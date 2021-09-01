NCC Automated Systems Accelerates Growth Potential via Acquisition by ATS Automation

NCC Automated Systems announced today that it has been acquired by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies.

Sep 1st, 2021
NCC Automated Systems, an established provider of turnkey automation solutions and manufacturer of high precision pallet handling and sanitary conveyance products, announced today that it has been acquired by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies.

The addition of NCC expands ATS’ portfolio of precision conveyance technologies, enhances ATS’ position in regulated markets and enables NCC to grow its offerings and increase its reach into target markets and new geographies. Since its inception in 1986 as a custom sanitary conveyor design and manufacturing Company, NCC, an employee-owned business, has steadily refined its capabilities and launched innovative products to serve its blue-chip customer base. Being part of ATS, a large and global automation solutions provider, enables NCC to leverage a complementary technology offering and expand its customer value proposition.

“It was evident from our early conversations with ATS’ management team that our two companies share strong alignment in our vision, purpose and business plans,” says Kevin Mauger, President of NCC. “By being part of the ATS family, we are better able to achieve our ambitions and drive strong growth across our business units.”

NCC generated $31 million in sales in 2020, and today operates under the brands NCC Automated Systems, Glide-Line, SideDrive Conveyor Co., and Nutra-Pack Systems serving customers in the food and packaging, ophthalmic, assembly automation and nutraceutical industries. NCC employs 92 talented employees at its Souderton, Pennsylvania facility along with several satellite offices throughout the United States.

“The addition of NCC further signals our intention to expand our differentiated product offerings and strengthen our position in the food and beverage end-market,” says Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS. “With its strong leadership, outstanding employees, and robust product and technology portfolio, NCC will allow us to play a bigger role in supporting the needs of a broad customer base."

Under the ownership of ATS, NCC’s brands and workforce will be retained. The Company will continue to be led by Kevin Mauger, and operate out of its Souderton, Pa.  headquarters.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team at NCC, and their ongoing dedication to building and strengthening our Company,” added Mauger. “This transaction sets NCC up for a strong and stable future; allowing us to better serve our customers and expand our reach to new markets and geographies.” - PW

