The system rejects under and overweights. Integrated with a multihead weigher, the system provides the fastest, most accurate fills of flower or ground cannabis on the market.

In addition, Spee-Dee’s cannabis filling system features a simple design that enables thorough cleaning. A sanitary funnel and conveyor system ensures hygienic filling with quick changeover while a stainless steel frame and open base allow for easy cleaning. No-tool star wheels and rails enable quick product changeovers.

