The Clear Can Conundrum

Although eye-catching from a marketing standpoint, beverage producers struggle to crack the code on a cost-effective and sustainable way to package beverages in clear cans.

Sean Riley
Apr 29, 2025
Orka's tall, skinny can is made of transparent plastic, starkly contrasting with the fully aluminum can typically found in energy drink aisles.
Via Orka's Linkedin

In the crowded beverage space, innovative packaging can be a make-or-break feature. Visually striking and social media-friendly, transparent cans are likely to offer instant consumer intrigue. However, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article, the reality of manufacturing drinks in clear cans is a costly, complex, and often demoralizing challenge that leaves companies with a difficult, if not impossible, to recycle container.

Orka Beverage Co., a startup founded by two Gen Z entrepreneurs, was the focus of the WSJ piece after a TikTok post showcasing their caffeine-infused water went viral. Viewers were captivated by the packaging alone—a tall, skinny can made of transparent plastic, a stark contrast to the fully aluminum can typically found in energy drink aisles.

As with all things internet, there was more than meets the eye when it came to Orka’s history creating the package. Behind the scenes, Orka was teetering on the brink of collapse, struggling to solve a cascade of manufacturing issues that came with trying to commercialize a clear can design​.

The primary issue? The beverage industry’s infrastructure is designed for aluminum, not plastic.

  • Sensor Failures: Standard production lines rely on sensors calibrated to detect metal. Transparent plastic often goes unnoticed, causing cans to be misrouted or ignored entirely.
  • Sealing Challenges: Marrying an aluminum lid to a plastic body requires specialized techniques. Improper seals led to leaks and compromised product integrity.
  • Mechanical Disruptions: The structural differences in plastic cans—such as deeper indentations at the base—interfered with the vacuum suction used to move cans down the line. Orka’s early runs were plagued by cans literally falling off conveyors​.

After three failed production runs in three different factories, the company finally found a partner in Texas capable of resolving the technical issues. But the road to success nearly bankrupted the startup.

Larger players haven’t fared much better. Monster Energy launched its Hydro line in 2017 using clear plastic cans, but the launch was met with significant delays and distribution challenges. Within a few years, the company abandoned the format in favor of traditional plastic bottles. Today, those early clear cans are collectors’ items on eBay, a testament to their novelty and short-lived run​.

Orka's tall, skinny can is made of transparent plastic, starkly contrasting with the fully aluminum can typically found in energy drink aisles.
