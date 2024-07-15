New Tool: PMMI ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, PMMI ProSource.

Nike Uses Algae-Based Ink to Decorate Footwear Box

Nike uses a carbon-negative black pigment-based ink made from renewable algae waste to decorate a footwear box for sub-brand ISPA.

Anne Marie Mohan
Jul 15, 2024
Introduced in late spring 2024, the ISPA footwear box is flexo-printed with illustrations of various types of algae.
Introduced in late spring 2024, the ISPA footwear box is flexo-printed with illustrations of various types of algae.

With a design philosophy of “Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, and Adapt,” Nike sub-brand ISPA recently introduced a new shoebox that demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge innovation. Rather than using ink made from petroleum-derived carbon black to print the footwear box, Nike is decorating the package with Living Ink Technologies’ water-based, algae-pigmented ink, Flexographic Algae Ink.

As Living Ink explains, traditional carbon black is a powder pigment made from fossil fuels that adds color and structural stability to inks, textiles, plastics, and rubber. Despite its effectiveness, however, its use of fossil fuels results in both environmental and human health risks.

   Several years ago, computer company Dell used emissions to create carbon black for ink. Read more in this related article, “Smog-busters: Dell uses ink made from pollution”

“Originating from the extraction and burning of dense petroleum substances like oils and tars, it [carbon black] is listed as a Class 2B human carcinogen,” says Living Ink. “The production and use of conventional carbon black is hazardous to human health, causes environmental degradation, depletes finite natural resources, and doesn’t break down naturally.”

To address these issues, Living Ink developed a bio-based, carbon-negative black pigment called Algae Black made from renewable algae waste and other agricultural wase sources. Through a proprietary process, the company repurposes the leftover algae and biomass from farms into a powder or liquid suspended form that is used to color a variety of industrial products, including its Algae Ink.

According to Living Ink Director of Partnerships Devon Murrie, a life-cycle analysis conducted by Sustainability Science and Colorado State University in January 2023 showed that the production of Algae Black pigment is a carbon-negative process calculated to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by 200% compared to carbon black pigment. “Every kilogram of Algae Black pigment we produce keeps approximately 3 kilograms of petroleum from being used,” she says. “Additionally, because our pigment is carbon negative, using 1 kilogram of Algae Black can remove 4 kilograms of carbon dioxide.”

Nike began working with Living Ink in 2021, using its Standard Screen Algae Ink to screen-print items such as footwear and t-shirts. According to Murrie, Nike chose Algae Ink made from water and Algae Black for the ISPA project because “it was in line with the sub-label’s ethos.”

The inside lid provides the scientific names of each type of algae shown on the outside of the box.The inside lid provides the scientific names of each type of algae shown on the outside of the box.

Introduced in late spring 2024, the ISPA footwear box is flexo-printed with depictions of various types of algae. Murrie shares that Living Ink collaborated on the project with an approved printing partner from Nike’s existing suppliers based in Vietnam. “We worked with the manufacturing group to ensure our ink was able to hit the jet-black color specs requested,” she says. “Overall it was a drop-in solution to conventional flexo ink.”

To inform consumers of its use of the algae-based ink, Nike added a QR code to the box that, when scanned, directs consumers to a TEDx Talk by Living Ink CEO Scott Fulbright, titled, “Is algae the ink of the future?,” which highlights the genesis and early stages of the company. The inside of the lid also provides the scientific names of each type of algae illustrated on the outside of the lid.

While Murrie has not received word from Nike on the consumer response to the box, she shares that Living ink has seen some customer unboxing videos that comment on the uniqueness of the packaging. Nike could not be reached for comment.  PW

Companies in this article
Living Ink Technologies
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Reversed packaging colors will help to make it immediately obvious which cookies are gluten free, and which are not, by a simple glance at the shelf.
Package Design
New Look Chips Ahoy! Easily Distinguishable On a Shelf
Learn how a new flavor profile earns a new, improved image and look, followed closely by a separate design for a new gluten-free option.
Introduced in late spring 2024, the ISPA footwear box is flexo-printed with illustrations of various types of algae.
Additives, coatings & inks
Nike Uses Algae-Based Ink to Decorate Footwear Box
Dr. Vinay Kumar, senior scientist and project manager at VTT, examines cellulose-based transparent film produced at VTT’s CelluloseFilm pilot line.
Bio-based
Finland's R&D Center Develops a ‘Better Cellophane’
Starbucks' new lightened single-use cold cup is expected to divert about 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills annually.
Consumer packaged goods
Starbucks, Pringles, and Ybarra Introduce Packaging Material Reduction Innovations
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Terra Cycle
Waste Bags for Nationwide Door-to-Door Recycling of Hard-to-Recycle Items
TerraCycle launches Zero Waste Bags and new partnership with compost companies to offer convenient solution for 24 waste categories, keeping them out of landfills and incinerators.
Polybag-in-Box Decuffer Heat Seal Closer
Labeling System for Diverse Needs
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
View more »