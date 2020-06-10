RōBEX Named Certified System Integrator for MiR

This agreement will enable RōBEX, a robotic integrator, to offer clients the full line of MiR’s autonomous mobile robots designed to simplify and optimize in-plant material handling.

“MiR autonomous robots are the proven choice of manufacturers, processors and packaging operations to optimize workflow and productivity. Major efficiencies and increased productivity are reasons for their growing popularity. Among the features and benefits of these “smart workhorses” are enhanced safety, flexibility, efficiency, relative programming ease, scalability and ease of integration” said Parker.

With several different models, MiR autonomous robots (mobile-industrial-robots.com) can quickly and safely deliver a variety of loads to workstations and packaging operations including pallets and other loads up to 1000 kg (2,200 lb). Easily programmed, they often reduce or eliminate the need for forklifts in production areas on the factory floor which helps make processes more efficient while increasing safety.