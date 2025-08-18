Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

Contract Packaging Industry Report Now Available

The Contract Packaging Association’s 2025 State of the Industry Report, packed with insights about key areas of growth, is out now.

Joseph Derr
Aug 18, 2025
Now in its seventh edition, the 200-page report is CPA’s largest ever.
Now in its seventh edition, the 200-page report is CPA’s largest ever.
CPA

The Contract Packaging Association’s 2025 State of the Industry Report is the most comprehensive analysis yet of the external manufacturing and packaging landscape within the food and CPG sectors. 

Now in its seventh edition, the 200-page report—CPA’s largest ever—projects strong growth across five key sectors, each expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate of more than 10% through 2030. 

2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Recommended
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Related Stories
Brands and co-packers need to work in synch now more than ever before.
Contract packaging
What CPGs Want from Co-Packers Now
Ken McGuire
Workforce
When is the Right Time to Hire In-house Packaging Expertise?
Nick Novy, founder and CEO of Korpack.
Contract packaging
How Korpack Wins on Speed and Smarts
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
INC Chair Ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso closed the Geneva session of INC-5.2 after nearly two weeks of negotiations ended without consensus on a global plastics treaty.
Sustainable Packaging
Global Plastics Treaty Talks End Without Consensus
Negotiators in Geneva wrapped up INC-5.2 without consensus on a global plastics treaty, leaving industry, NGOs, and governments urging compromise but pointing to progress that could guide the next round of talks.
(l. to r.) Jeffrey Fielkow, CEO of the Circular Action Alliance (CAA), and Matt Reynolds, editor, Packaging World magazine
Sustainable Packaging
From Registration to Reporting: EPR Gets Real
Brands and co-packers need to work in synch now more than ever before.
Contract packaging
What CPGs Want from Co-Packers Now
Screenshot 2025 08 10 At 3 07 40 Pm
Sustainability
Survey: Cost Tops List of Biggest Barriers to Sustainable Packaging
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—<i>Packaging World</i> editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Explore our editor-curated report featuring cutting-edge coding, labeling, and RFID innovations from PACK EXPO 2024. Discover high-speed digital printing, sustainable label materials, automated labeling systems, and advanced traceability solutions that are transforming packaging operations across industries.
Access Report
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Products
Wrap Around Laterale (1)
Wrap Around Case Packer
CT Pack's fully automatic, high-speed Wrap Around Case Packer forms, wraps, and seals cases around product bundles, providing a flexible solution to optimize tertiary packaging.
Serpa to Launch DP260 Drop Packer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Setting a New Benchmark in Case Packing Technology
Motion Controls Robotics, Inc. Unveils Online Quoting Platform for Robotic Palletizing Systems
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »