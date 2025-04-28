Aldi is launching a packaging reduction initiative for its own-label wine range in the UK by removing foil sleeves from corked bottles. This follows a successful trial in March 2024 and will be implemented across all relevant products by the end of the year. The removal of the protective sleeves, made from aluminum and plastic, is expected to prevent around 38 tons of packaging waste annually. The change will impact 46 different wines, including Côtes du Rhone, Rioja Reserva, and Atlantique Rosé. By eliminating this non-essential packaging, Aldi aims to improve the sustainability of its wine range without compromising on product quality. This initiative is part of Aldi's broader commitment to reduce packaging waste across its product lines. Image provided by ThePackHub

Plastipak Develops Sustainable Packaging with Label Free Design

Plastipak has developed the Label Free bottle, a packaging solution made entirely from 100% recycled plastic using rPET material. Designed with circularity at its core, the Label Free bottle aims to reduce waste and promote sustainability. Using advanced laser-based manufacturing technology, the bottle’s decoration, communication, and design features are seamlessly integrated into its surface, eliminating the need for traditional labels. This innovation makes the bottle easier to recycle and reduces its environmental impact, contributing to sustainability efforts. By removing traditional labels, companies can embrace sustainable packaging while still showcasing their branding and marketing messages. This opens up new opportunities for creative and innovative designs that can attract consumers while promoting sustainability. The Label Free bottle enables companies to take a step towards sustainability. Image provided by ThePackHub.

Alava's Lightweight Glass Bottle Reduces Carbon Footprint

Alava, Spain-headquartered glass manufacturer Vidrala has introduced the BD VIVA LITE 75 CL bottle, a lighter and more sustainable version of its predecessor. Weighing only 300 grams, this redesigned glass bottle maintains its original shape and durability while significantly reducing environmental impact. For every million bottles produced, CO₂ emissions are cut by 19,324 kg for colored glass and 28,840 kg for white glass. The bottle’s production also saves 45,000 kg of raw materials, 8,580 litres of water, 52,960 kWh of fossil fuel, and 9,821 kWh of electricity. These savings contribute to Vidrala’s broader packaging lightening strategy, which began with the BD NOVA LITE bottle in 2024. This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability by optimizing material use and reducing emissions linked to transport and manufacturing. Glass lightweighting remains a key focus in sustainable packaging, as it offers a way to maintain product integrity while cutting resource consumption. Vidrala plans to expand this approach with further lightweight solutions in the near future.

