Food Manufacturing Data Management Software

Mettler-Toledo’s ProdX software aids food manufacturers prepare for digital transformation. It offers complete product inspection management, digital track and trace, automatic performance testing, and real-time logging of test and compliance data.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection
Mar 4th, 2021
Mt Prod X Value Chain1

Based on Industry 4.0 principles of secure machine-to-machine communication, and in preparation for connectivity to the latest data-protective Blockchain technology, ProdX 2.4 delivers full digital Track & Trace and real-time food safety compliance. Specific enhancements include:

• Security features, such as enhanced password rules to enforce the use of strong passwords which must be centrally verified by the software

• Security across firewalls, with enhanced Open Platform Communication Unified Architecture (OPC UA) encrypted machine-to-machine communication, including tags for performance test results, seamlessly shared with high-end systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Automatically logged performance test data to fulfill food safety regulations

• Full support for batch changeovers which means that an individual product can be automatically traced via its unique serial number

• Fail-safe testing regime for product inspection, ensuring due diligence and compliant performance

“Food manufacturers are under increasing pressure to satisfy stringent food safety rules and regulations. The growing need for continuous real-time monitoring of food safety compliance will force a cultural attitude change in how manufacturers implement food safety measures” said Peter Spring, Head of Product Development for ProdX, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection. “ProdX enables manufacturers to get ahead of these requirements and operate a cost-effective digital solution that provides real-time food compliance, digital traceability and full integrity of data, as well as complete product inspection management. The need for digital food track and traceability is coming – the latest version of our proprietary software ensures that manufacturers are ready for it right now”.

Enhanced security features ensure that food manufacturers can demonstrate full accountability and transparency, with individual password control, centrally verified and linked to each machine operator or team leader’s role and access privileges. Data is automatically captured and is tamper-proof within ProdX 2.4, including metadata, i.e. when, who, where and what was inspected, guaranteeing the integrity of the data in the system. In this way, the new software exceeds the requirements of British Retail Consortium Global Standard (BRCGS) Food Safety Clause 6.3.3, which establishes global minimum legal, operational and testing standards for the operation of online checkweighers. 

Automated inspection technology manufacturer Mettler Toledo's ProdX is positioned to profoundly change the ways that food manufacturers manage food safety. Instead of manual data input and box ticking, measures such as regular compliance performance tests can be automated, and the results are logged digitally without human intervention. This fail-safe testing regime means that food manufacturers can prove, with the correct documentation, that their product inspection equipment has continued to meet compliant performance standards throughout production, at the batch level, or even individual item level.

Companies in this article
METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection
Videos from METTLER TOLEDO Product InspectionView all videos
METTLER TOLEDO Waste Management Video
METTLER TOLEDO Waste Management Video
Feb 24th, 2021
METTLER TOLEDO Video zur Abfallbewirtschaftung
METTLER TOLEDO Video zur Abfallbewirtschaftung
Feb 24th, 2021
Your New eProcurement Solution – METTLER TOLEDO
Your New eProcurement Solution – METTLER TOLEDO
Jan 12th, 2021
Mt Prod X Value Chain1
Food Manufacturing Data Management Software
Mettler-Toledo’s ProdX software aids food manufacturers prepare for digital transformation. It offers complete product inspection management, digital track and trace, automatic performance testing, and real-time logging of test and compliance data.
Mar 4th, 2021
Domino
Domino Launches the SafeGuard Augmented Reality App
Effective March 1st, Domino’s SafeGuard AR app is available to all its customers for remote technical support to showcase the potential of the AR-enabled remote support.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Piab Website Picobot1
Piab Launches Updated Website
Through multiple internal and external interviews, Piab created an even more customer-centric website that focuses on existing customers as well as exploring users.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Vpsag 559w
Safety Air Gun
Exair’s VariBlast precision safety air gun with nano super air nozzle features an engineered variable flow trigger that produces a variable force upon a target simply by pulling the trigger.
Mar 1st, 2021
The NORDAC product family from NORD: Decentralized and centralized drive electronics up to 200 HP.
NORD Provides Drive Electronics for a Wide Range of Applications
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS' portfolio includes motor starters and variable frequency drives of up to 30 HP for decentralized applications and up to 200 HP for control cabinets – characterized by scalable functions, high precision regulation, and easy installation.
Feb 26th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
The Alpha Turbo High-Level Bulk Depalletizer is among the machines in the Busse/SJI division that feature a range of new Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) machine health monitoring capabilities.
Machine Condition Monitoring via IIoT
This Arrowhead Systems division is taking full advantage of new IIoT tools that make machine diagnostics readily available and help customers maximize OEE.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Unknown
THK America Celebrates 50th Anniversary
As a linear motion products manufacturer, THK America has introduced innovations in precision motion components for the past five decades.
Feb 19th, 2021
Digital Transformation 3 814
The Antares Vision Group Expands Its Software Capabilities Through The Acquisition of rfXcel Corporation
Feb 18th, 2021
Webpage Cover
OMAC Offers Guide to Define Best Practices for Secure Remote Access
OMAC released The Practical Guide for Remote Access to Plant Equipment which is the result of a workgroup of 37 industry leaders convened by OMAC to define best practices for secure Remote Access to plant equipment.
Feb 12th, 2021
Abb Robot Studio Braking Distance I
ABB Upgrades RobotStudio to Include Robot Braking Distance Simulator
ABB's RobotStudio offline programming and simulation software has been upgraded with a new virtual robot braking distance function designed to create an exact simulation of the real-world stopping distance of a robot.
Feb 11th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
XPlanar eliminates the need to move the plasma jet; instead, a floating planar mover carries the workpiece into position for precise surface treatment. Source: Plasmatreat
OEM Redesigns Equipment to Incorporate XPlanar Floating Movers
The levitating material handling technology from Beckhoff is being used by Plasmatreat in its equipment to position materials beneath spray nozzles for plasma pre-treatment and coating.
Feb 4th, 2021
Amc Image Fm060 25 Cm
Servo Drive
Advanced Motion Controls’ micro-sized FM060-25-CM servo drive is rated to output 25A continuous and 50A peak. It is suited for mobile and portable applications such as mobile robotics, automated mobile robots, material handling, and more.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Siemens
Web Server Module
Siemens introduces the Sinamics V20 Smart Access web server module designed to mount directly onto a drive, transforming a mobile device or laptop into a virtual operator panel for drive control.
Feb 1st, 2021
Esterno Atop (002)[2]
IMA’s ELECTRIC atTRACTION Virtual Show a Success
On January 20 and 21, ATOP presented its electric traction and green mobility solutions at IMA’s Sensing Future Days virtual exhibition.
Feb 1st, 2021
1 Somic Deckel Traypacker 424 Final
Indicators Facilitate Changeover
Reliable operator guidance for size changeover on end-of-line packaging machinery is provided by AP05 electronic position indicators
Jan 27th, 2021
Iiagpr 559w
Ion Air Gun
Exair's patented Intellistat handheld ion air gun is designed to eliminate static in clean processes or sensitive assembly work such as scientific and electronic test facilities, laboratories, and clean rooms.
Jan 13th, 2021
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New Controls at PACK EXPO Connects
PMMI Media Group editors—covering a virtual event instead of an in-person exposition—divided and conquered to collectively take in as much of PACK EXPO Connects as possible. Here’s what they saw in the controls category.
Jan 12th, 2021
Bosch Rexroth Ctrl X Drive 38644
Compact, Scalable Drive System
Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX DRIVE is said to be the most compact, scalable, and consistent modular drive system available. It has space-saving dimensions of up to 50% and can provide tailored solutions with peak currents of 6 A to 375 A.
Jan 11th, 2021
More in Controls & automation
Motion Hq
Motion Industries Breaks Ground for New Facility
Jan 7th, 2021
The highly compact XTS has a circumferential track length of 22 m and uses a total of 40 independent movers. The L’Oréal Group produces high-quality skin care products, mascaras, and foundation makeup for its Division Luxe.
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2020 - #8: L’Oréal Replaces 5 Machines with One Smart System
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2020. Join us as we look back at the best of 2020. Pat Reynolds' report, entitled L’Oréal Replaces 5 Machines with One Smart System, landed at #8.
Dec 24th, 2020
Im0092114
New Modular and Flexible Machine Safety Solution
The new Flexi Compact safety controller from SICK offers scalability and functionality suited for any application.
Dec 16th, 2020
Contrinex Inductive Proximity Sensors 5x7
New Contrinex DW Series Proximity Sensors From AutomationDirect
Dec 15th, 2020
Mt Ar Phone Image
Mettler-Toledo Offers AR Technology for Customer Support
Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection offers a remote Augmented Reality (AR) Customer Support service designed to protect production uptime and costs regardless of manufacturing location.
Dec 15th, 2020
Im0070901
MicroScan3 Family of Safety Laser Scanners Now Offering Ethercat Variants
Dec 14th, 2020
Even after 25 years, the versatile Bus Terminal and EtherCAT I/O technology from Beckhoff remains an indispensable and fundamental component of modern, modularly adaptable automation systems.
Beckhoff Celebrates 25 Years of Bus Terminal I/O Technology
The electronic terminal block, which started as a revolutionary idea, is now a foundational component and global standard in automation technology.
Dec 14th, 2020
Fat
Marchesini Group Offers Remote Services
Marchesini Group consolidated its remote after-sales support services to offer full assistance to customers in the current international context.
Dec 10th, 2020
Zca Cutaway Rgb 5 Inches[1]
Zip Chain Actuator
U.S. Tsubaki’s electric linear Zip Chain Actuator is designed to provide high speeds and multi-point stopping in a compact footprint.
Dec 9th, 2020
Jw Winco Hygenic Design Product Family
Hygienic Indexing Plunger
JW Winco expands its hygienic design product family with the new GN 8170 stainless steel indexing plungers designed for use in areas requiring sanitary equipment.
Dec 8th, 2020
Pi Softgrip502 Hires
Pinch Gripper
Piab’s pi-SOFTGRIP 50-2 vacuum-based soft pinch gripper is designed to grip sensitive and lightweight oblong objects with odd geometries and/or objects with an unusual surface.
Dec 5th, 2020
Pr182020 Beckhoff Elm72xx Print
Servo Drives
Beckhoff’s ELM72xx EtherCAT servo drives deliver an output current (Irms) of up to 16 A at 48 V DC for the power supply.
Dec 4th, 2020