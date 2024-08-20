Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging &amp; processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Challenges of Integrating New Materials with Established Machinery

As packaging considerations for sustainability and recyclability continue to grow, the implications of running new materials on existing machinery can be overlooked. Read on about why it's important to work this topic into the conversation from day one.

Kim Overstreet
Aug 20, 2024
Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI
Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI

Glen Long, Senior Vice President of PMMI, talks about an important but sometimes overlooked issue in advance of the Packaging Recycling Summit, which will be held this September 16-18 in Anaheim. Learn why Long is a leading a session to discuss integrating new materials into legacy machinery lines:

KO: Please briefly tell us about your role at PMMI, and your background in the packaging industry.

GL: I’m PMMI’s Sr. VP.  I’m responsible for all our services on the Association side of our Group.  Our mission is to help our members succeed. I’m a Career Packaging Machinery Professional with significant, specific industry experience having managed or owned five different manufacturers of Packaging Machinery over my 45 year career. Specialties: General Management w/P&L responsibility; Strategic Planning/Management; Engineering and Operations Management including Lean Manufacturing, Market/Product Development; Sales Management; Employee development.

KO: There is a lot of discussion around materials when considering sustainability and recyclability of package design, but oftentimes the compatibility of the legacy machines that need to run the new materials is left out of the conversation. Why do CPGs need to consider their existing machinery when making packaging design changes for recyclability? 

GL: Often times installed bases of machinery are years old and were designed for use with a particular material.  Introducing newer, more sustainable materials poses significant challenges for this older machinery.  Many times the newer materials are thinner and lighter or they require longer dwell times for sealing/closing.  These characteristics may result in web breakage or machine jams or, at the very least, slower throughputs. Worst case, the newer materials may not run on the legacy equipment without extensive modification OR not at all.

KO: What is the best “first step” to find out if new materials that are being considered will be compatible with existing machinery? 

GL: The first step is to contact the original manufacturer of the equipment. They may have knowledge of the material already and, if not, they may be able to provide testing capabilities that won’t interrupt your production.  Also, if modifications are required to enable the materials to run on the existing equipment, they’re your best source for understanding the implications and cost of such changes.

KO: Are OEMs addressing these issues on their end? How do they solve for materials they don’t yet know about? 

GL: Many times OEMs work closely with material suppliers during the development of new materials and may offer invaluable feedback on potential issues. This isn’t always the case and it takes cooperation between the OEM, material supplier and the customer to ensure the best result.

KO: We are excited to have you on the “Integrating Recyclable Materials with Established Machinery” panel at the September 2024 Packaging Recycling Summit.  What do you hope the panel will convey during the session, and what kind of conversations or collaborations do you hope to see take place during the Summit? 

GL: In person networking is always the best take away from events like this.  Connections made here allow collaboration to take place long after the event.  I’m hoping our panel can point to some issues for consideration when switching to more sustainable materials and prompt better collaboration between the parties.

More information on the Packaging Recycling Summit can be found here.

AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Recommended
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Recommended
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Getting Started with Sustainable Packaging
Recommended
Getting Started with Sustainable Packaging
Related Stories
Mt Pet Food E Guide
Inspect/detect/checkweigh/x-ray
Mettler-Toledo Unveils Pet Food Inspection eGuide
Alain Cerf Cugnot2
Shrink wrapping
Packaging Pioneer Alain A. Cerf Passes Away
Oxipital Ai Logo 1170x658
Robotics
Soft Robotics Divests its Gripping Business to The Schmalz Group, Reforms as Oxipital AI
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View more »
Top Stories
reusable packaging
Reusable/Returnable
Starbucks Leads Citywide Reusable Cup Trial
The Petaluma Reusable Cup Project is the first citywide initiative to make reusable to-go cups the default option across multiple restaurants in a U.S. city.
While machine price and total cost are still important, surveyed Canadian CPGs prioritize it less than they did in 2018.
Packaging line integration
How Canadian CPGs Pick Their Next Machine Supplier
Tooth
Blisters/clamshells/thermoforming materials
Bamboo Toothbrush Launches with Recyclable Packaging
Walmart RFID tagging
Coding & Marking
Stationery Company Cracks RFID Coding to Meet Walmart Mandate
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Special Report: Track & Trace
Discover new tools to approach the supply chain that allow you to leverage your data, see real-time visibility, and forecast future sales. You’ll also learn about KH Hive, an in-house digital demand planning tool that Kraft Heinz created to help the company realize its goals, forecasting sales expectation down to the SKU level, location level, and daily level.
Read More
Special Report: Track & Trace
Products
Tekni Plex E Press Seal
First-Ever Pressure-Sensitive Seal Utilizing EPE
TekniPlex Consumer Products' ePress Seal Liner is an expanded polyethylene liner that offers superior performance and recyclability compared to polystyrene alternatives.
Retortable Mono-Material Film to Replace Foil
Twin Tube Splicer for Flexible Packaging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Pw Zero:fast Changeover Hero
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
View more »