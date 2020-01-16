Ink-Jet Printer

Squid Ink introduces the CoPilot Max ink-jet printer now available with solvent capability to print on non-porous surfaces.

Jan 16th, 2020
With up to 2.8 in. of print height per printhead and the ability to run up to 2 printheads from one controller, the CoPilot Max offers a versatile, yet cost-effective solution for a variety of product coding and marking applications.

Initially released in October 2019 with oil-based ink capability, the CoPilot Max now has the capability to run solvent-based inks, allowing users the ability to print on coated corrugate, polystyrene, films, and a number of other non-porous surfaces. Solvent-based capability is ideal for users looking to replace expensive labels and print directly on glossy cartons, cases, trays, or other non-porous substrates.

The CoPilot Max utilizes Squid Ink’s active ink system, allowing users the ability to raise, lower, tilt, or rotate the printhead without making height adjustments to the ink supply. The system prints high-resolution characters, razor-sharp text, scannable bar codes, and logos at up to 360 dpi, nearly twice the resolution of competitive printers in its class.

The printer features a durable touchscreen, industrial strength printhead construction, and simple active ink delivery. It also features a large 500 mL no-mess snap-in cartridge, allowing users the ability to swap ink cartridges in a matter of seconds. The generous ink volume, quick-change ink cartridge, and user-friendly touchscreen design allow users to keep their line running, reducing downtime and maximizing ROI.

The CoPilot Max features a full-color touchscreen that allows users access to the system’s internal messages and print functions. Messages are created and edited on Squid Ink’s easy-to-use Orion™ PC Software and transferred via USB, ethernet, wireless, or optional

Windows® tablet. The tablet is ideal for users who want message creation and editing functionality on the production floor.

