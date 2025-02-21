This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.
The fourth edition of the World Plastic Connection Summit, the leading international event for the Brazilian converted plastics sector, is scheduled to take place April 8 to 10 at the Novotel Center Norte in São Paulo. The theme for the 2025 biennial event is, “Converted plastic from Brazil: coloring the world with design, innovation and sustainability.”
The event is organized by Think Plastic Brazil, created by INP (Brazilian Plastic Institute), in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) and will highlight innovations and trends in the plastic sector with a focus on design, innovation, accessibility, and sustainability for companies in the sector.
The event will be held in person and online, with simultaneous translation into Spanish and English. The last edition of the event, in 2023, drew professionals from more than 101 countries. Registration is free.
“The World Plastic Connection Summit is a unique opportunity to bring together the global plastics processing industry, valuing the efforts of those who are investing in the internationalization process,” says Carlos Moreira, executive director of INP and Think Plastic Brazil CPO. “The event honors these leaders while promoting the search for new paths and partnerships to further strengthen the presence of the Brazilian market abroad,”
The summit includes eight projects. Among them are:
International Seminar
Known for the presence of big international names, this year’s World Plastic Connection seminar is betting on Brazilian speakers as a differentiator in information for the sector. Highlights include keynote speaker Ricardo Amorim, the most influential economist in Brazil and one of the 100 most influential people in the country, according to Forbes Magazine; Ângela Hirata, foreign trade director who led the international expansion team of shoe company Alpargatas SA, taking its Havaianas brand to more than 80 countries in three years; and Dijon de Moraes, designer, award-winning author, professor, dean of Universidade do Estado de Minas Gerais for two terms, and awarded by the Italian government in 2019 with the title of Cavalieri dell’Ordine della Stella di Italia (Knights of the Order of the Star of Italy). De Moraes will join Marco Lobo and Gisele Raulik in the Design and Innovation Roundtable.
In addition, the event will feature a focus on ESG with the launch of See Color, an accessible color resource for people with visual impairments, and a roundtable on women in leadership with Neivia Justa, a journalist and 2022 fellow with Vital Voices Visionaries. Brazil’s leading role in the packaging market will be another topic addressed at the seminar during a presentation titled, “Brazil: from adversity to global leadership in packaging trends,” presented by João Henrique Alves, from plastic producer Valgroup.
International Award
Open to Brazilian members and non-members of Think Plastic Brazil, it awards first place to each company, divided by export and product profile into four categories
1. Business Case (main success stories related to internationalization)
2. Development (the company’s export development in the last year)
3. Commercial and Image Promotion Investments (investments in communication and marketing in the last year
4. Global Design (products with innovative design)
International Yearbook 2025
The yearbook provides a complete overview of the converted plastics sector in Brazil and the results of Think Plastic Brazil’s actions for the previous year of publication (in this edition, the data is from January to December 2024). It is also the main catalog of Think Plastic Brazil member companies and is published in Portuguese, English, and Spanish.
Color Trend 2026
One of the Summit’s most successful publications, Color Trend 2026 is an international guide to color trends dedicated entirely to the converted plastics industry, written each year by a different Brazilian design professional. This year, it’s in the hands of one of the most respected Brazilian architects today, Marcelo Rosenbaum, who is internationally recognized as a decoration icon for all his work and for his appearances on some of the country’s most famous television programs.
The eight independent projects that make up the summit facilitate connections, visibility, and business for the converted plastic industries in the agribusiness, toys and childcare, civil construction, packaging, and supplies and housewares verticals. PW