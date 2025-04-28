Aldi Wine Packaging Reductions, Plastipak Develops Label Free Bottle, and Alava Redesigns Glass Bottle

See a few examples of packaging innovations that reduce materials from Aldi, Plastipak, and Alava from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Apr 28, 2025
The change will impact 46 different wines and is expected to prevent 38 tons of packaging waste annually.
The change will impact 46 different wines and is expected to prevent 38 tons of packaging waste annually.
Image provided by ThePackHub.

These innovations demonstrate the packaging industry's commitment to enhancing consumer experience while addressing inclusivity concerns.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Aldi's Packaging Reduction Cuts Waste for Wine Range

Aldi is launching a packaging reduction initiative for its own-label wine range in the UK by removing foil sleeves from corked bottles. This follows a successful trial in March 2024 and will be implemented across all relevant products by the end of the year. The removal of the protective sleeves, made from aluminum and plastic, is expected to prevent around 38 tons of packaging waste annually. The change will impact 46 different wines, including Côtes du Rhone, Rioja Reserva, and Atlantique Rosé. By eliminating this non-essential packaging, Aldi aims to improve the sustainability of its wine range without compromising on product quality. This initiative is part of Aldi's broader commitment to reduce packaging waste across its product lines. Using advanced laser-based manufacturing technology, the bottle’s decoration, communication, and design features are integrated into its surface.Using advanced laser-based manufacturing technology, the bottle’s decoration, communication, and design features are integrated into its surface.Image provided by ThePackHub

Companies in this article
Plastipak Packaging
Aldi
Fill out the form below to request more information about Aldi Wine Packaging Reductions, Plastipak Develops Label Free Bottle, and Alava Redesigns Glass Bottle
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Recommended
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
‘The Blue Paradox’ is an immersive experience that takes guests beneath the ocean’s surface to confront the growing crisis of plastic pollution. Image courtesy of SC Johnson
Sustainability
SC Johnson’s Ocean Pollution Exhibit Explores the Paradox of Plastic
(l. to r.) William Singleton III, Mars, Scott Byrne, Sonoco, and Dr. Jagger Harvey, Clemson University
Sustainability
Sustainability’s Impact on Packaging’s Future—Insights from Mars & Sonoco
(l. to r.) Greg Johnson, Taylor Billett and James Davidson.
Sustainability
Fiber-Based Packaging’s Positive Sustainability Story
AXTRA Brings Italian Excellence to EXPO PACK Guadalajara
Sponsor Content
AXTRA Brings Italian Excellence to EXPO PACK Guadalajara
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Emerging Brands
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
View More »
Top Stories
Emilia Robinson (l.) and Lyndsey Laster (r.) are recipients of spring 2025 packaging program scholarships at Clemson.
Workforce
Clemson's Robinson and Laster Receive Packaging Scholarships
Clemson University announces two Spring 2025 awards. Lyndsey Laster is the Robert Testin Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science winner, and Emilia Robinson becomes the Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior.
Patrick Lindner, VP Mechatronics & Sustainable Packaging, Amazon
Sustainability
Amazon and Microsoft Redesign Packaging for a Circular Future
Screenshot 2025 04 29 At 3 23 03 Pm
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Survey: E-Comm is Booming, but Margins are Shrinking & Customer Acquisition is Costly
Tim Sykes, Brand Director, Packaging Europe, Neil Cameron, Partner, Emerald Technology Ventures, and Linda Roman, Director, NA R&D Fellow, Packaging R&D, Kraft Heinz Company at SPC Impact in Seattle.
Package Design
Bridging Innovation, Commercialization in Sustainable Packaging
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Explore our editor-curated report featuring cutting-edge coding, labeling, and RFID innovations from PACK EXPO 2024. Discover high-speed digital printing, sustainable label materials, automated labeling systems, and advanced traceability solutions that are transforming packaging operations across industries.
Access Report
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Simplify robotics projects
Take control of your automation journey. Learn how to reduce risks and drive success in packaging robotics.
Read More
Simplify robotics projects
Products
Tbwp Eco Step Logo
Sustainable Packaging Program for Wineries
TricorBraun WinePak launches EcoStep full-service offering, a comprehensive solution to help wineries of all sizes achieve their sustainability goals through packaging.
Flow Wrapping Machine
Barcode Blocking Poly Bags
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1128 Pw Flexible Packaging
Flexibles
Your Guide to Running New materials on Older Equipment
813 Pmg Flexibles
Flexibles
Flexibles Innovations Report
Coding Marking Labeling Ir
Coding & Marking
Coding/Marking/Labeling Innovations Report
Conveying Ir
Sustainable Packaging
Conveying Innovations Report
View More »