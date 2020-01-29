Color Label Printer/Cutter

Images are printed at up to 4800 dpi onto a variety of different label materials. After each image is printed, it is cut to the desired size and shape with a high-precision carbide steel knife blade. The printer comes complete with intuitive, easy-to-use software for laying out print and cut files. Users can quickly produce custom labels of virtually any size or shape within just a few minutes.* In addition, standard pre die-cut labels and tags can also be fed through the machine just like any other color label printer.

Inks and Substrates

With LX610, two different types of ink and a wide variety of substrates are available. Dye-based ink prints bright and vibrant colors that are perfect for prime label applications. Pigment-based ink prints labels that stand up to sunlight and water for extended periods of time. Substrates can include gloss and matte paper, PVC, polyester and polypropylene.

Included Software

An innovative printer like LX610 is only as good as its software. That is why with every printer purchased a copy of PTCreate™ Standard is available for free download. This highly intuitive software allows all typical print and cut functions, including import of bit-mapped images such as .jpg, .png, .bmp and more. Also included is a library of shapes such as circles, squares, ovals, rectangles, starbursts and more.

Upgraded software, called PTCreate Pro™ and sold separately, further extends the capabilities of LX610 by adding many additional tools including import of vector files such as .psd, .ai and .pdf. Powerful features such as layering, export of images and contour cutting around intricate artwork are also part of PTCreate Pro. An auto-trace and cut function is especially useful for printing and cutting complicated shapes and designs.

Price and Availability

The LX610 is priced at $2495.00 (USD). PTCreate Pro software sells for $149.99 (USD). Both are available now from Primera’s global Authorized Resellers and Distributors. In the USA, factory-direct orders can be made at www.primera.com.

*Within the maximum print/cut width of the printer, which is 4.1” wide.

