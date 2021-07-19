Spee-Dee to Showcase Cannabis Filling System at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Spee-Dee will exhibit its cannabis jar filling system at Booth C-2607. The system automates jar packaging and filling of cannabis. A tare gross weighing system ensures accurate filling and weighing of flower or ground cannabis.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.
Jul 19th, 2021
Spee Dee Cannabis System 2

A primary challenge with packaging cannabis is the weight variance of the empty jar is often greater than the total weight of the product being packaged. The tare gross weighing system eliminates any inconsistencies by weighing the empty jar and then subtracting the weight of the empty jar from the gross weight of the filled jar to determine the actual net weight of product in each jar.

The system’s accuracy of 0.01 grams reduces costly product loss for fill sizes from 3.5 to 7 grams. Vibratory settling helps product flow into containers. The system rejects under and overweights. Integrated with a multihead weigher, the system provides the fastest, most accurate fills of flower or ground cannabis on the market.

In addition, Spee-Dee’s cannabis filling system features a simple design that enables thorough cleaning. A sanitary funnel and conveyor system ensures hygienic filling with quick changeover while a stainless steel frame and open base allow for easy cleaning. No-tool star wheels and rails enable quick product changeovers.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



Companies in this article
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.
Nutra Pack Launch
Nutraceutical Packaging Equipment Company, Nutra-Pack Systems, Launches
Nutra-Pack’s solutions are designed for a wide variety of nutraceutical applications, including gummies, blisters, solid dose tablets, capsules, and softgels, liquids and powders.
Jul 20th, 2021
[download Image File] Media Release E402040027 Project Announcement
Bulk Material Processing, Packaging Project Increases Process Yield and Improves Production
This bulk material processing and packaging project was designed, engineered, installed, and commissioned by National Bulk Equipment (NBE).
Jul 20th, 2021
Spee Dee Cannabis System 2
Spee-Dee to Showcase Cannabis Filling System at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Spee-Dee will exhibit its cannabis jar filling system at Booth C-2607. The system automates jar packaging and filling of cannabis. A tare gross weighing system ensures accurate filling and weighing of flower or ground cannabis.
Jul 19th, 2021
Pellets of ice move down the central “pant leg” and arrive on left and right electromagnetic vibratory feeders for discharge into insulated containers.
Dry Ice Feeding for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Equipment for dispensing dry ice into insulated containers holding COVID-19 vaccines had to be designed and produced by this OEM in just eight weeks.
Jul 19th, 2021
Syntegon has developed a fully integrated syringe inspection line that features a de-nester, a re-nester, and an AI function by default.
Syntegon: Fully Integrated Syringe Inspection Line
Jul 15th, 2021
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Sponsored
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Wondering how to select the optimal solution for your specific product and packaging needs? We packed all the important questions for you to consider into a handy Confectionery Packaging Checklist.
Jul 1st, 2021
T60series T63 T65 01 Pce 35 1
Serialization and Aggregation Systems for Pharmaceuticals
Mettler-Toledo PCE launched the T60 Integrated 360 Series of solutions for serialization and aggregation of bottles and vials in the pharmaceutical sector, enhancing quality control and traceability of products with 360o image capture.
Jul 14th, 2021
Nosco Logo Logo
Nosco Begins Carton and Label Production at New Facility
Nosco, Inc., a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., announced the beginning of carton and label production at its new 175,000 sq-ft Packaging Innovation Center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
Jul 13th, 2021
Jls Peregrine Closing (ice Cream) 1
JLS to Demonstrate Robotic Carton Closing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Jul 13th, 2021
Hup New Building Exterior
Harpak-ULMA Announces New Global Headquarters
Harpak-ULMA announced the relocation of its global headquarters to a new, significantly expanded facility that will feature an advanced state-of-the-art customer experience center.
Jul 12th, 2021
Photo F 286
Thermoforming Packaging Machine
Multivac launches the F 286 thermoform packaging machine suitable for pro-ducing vacuum and MAP packs for snack products. Machine can produce up to 240 packs/min.
Jul 12th, 2021
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Sponsored
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Wondering how to select the optimal solution for your specific product and packaging needs? We packed all the important questions for you to consider into a handy Confectionery Packaging Checklist.
Jul 1st, 2021
555 Med white Background 800x600 547x600
Vertical Band Sealer
PAC Machinery’s Audion 555 continuous vertical band sealer is designed for stand-up, square bottom, or gusseted pouches sealed in the vertical position.
Jul 8th, 2021
Njm Bt Icl Capper
Capper
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth C-3514! NJM, a ProMach product brand, will introduces its beltorque® BT-ICL Lite Capper designed to cap up to 150 bottles/min.
Jul 8th, 2021
Allied Flex
Spout Inserter for Pouches
AlliedFlex’s Bossar BMS 2.6 PMP spout inserter can handle pre-made corner-cut standup pouches, insert the spout on-line, then automatically fill and seal the pouches.
Jul 8th, 2021
Eagle Product Inspection
Eagle Product Inspection to Demonstrate X-ray Systems at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
At Eagle Product’s Booth C-1506, visitors can see x-ray systems equipped with the latest detector technologies and designed for easy cleaning in harsh wash-down environments.
Jul 7th, 2021
21 06 29 Comunicato Stampa Ktf Def En 1
Tirelli S.r.l Acquires KTF Engineering
Italy-based Tirelli S.r.l, manufacturer of cosmetic packaging equipment, finalized the acquisition of 100% of the shares of KTF Engineering, a manufacturer of net weight filling systems, based in Marmirolo (MN).
Jul 7th, 2021
The rotary filling machine has two volumetric fillers and lets The GFB run about 25 packs/min.
Automated Filling for Innovative Pack
Once The GFB had established that its hybrid paper/paperboard package was a hit with consumers, an automated rotary bagger became an absolute must.
Jul 2nd, 2021
The M302L, an in-line twin-auger filling system, elevates the container with each fill cycle and then vibrates it on its way down so that product can settle.
Motion Control Synchronizes Auger Filling
Servo-driven auger fillers made by AS&E rely on an advanced motion control platform to synchronize three critical operating parameters, greatly improving accuracy.
Jun 29th, 2021
Squid Building Near View 7582
Engage Technologies Named Top Workplace in Minnesota
Engage Technologies Corp. was named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.
Jun 24th, 2021
More in Primary packaging
U9 A0218 Generale
Vf/f/s Machine
V-Shapes’ AlphaFlex automatic, multi-lane vf/f/s machine features synchronized digital printing, powered by Memjet DuraFlex and ColorGATE Packaging Productionserver, on both sides of single-dose sachets.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Wood chips aren't exactly a free-flowing product, and caused frequent jams in legacy equipment. The new stand-up pouch baggers handles the chips well.
Bagger, Combination Weigher Improve BBQ Wood Chip Production by 118%
With labor being tight and unreliable, improved automation was the answer for this popular BBQ wood chip brand. But it took a special combination of bagger and weigher to withstand the hot Texas heat, and stand up to a less-than-free-flowing product.
Jun 22nd, 2021
Bw Tech Center
BW Flexible Systems to Open Technical Center in EMEA
BW Flexible Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, will open a new Technical Centre of Excellence in Nottingham by the end of June to expand its presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
Jun 18th, 2021
Canapa
Cannabis Pre-roll Machine
Canapa offers the 8-channel JuanaRoll pre-roll machine designed to produce up to 4,000 joints/hr per and accurately weigh, fill, compact, tamp, twist, and trim pre-rolls at the industry's highest speeds.
Jun 18th, 2021
Octopi installed one of the first Innofill Can C models, designed by KHS for smaller beverage companies, with an integrated filler and seamer.
Co-pack/Co-man Bets on Beverage Market Transformation
Wisconsin-based beverage co-packer Octopi positions itself to address a rapidly changing beverage market, as well as a shift from bottles to cans, with two canning lines, the newest of which will produce up to 1,200 cans/min in seven sizes.
Jun 17th, 2021
Syntegon
Capsule Filling Machine
Syntegon Technology launches the GKF 60 capsule filling machine featuring a piezo station that fills small quantities starting at 0.1 milligram filling weight. Also available: dosing modules for dry powder inhalation (DPI), pellets, tablets, or liquids.
Jun 17th, 2021
Both milk and juice are packaged on the new aseptic systems at BON Agroindustrial.
Aseptic capacity added at BON Agroindustrial
BON Agroindustrial, a leading producer of fresh milk, juice, and jams in the Dominican Republic, recently installed two new aseptic packaging lines for milk and fruit juice.
Jun 15th, 2021
Hac Andy Caridis100th 01
Heat and Control Founder, Andy Caridis, Celebrates 100th Birthday
The Heat and Control family celebrated a special milestone on June 1, 2021, with the 100th birthday of its founder, Andrew (Andy) Caridis.
Jun 9th, 2021
The Honey Almond bar hits shelves in a paper-based flow wrap packaged on Syntegon’s HRM horizontal form-fill-seal machine.
Mars Wrigley Develops, Tests Paper-based Packaging for Balisto Chocolate Bar
As brands eye fast-approaching, self-imposed sustainability deadlines, watch for interesting pilot projects to roll out. This European paper-based flow pack from Mars Wrigley's Balisto brand of snacks was developed with Syntegon.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Sc+overview
Volpak Develops a New Version of its SC+ Hf/f/s Machine
The latest version of Volpak’s flagship SC+ hf/f/s continuous movement machine is specifically designed for preformed pouches and features a high level of automation, ensuring the production of the best quality packaging.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Shown here is the rotary filler/capper running on one of the five packaging lines that E66 now has running smoothly in its Oklahoma facility.
From Empty Warehouse to Sanitizer Bottling in Three Months
This new hand sanitizer packaging plant uses a unique automation architecture featuring edge computing to run at the pace of modern business.
May 24th, 2021
Viking Masek
Viking Masek, IAS Inc. Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Packaging Automation Offerings
Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a manufacturer of packaging machine systems entered into a strategic partnership with IAS Inc., an integrator of robotics, machine vision, and control systems.
May 14th, 2021