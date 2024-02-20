Innovative New Machinery at PACK EXPO: Coding and Marking

Coding and Marking weren't the only areas of interest at PACK EXPO. Click the links that follow to read more about innovations in: Cartoning | Case and Tray Packing | Conveyors and Material Handling | Inspection and Detection | Labeling | Form/Fill/Seal | Food Processing & Packaging | Sustainable Packaging | Robotics | Pharma | Controls

Marking and coding solutions are many and varied in the packing space, so why not begin this review of innovations shown at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 with a look at what’s new in marking and coding? We begin with ink-jet printing, where innovations aimed at simplifying maintenance—in some cases even eliminating maintenance altogether—is clearly a trend.

Hi-speed industrial ink-jet printer manufacturer Leibinger took advantage of PACK EXPO Las Vegas to unveil IQJET. Described as a whole new platform, Leibinger on its Web site succinctly blasts out its fundamental value proposition this way: “Plug & Print. 5 years no maintenance. The first intelligent coding and marking system.”

According to Volker Teufel, head of product development at Leibinger, this new platform is based on new technology that leverages more intelligent systems. One example is the new HMI, which can be operated a lot like a smart phone. It makes it easy to see what your tasks are, what you are currently printing, the status of the printer, the status of the ink reservoir, and so on.

The no-maintenance-for-five-years part of the platform means an increase in productive time through elimination of regular care measures, printhead cleaning routines, and unplanned downtime. Plus the new XXL cartridges used in the IQJET empty down to the last drop and do not require separate disposal. The system even provides video assistance on cartridge removal and replacement right on the HMI.

“The printer has an integrated solvent recovery system to reduce the consumption of the solvent,” says Teufel. “So it is the printer with the lowest solvent consumption in the market because the evaporated solvent is condensed and returned back into the system.”

A unique nozzle-sealing system called Sealtronic makes a key contribution to the five-year no-maintenance guarantee. When more conventional ink-jet nozzles are used, any pause in production can result in dried ink and blocked nozzles. This is not the case with Sealtronic nozzles. When production stops, the nozzle retracts, closing the ink loop and preventing it from drying out. To start again, the nozzle extends out again and carries on printing—without the need for cleaning or rinsing cycles. And since no cleaning cycle is required, there’s no need for additional cleaning solvent, which is good for the environment and the bottom line. Nor is there any adverse impact on the viscosity of the ink or the quality of the first few prints, either. Watch an informative video describing Sealtronic technology.

Also debuting at the show was the InteliJet HD 3A Accumulator Piezo Inkjet Printing System from Bell-Mark. It’s the first release of a new generation of InteliJet HD piezo inkjet printers that, according to the company, “sets new benchmarks in the in-line digital printing market on many levels.”

Designed to meet the demanding requirements of today’s pharmaceutical and medical device packaging industries, the HD 3A delivers 600-dpi print quality on flexible web materials, cartons, and other substrates and can reach speeds to 100 cycles/min plus on an intermittent-motion packaging machine. The system can accommodate web widths up to 630 mm with available options for single-, two-, and full-color CMYK print capabilities.

Also featured on the HD 3A is a new buffering system that works independently of the packaging machine’s web pull. This integrated web tension control, which Bell-Mark explains is important for printing applications where precise print registration is critical such as printing UDI barcodes and other variable data, isolates the printing process from the packaging machine’s web advance, allowing for consistent web tension during the printing process.

In addition, the HD 3A has new built-in automation processes for maintenance tasks, such as a new automatic purge and wipe feature and an automatic capping feature. With the push of a button, the InteliJet HD 3A automatically cleans the print heads by forcing ink through the nozzles, which helps remove any debris or dried ink that may be clogging the nozzles. The process then wipes the print heads, so they’re ready to begin printing. The automatic capping feature covers the nozzles of the print heads when they’re not in use, protecting them and ensuring reliable print quality.

“Purging, wiping, and capping the print heads is an important process to ensure maximum life of the print heads and the highest quality of print capable,” says Bell-Mark. “The automation of these processes is a valuable feature that reduces human intervention and downtime.”

Lower cost CIJ

BestCode’s new Quantum continuous ink-jet printer (CIJ) provides a lower-cost alternative for small-character inkjet printing that offers many of the same features as the company’s more expensive stainless-steel, IP-rated unit.

According to BestCode Business Development Manager Andy Fox, BestCode has taken some cost out of the unit to drop the price down. “For example, the Quantum has a black painted control cabinet that is not IP-rated as compared with our stainless steel IP-rated system,” he says. “So because we’ve taken the cost out of manufacturing, we’re able to offer it at a much lower price for those low-end, low-cost applications.”

Designed to print best-by, lot, sell-by, and expiration codes and other identifying marks on non-porous substrates, including plastic, metal, and glass, in real time, the Quantum can print one to five lines of text, barcodes, and graphics at 1,500 ft/min (for one line). Features of the Quantum include an AutoClean setting that automatically cleans the non-contact print head, OneTouch single-step operator functions that reduce operator steps, and on-the-fly external ink filling, for ink filling in less than a minute with no waste.

According to Fox, another feature, which other suppliers often eliminate in lower-cost printers, is a 10.4-in. touchscreen. The touch screen is always on and offers a vivid display with large, intuitive buttons and status indicators. “It provides ease of use and eliminates errors during programming,” Fox explains.

Domino’s new Ax130i continuous ink-jet (CIJ) printer is designed to print simple and quality batch codes consisting of up to five lines of variable or fixed data through CIJ onto a wide range of substrates for products in a variety of industries that include food, dairy, and cosmetics.

Simplicity and ease of use are the watchwords for the Ax130i, says Domino. In terms of ease of use, the company says that operation of the printer and label editing are as easy as using a smartphone, with only a few touches on the integrated touchscreen using Domino’s QuickStep user interface needed. The user interface can be password protected to ensure labels are protected and correct.

The system is also easy to maintain. According to Domino, exchanging the ITM (integrated technology module) service module is simple—a less-than-10-minute task performed annually by an operator. A key feature of the Domino printer system, the ITM minimizes the need for conventional maintenance, such as manual filter replacement, which can help reduce labor costs and downtime. Fluid changes are also easy and said to be “mistake-free,” through auto-identification of consumables, and they can be done without stopping the printer.

The fluid system itself features accurate control systems that enable optimum printer performance and code quality in varying ambient temperatures. In addition, fluid levels are continually monitored, alerting operators when it’s time to replenish them.

Like the other Ax-Series printers, the Ax130i is built with a Domino-made print head technology called i-Pulse, designed to create codes with a nine-drop resolution as opposed to the seven-drop resolution traditionally used in CIJ printing. According to the company, because of this higher drop resolution, the Ax-Series printers can create highly readable codes, deliver extended periods of uptime, and save users up to 24% in ink usage.

Super piezo

From Markem-Imaje, the new Super Piezo Inkjet (SPI) printer—first launched at interpack in spring 2023 and making its U.S. debut at PACK EXPO Las Vegas—combines piezo electric printing technology and small-character inkjet technology to enable users to print high-resolution, serialized 2D barcodes with variable data on a range of substrates and shapes, including curved surfaces. With these capabilities, the printer is GS1 Digital Link compatible, meaning it’s equipped to meet the proposed GS1 Digital Link standard, whereby brands are encouraged to phase out existing UPC barcode technology in favor of a dynamic 2D barcode.

As Josh Heugel, senior account manager for Markem-Imaje, explains, by using the 2D barcode, brands will be able to embed information for their consumers—such as promotions and incentives—into the digital link, which can be scanned via a smartphone. It could also advise consumers at point of sale on recalls, allergens, expiration dates, and more. The GS1 Digital Link will also allow the product to be tracked throughout the logistics supply chain route for serialization, verification, and traceability needs.

In an article on Markem-Imaje’s website, author and global strategic account manager for the company, Erik Lagarde, writes, “Central to this revolution [the GS1 Digital Link] is the premise of ‘hot data,’ a step change from traditional static data to dynamic information extracted using a 2D barcode that acts as a web-based URL. This connects manufacturers and brand owners to the digital world, giving them the agility to react much more quickly and efficiently to trends across the entire value chain—from distributor to retailers and consumers.”

What sets the SPI apart and qualifies it for GS1 Digital Link compatibility is its high-quality—it has a native resolution of 100 dpi up to 200 to 250 dpi—its ability to print dynamic, graphical data, and its skill at printing on curved surfaces, all at speeds to 400 ft/min. For extrusion applications, such as pipes, tubes, wires, etc., Markem-Imaje cites a speed of nearly 10,000 ft/min.

What makes these capabilities possible is the machine’s mix of piezo electric, or drop-on-demand, and small-character inkjet printing technologies. Explains Heugel, “Drop-on-demand will give you high-speed printing, and it gives you a larger print area, but it isn’t particularly good at fast drying times. And it’s limited in its range of inks, just due to the technology within the printhead. When you look at small-character inkjet technology, you’re limited on print height, you’re limited on resolution, and you could be somewhat limited in speed. So by marrying those two technologies, we’re able to take the best of both worlds—the high resolution of the drop-on-demand printhead, the fast dry time with the small-character printing ink, and the print speed of the small-character inkjet printer--and build off those to make the Super Piezo Inkjet, the SPI, in short.”

The SPI also meets another growing need for brands: late-stage customization. “Brands are looking to reconcile the amount of primary packaging material SKUs because of sustainability initiatives. They spend an awful lot on packaging,” Heugel says. “To be more resourceful, they’re looking for technology that will enable them to go with a more generic outer package and then customize the packaging by printing on-the-fly at the point of production, rather than at a converter.”

Laser technology

Videojet Technologies’ new Videojet 3350 and Videojet 3350 Smart Focus 30-watt CO 2 laser marking systems have been added to the company’s range of CO 2 lasers in response to customers’ demands for high-performance laser marking solutions. That’s according to Videojet, which adds that both systems offer “unlimited font, code, and graphic options.”

Among the features of the new laser marking systems, the 3350’s flexible marking head includes 32 standard beam delivery options, while the 3350 Smart Focus laser’s marking head provides zero to 90-deg rotation without the need for additional parts. In addition, the 3350 Smart Focus is equipped with automatic focusing and marking capabilities for easy product changeovers without moving the laser. The Smart Focus option enables multi-level marking with the benefit of an auto-adjustable focal distance, uniform flat field correction, a pilot beam focus finder, and a flexible range/size mode. According to Videojet, these features help reduce operator touches, improve mark quality, and increase uptime.

Both new lasers print text, barcodes, graphics, and other information at speeds up to 2,000 characters/sec to support product traceability and anti-counterfeiting. The systems can print on a range of substrates, including PET, glass, high-density polyethylene, flexible film, foils, and labels, rubber, and wood and lumber.

According to Videojet, the laser systems have been engineered to help users meet their Industry 4.0 goals with built-in Wi-Fi and cellular connections that help to minimize IT workload and reduce the cost of connecting equipment to a network. Advises the company, “Housed in an access box, these Wi-Fi and cellular connections enable easy software updates and fewer service interactions while improving overall equipment efficiency with the availability of more production information.”

Showing what Paul Barton, Americas Region, sales manager for HP Specialty Printing Solutions, says is the “only kind of product out there like this,” HP launched its new Thermal Inkjet 108-mm bulk printing solution to the North American market at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. The solution comprises a stitched print head with five heads with dual channels. Stitching occurs when a pair of overlapping print heads print a pair of adjacent image segments that meet in a stitching region; printing at each location in the stitching region is accomplished by both print heads with a weighting that depends on the location being printed within the stitching region.

“What this allows you to do is print on labels or right onto a box a very high-resolution barcode with information that’s easily readable and scannable,” explains Barton.

HP’s TIJ 108-mm bulk printing solution for coding and marking on secondary packaging allows companies to shift away from complex and expensive label application processes by enabling direct printing onto the outside of boxes, improving recyclability by avoiding glues and other adhesives required with traditional labeling processes. Says HP, “As customers look to replace complex and expensive label application by direct printing on packaging, customers love the simplicity and ease of use of this solution, given the challenges in finding and training labor in manufacturing and logistics environments.”

According to Barton, the print head needs no servicing. HP’s proprietary micro-recirculation technology ensures the ink is kept in print-ready condition within the print head prior to printing and in between jobs to ensure the pigments do not settle. Other features include a 10-mm throw distance, a print resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, and speeds to 800 ft/min. The ink delivery system is made up of 775-mL cartridges that are hot-swappable with water-based inks.

Big news at the Squid Ink booth at PACK EXPO Las Vegas was the introduction of the Co-Pilot Gemini UV system. It prints up to 5.6 in. high at 360 dpi vertically and 300 dpi horizontally. New water-cooled UV system requires up to 6 liters of water to keep the system cold. The main idea here is to be able to print non-porous substrates that are generally difficult to print because solvent inks typically used need drying time. With these UV-cured inks, the printed image is completely dry and smudge-free.

Expanding the reach of digital print

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) announced at PACK EXPO Las Vegas its expanded partnership with EFI, marking not only extended capabilities for RRD but also an extension of digital printing applications into corrugated packaging. At its packaging facility in Milwaukee, RRD has installed an EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus single-pass digital inkjet printer. Expected to be operational by this fall, the press enables the packaging and print powerhouse to reduce time-to-market by 25%, maximize color and design options, and prioritize sustainability on large-format runs of a variety of different sized substrates while delivering consistent print quality.

The Nozomi C18000 Plus press will drive high-volume production at speeds three to five times faster than scanning superwide-format printers. The single-pass technology can print up to 1,000 unique boards an hour, aligning well with industry demands around sustainability, e-commerce, and on-box adverting, according to Ken Hanulec, vice president of marketing for EFI.

According to RRD's 2023 (Un)Packaging Reality Report, the vast majority (90%) of packaging and label decision makers continue to agree that sustainability is a key consideration in packaging and label decisions. RRD is focused on supporting its clients’ sustainability efforts through reduced energy, emissions, and waste. Its installation of the Nozomi C18000 Plus press allows an overall reduction of carbon footprint due to sustainable UV LED inks, more reliable printing, less waste, and a 4X reduction in energy usage compared to other digital presses.

"Our technology leverages UV inks and UV LED curing, which uses about 25% less energy than any of the traditional curing technologies that exist out there,” Hanulec says. “Most other technologies leverage heat, and there’s a lot of energy required to make a heat source.”

There’s also very little water involved in the process of digitally printed corrugated packaging, Hanulec notes. “There’s zero water waste associated with our technology,” he says.

Though RRD will use the press for a variety of retail signage and displays, Hanulec emphasizes the company’s expanded application into corrugated packaging, driven by other market influences around e-commerce—namely, on-box advertising and Amazon’s SIOC (ships in own container) packaging guidelines.

This press also expedites new job setup (in as little as seven minutes), prints up to six colors, and runs continuously without having to pause printing to reload. The new addition supports RRD’s ability to provide high-quality results in retail signage and displays made from boards and corrugated to poly-based substrates.

“Our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients includes investing in new technology that delivers value and exceeds expectations,” says Lisa Pruett, president of packaging and labels solutions at RRD. “As we continue to evaluate the evolving market, we’re leveraging innovation to expand our capabilities in the areas that matter most to our clients: increasing speed-to-market, providing sustainable printing solutions, and creating cost savings.”

By leveraging advanced print technology, the new press allows for inks that will not crack when bent or folded, a large range of media, and fast processes that are accurate and repeatable. The UV LED inks used in the Nozomi C18000 Plus press maximize color and design options available to RRD’s clients.

Meanwhile, on the beverage carton side of things, Tetra Pak used PACK EXPO Las Vegas to promote its new Tetra PakR Custom Printing initiative. Also big news was the announcement of a brand new custom printing collaboration with Toronto-based Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness-focused beverage company offering alkaline spring water in Tetra Pak cartons.

Installed and tested in Tetra Pak’s Denton, Tex., converting facility over the past year or so is a full-width Koenig & Bauer RotaJET 168 digital printer. The Roll-fed ink-jet system has a web speed of 240 m/min (787 ft/min) and web width of 840 to 1680 mm/min (2756 to 5512 ft/min). It uses piezo-electrically modulated DOD inkjet printing heads and RotaColor water-based polymer pigment inks.

Tetra Pak sees all kinds of new business and marketing opportunities emerging thanks to the increased flexibility and the ability to customize that comes with this digital printing technology. Tetra Pak Custom Printing is described as the first and only premium ink jet-based carton package printing solution to offer brands an innovative, cost effective, and customizable system while providing all the environmental benefits of paper-based beverage cartons. Benefits like the ability to print dynamic on-pack QR codes or to include a variety of designs within the same order bring new possibilities to food and beverage brands. Digital printing also allows for smaller, more customized batch sizes and facilitates connected packaging applications via unique codes and designs.

Flow Beverage Corp. has a sizeable presence in retail stores in Canada and some in the U.S. One channel where the firm plans to make good use of customized packaging is in its partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, which promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment in the U.S. and internationally.

What about pouch printing?

PouchMark featured its “revolutionary” line of feeding and direct-to-pouch variable printing and coding systems, which integrate the speed and print quality of thermal-transfer printers made by parent company FlexPackPRO with PouchMark’s affordable and reliable feeders and conveyors. What these systems allow brand owners to do is stack, feed, and print variable information directly onto pre-made pouches instead of having to print and then apply labels. “It’s a great way,” says PouchMark EVP/GM Bruce Walter, “to eliminate an extremely time-consuming, costly, and irritating part of the process.” Medical diagnostics kits and medical device products have been popular applications, Bruce adds, though lately the cannabis space is showing a very keen interest.

Making its PACK EXPO debut at the Las Vegas booth was Edge, the newest addition to the PouchMark family of machines. A high-volume pouch feeding and printing innovation, it has a loading capacity of up to 250 pouches at a time.

Also making its debut at the booth was FLEXtij, a groundbreaking inkjet technology where the speeds and the ink durability in terms of what it can adhere to and how fast it can do so are all very new. The Premium version offers speeds to 200 fpm and 600 dpi resolution. But the FLEXtij Ultra--which FlexPackPRO claims will outperform CIJ, laser, TTO, and other thermal ink-jet options in most applications--offers print speeds to 656 fpm and print density up to 1,200 dpi. A key to this new breed of inkjet technology is the polymer-based inks that deliver durable print on porous or non-porous surfaces. “It’s not like traditional TIJ where you can usually scratch off the printed image with your fingernail,” says Walter. “It’s like nothing else out there.” The proprietary inks are made by off-shore suppliers to specifications set by FlexPackPRO.

Once again a key market for this new technology was cannabis. Not only do the pouches in this space have gussets and zipper reclosure features that make ink laydown challenging, they also have special double child-resistant zippers that further complicate things. FLEXtij can handle it, says Walter, who is clearly excited about the opportunities this opens up.

Elsewhere in the world of pouches, PACK EXPO Las Vegas was the platform for AT Information Products to introduce its new RF Lite Pouch , an automated system designed for coding flat-form bags and pouches. This system employs vacuum technology to align packaging for coding by the Markoprint industrial coder.

The rise in the use of flexible packaging materials is prompting the industry to search for adaptable, efficient, and economical coding methods. Challenges arise when coding on-line, especially on pre-made pouches or filled packs. AT INFO's RF Lite Pouch serves as an off-line alternative.

The RF Lite Pouch System is a compact, bench-top system that employs vacuum picking system and belt drive for smooth movement. It's designed with a top-loading hopper to sustain throughput. The system also features an outfeed catcher tray for coded pouches. It accepts packaging substrates of varied sizes and materials, too-- compatible materials encompass plastic, mylar, and paper. The system's feeder can handle sizes ranging from 3-in. by 3-in. to 10-in. by 6-in. Compatible with both Thermal Inkjet and Piezo Inkjet, the printer can produce alphanumeric text, GS1 identifiers, and regulatory compliant graphics.

According to the company, typical feeders deploy friction rollers to move substrate from a hopper to a belt, which proves efficient for uniformly thick pouches. However, flexible materials or those with resealable features pose challenges in accuracy. By employing vacuum technology, the RF Lite Pouch ensures consistent and reliable feeding.