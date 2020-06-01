C-P Flexible Packaging Invests in Photopolymer Plate Technology

C-P Flexible Packaging was seeking a single-source platemaking workflow that would provide printing standardization across all manufacturing plants, enhance quality, enable faster turnaround times, control operating costs, and minimize support requirements. After extensive benchmark testing of several options, the best performance was achieved using DuPont Cyrel Easy ESP flexographic plates with DuPont Cyrel Digital Imaging Systems and DuPont 4260 in-line processing and drying systems.

DuPont's Cyrel Easy plates are made from a new polymer plate material that produces higher ink transfer and higher resolution. This technology incorporates built-in flat top digital dots, resulting in a simpler platemaking workflow with higher quality and consistency.

According to Michael DeAngelis, senior director of corporate graphics at C-P Flexible Packaging, “We’ve been very impressed with the image quality delivered by DuPont Cyrel EASY plates. We’re seeing better highlights and fade to zero, better solid ink density, higher color intensity and higher image resolution than ever before. Since making the switch, our customers have been duly impressed with the way their designs now “pop” on their packaging. This plate technology allows us to achieve a quick print to proof match, more vivid images and enhanced artwork that impresses our customers as well as their customers.