Gabriela de Matos at the launch of Color Trend 2025 and pre-launch of the IV World Plastic Connection Summit in 2024. Image courtesy of Think Plastic Brazil

The fourth edition of the World Plastic Connection Summit, the leading international event for the Brazilian converted plastics sector, is scheduled to take place April 8 to 10 at the Novotel Center Norte in São Paulo. The theme for the 2025 biennial event is, “Converted plastic from Brazil: coloring the world with design, innovation and sustainability.”

The event is organized by Think Plastic Brazil, created by INP (Brazilian Plastic Institute), in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) and will highlight innovations and trends in the plastic sector with a focus on design, innovation, accessibility, and sustainability for companies in the sector.

The event will be held in person and online, with simultaneous translation into Spanish and English. The last edition of the event, in 2023, drew professionals from more than 101 countries. Registration is free.

“The World Plastic Connection Summit is a unique opportunity to bring together the global plastics processing industry, valuing the efforts of those who are investing in the internationalization process,” says Carlos Moreira, executive director of INP and Think Plastic Brazil CPO. “The event honors these leaders while promoting the search for new paths and partnerships to further strengthen the presence of the Brazilian market abroad,”

The summit includes eight projects. Among them are:

International Seminar

Known for the presence of big international names, this year’s World Plastic Connection seminar is betting on Brazilian speakers as a differentiator in information for the sector. Highlights include keynote speaker Ricardo Amorim, the most influential economist in Brazil and one of the 100 most influential people in the country, according to Forbes Magazine; Ângela Hirata, foreign trade director who led the international expansion team of shoe company Alpargatas SA, taking its Havaianas brand to more than 80 countries in three years; and Dijon de Moraes, designer, award-winning author, professor, dean of Universidade do Estado de Minas Gerais for two terms, and awarded by the Italian government in 2019 with the title of Cavalieri dell’Ordine della Stella di Italia (Knights of the Order of the Star of Italy). De Moraes will join Marco Lobo and Gisele Raulik in the Design and Innovation Roundtable.