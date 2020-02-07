Plastic Chain Conveyors

QC Conveyors introduces the Flextrac Series of modular plastic chain conveyors designed for packaging, automation, and part handling applications. They can handle loads up to 850 lb with speeds up to 160 fpm.

QC Conveyors
Feb 7th, 2020
Flextrac Series System1

Their space-saving modular design means the conveyors can handle the challenges of factory automation applications, whether fitting into new spaces or integrating existing machinery.

Each Flextrac Series Conveyor is designed from building blocks including straight sections, horizontal curves and vertical bends that combine to create an overall system customized to the customer’s exact needs. They can be built on an aluminum frame or a stainless steel frame capable of operating in washdown environments in food and beverage packaging.

With multiple options for elevation changes, Flextrac Series conveyors can save space by taking advantage of unused vertical real estate in factory environments. In addition to traditional point-to-point system designs, Flextrac Series Conveyors can be configured into Alpine Conveyor Systems for accumulation and cooling/drying applications; or Gripper Elevator Systems for elevating/lowering product to another level or de-pucking operations.

“Modular flexible chain conveyors provide our customers a complete system solution,” said Dave Endres, President of QC Conveyors. “The new Flextrac Series delivers the modularity, reliability and high return on investment that customers expect from QC Conveyors.”

Flextrac Series components are manufactured by Modu System, a Malaysian manufacturer with more than 25 years experience in modular plastic chain conveyors. Customers may choose from two ordering options depending on their needs: Flextrac Series Components are shipped individually and assembled by the customer, while Flextrac Series Systems are engineered, assembled and tested by QC Conveyors prior to shipment, ensuring they meet the customer’s exact requirements. Systems and components are both supported by QC Conveyors throughout North America.


QC Conveyors
Feb 7th, 2020
