Color Label Printer/Cutter

Primera Technology launches the LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter that combines high-resolution color label printing with digital die cutting.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Primera Technology
Jan 29th, 2020
2019 Oct14 3730 Web[1]

Images are printed at up to 4800 dpi onto a variety of different label materials. After each image is printed, it is cut to the desired size and shape with a high-precision carbide steel knife blade. The printer comes complete with intuitive, easy-to-use software for laying out print and cut files. Users can quickly produce custom labels of virtually any size or shape within just a few minutes.* In addition, standard pre die-cut labels and tags can also be fed through the machine just like any other color label printer.

Inks and Substrates
With LX610, two different types of ink and a wide variety of substrates are available. Dye-based ink prints bright and vibrant colors that are perfect for prime label applications. Pigment-based ink prints labels that stand up to sunlight and water for extended periods of time. Substrates can include gloss and matte paper, PVC, polyester and polypropylene.

Included Software
An innovative printer like LX610 is only as good as its software. That is why with every printer purchased a copy of PTCreate™ Standard is available for free download. This highly intuitive software allows all typical print and cut functions, including import of bit-mapped images such as .jpg, .png, .bmp and more. Also included is a library of shapes such as circles, squares, ovals, rectangles, starbursts and more.

Upgraded software, called PTCreate Pro™ and sold separately, further extends the capabilities of LX610 by adding many additional tools including import of vector files such as .psd, .ai and .pdf. Powerful features such as layering, export of images and contour cutting around intricate artwork are also part of PTCreate Pro. An auto-trace and cut function is especially useful for printing and cutting complicated shapes and designs.

Price and Availability
The LX610 is priced at $2495.00 (USD). PTCreate Pro software sells for $149.99 (USD). Both are available now from Primera’s global Authorized Resellers and Distributors. In the USA, factory-direct orders can be made at www.primera.com.

*Within the maximum print/cut width of the printer, which is 4.1” wide.

Companies in this article
Primera Technology
Videos from Primera TechnologyView all videos
Primera LX-Series Label Printers: Re-rolling label stock onto another core.
Primera LX-Series Label Printers: Re-rolling label stock onto another core.
Jan 24th, 2020
Primera IP60 Photo Printer: Clean or Replace the cutter blade disc.
Primera IP60 Photo Printer: Clean or Replace the cutter blade disc.
Jan 24th, 2020
Primera LX500 Color Label Printer Case Study - Soap Factory Makes Their Own Labels - Short Version
Primera LX500 Color Label Printer Case Study - Soap Factory Makes Their Own Labels - Short Version
Oct 31st, 2019
2019 Oct14 3730 Web[1]
Color Label Printer/Cutter
Primera Technology launches the LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter that combines high-resolution color label printing with digital die cutting.
Jan 29th, 2020
Nilpeter Fa
Catapult Print Enhances Onsite Capabilities
Catapult Print added a third Nilpeter FA press and an Advanced Vision Technology (AVT) inspection system to its printing presses and finishing equipment to enhance its onsite capabilities.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
CoPilot Max ink-jet printer
Ink-Jet Printer
Squid Ink introduces the CoPilot Max ink-jet printer now available with solvent capability to print on non-porous surfaces.
Jan 16th, 2020
Matthews Marking Mas Spot 1024x256
Matthews Marking Systems to Showcase New Product Line
Matthews Marking Systems, a global supplier of marking and coding systems, will showcase multiple methods of package printing at WestPack 2020.
Jan 8th, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Key stakeholders celebrate the prospect of having an HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press operating soon at Taiwan&apos;s TCI Co. Ltd.
Bring package printing in-house?
TCI Co. Ltd, a global provider of health food and skincare products, is adopting HP Indigo digital printing to expand packaging production with a more flexible, customizable, and sustainable solution for its worldwide brand customers.
Dec 17th, 2019
Giuseppe Prioriello, Founder and CEO of Packly
Digital Print Boosts User Experience for E-Commerce Packaging
Giuseppe Prioriello, Founder and CEO of Italian company Packly, spoke to the Digital Print for Packaging Europe conference in Berlin last week about digital printing’s role in e-commerce.
Dec 10th, 2019
L502 color label printer
Color Label Printer
Afinia Label launches the L502 color label printer designed to produce vivid, full-color labels up to 8.5 in. wide using interchangeable pigment- and dye-based ink sets.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Pic1 Tetrapak Res 1
Digital Printing's Role in a New Business Model
Alessandro Zardini, Product Director of Packaging Materials at Tetra Pak, Italy, will be presenting at Digital Print for Packaging Europe in Berlin Dec. 3rd, and will be discussing a business model of “uncharted territories.”
Nov 18th, 2019
Ryan Petty
Domino Appoints Sector Development Manager, Beverage
Domino North America appointed Ryan Petty Sector Development Manager for the Beverage sector.
Nov 4th, 2019
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
TrojanLabel&circledR; T5 In-line Digital Color Label Press and Finishing System
In-line Digital Color Label Press and Finishing System
AstroNova launches the TrojanLabel® T5, a larger version of its TrojanLabel T4 professional label press and finishing system with the addition of UV flexo varnish capabilities.
Nov 4th, 2019
Jan De Roeck, Director of Solutions Management at Esko
Digital Transformation Key Focus of Digital Print for Packaging
The hot topic of digital transformation of businesses in digital printing will be top of mind at Digital Print for Packaging Europe, December 2-4 in Berlin, according to keynote speaker Jan De Roeck, Director of Solutions Management at Esko in Belgium.
Oct 31st, 2019
Videojet 1860 CIJ printer
Videojet: Adjustable 90-deg printhead for CIJ printers
Videojet launches an adjustable 90-deg printhead designed for use with the Videojet 1860 CIJ printer. It enables users to adjust the printhead when a coding configuration changes on their packaging or production line.
Oct 24th, 2019
FailSafe
Domino: Redundancy controller for ink-jet printers
Domino’s FailSafe is a redundancy controller that shares the printing workload between two Ax-Series ink-jet printers. Both printers are seamlessly integrated, controlled by a single HMI, and stacked to minimize floor-space usage. If one printer goes down, the other picks up 100% of the workload without missing a product.
Oct 7th, 2019
Toshiba&rsquo;s new thermal barcode printer, the B-EX4T3HS, prints at 600 dpi at speeds up to 6 in/s.
High-Precision Printer Eases Compliance in Medical Packaging
Toshiba’s latest thermal barcode printer combines high-resolution printing with high precision in label feeding to print small labels.
Oct 3rd, 2019
ColorWorks&circledR; color printer
Epson: On-demand color label printers
Epson America announces new additions to its ColorWorks® on-demand color label printer line—the ColorWorks C6000A, C6000P, C6500A, and C6500P that are designed for industrial customers upgrading to color from black-only thermal transfer printers.
Sep 30th, 2019
Pw 9700396 Thumbnail 2 F91b4eee V4
Multi Side Scanner Handles Different Package Formats
Sealed Air's new multi-side scanner appeals to e-commerce as it is able to handle different package formats, contents, and sizes.
Sep 26th, 2019
Videojet 7340 and 7440 fiber laser marking systems mark aluminum.
Fiber Laser Codes, Marks Aluminum at Speed
PACK EXPO Las Vegas attendees are getting a sneak peek of the Videojet 7340 and 7440 fiber laser marking systems, designed for coding aluminum.
Sep 25th, 2019
More in Coding, printing & labeling
Late-stage customization of sealed blisters boosts usage of blister lines,
Blister printer supports postponement
Full-color printing differentiates products in blister packs.
Sep 25th, 2019
Complete Inspection Systems showcased its HD MicroCode.
2D Microcodes for Seriously Small Spaces
A code printed at 600 dpi can be as small as 4.5 mm square while another option prints in 1 mm square, smaller than most raindrops.
Sep 25th, 2019
Toshiba thermal barcode printers
Printers for consistently accurate placement of data on labels
Thermal barcode printers blend compact, durable designs with precision labeling.
Sep 24th, 2019
The Intelli-Pac&trade; manual case aggregation system
Case Aggregation System for Serialized Cartons, Bottles
The new module, suitable for pharma companies and co-packers, provides the ability to seamlessly integrate layered aggregation technology.
Sep 24th, 2019
A Markoprint X1Jet printer integrated with an RF Lite tabletop feeder prints required information directly on cannabis packaging using IQ990 solvent ink from General Ink.
Cannabis Poses Labeling Hurdle
Variable direct coding prints required information and eliminates the label and its application process.
Sep 24th, 2019
Epson ColorWorks C6500P
On-Demand Label Printing: Upgrading from B&W to Color
Ideal for many healthcare, food and industrial applications, Epson’s inkjet printers produce color labels that withstand UV sterilization and more.
Sep 24th, 2019
The printer features up to 2.8 in. of print height per printhead and can run up to two print heads from one controller.
Ink-Jet Printer Prints on Porous Surfaces at 360 dpi
Squid Ink’s CoPilot Max prints hi-res characters, text, scannable barcodes, and logos at 360-dpi.
Sep 23rd, 2019
New Concept for High-Volume Labeling
New Concept for High-Volume Labeling
CrossMerge label applicator prints and applies GS1-compliant barcodes.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Matthews&rsquo; MPERIA-driven VIAjet L-Series TIJ system
Egg Processor Cuts Costs
Replacing labeling with thermal inkjet coding streamlines “Best Before” coding.
Sep 23rd, 2019
The HERMA 211 HC accommodates a wide range of cylindrical products including syringes, tubes, glass vials and ampules.
FDA-compliant Labeling Unit in a Compact Footprint
Semi-automatic system reaches speeds of 30 labels/min, helping meet the needs of pharma manufacturers running small batch sizes.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Smart-Jet MAX
MSSC LLC: Thermal inkjet printer
MSSC offers the Smart-Jet MAX thermal inkjet printer designed to print up to 1in. in height date/lot codes on products ranging from corrugated cartons, plastic, metals, and more.
Sep 23rd, 2019
6984RFM RFID print and apply labeler
Fox IV Technologies: Print and apply labeler for RFID tags
FOX IV Technologies introduces the 6984RFM RFID print and apply for RFID tags with closed cell foam construction such as those used for tagging metal products. Closed cell foam RFID Tags as small as 2.75 in. x 0.75 in. with thickness of 42- 47 mils can be printed, encoded, and applied such as GS1, EPC Class1, Gen 2 UHF RFID tags.
Sep 11th, 2019