Compact Safety Magnetic Sensors

The magnetically-coded REED sensors are an ideal solution to monitor the position of sliding, hinged, and removable safety guards, especially in dirty and dusty environments. Due to their wide actuation range, the MC36C magnetic sensors are suitable for use in applications where great tolerances are required, such as with safety gates or doors that are imprecisely aligned.

The MC36C Series is versatile and can work as standalone or in conjunction with a safety module to reach a safety category 4, according to the EN ISO 13849-1 Standard. These are some of the features which make these sensors extremely flexible to meet various application requirements: compact size (36x26x13mm), output configuration (2 NO or 1 NO and 1 NC), availability with 2m cable or M8 quick disconnect (left or right exit).

Other features include:

• Assured switching range: 5mm w/MC36CM

• Assured switch-off range: 15mm w/MC36CM

• Operating temp.: -25 to +80°C (-13 to 176°F)

• Rated operating voltage: 12-24 VAC/VDC

• Rated operating current: 0.25 A (resistive)

• Maximum switching load: 6W (resistive)

• Maximum operating frequency: 100 Hz

• Optional LED indication

• Degree of protection: IP67

• CE and cULus approved



