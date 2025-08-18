Contract Packaging Industry Report Now Available

Now in its seventh edition, the 200-page report is CPA’s largest ever.

Now in its seventh edition, the 200-page report—CPA’s largest ever—projects strong growth across five key sectors, each expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate of more than 10% through 2030.

The Contract Packaging Association ’s 2025 State of the Industry Report is the most comprehensive analysis yet of the external manufacturing and packaging landscape within the food and CPG sectors.

That forecast reflects a resilient industry rebounding from pandemic-era supply chain challenges and entering a new phase of expansion. Private equity firms represent the report’s largest customer base, underscoring the investment community’s recognition of the potential in contract manufacturing.

Author Carl Melville of TMG has led development of the report since 2016, drawing from detailed surveys and interviews. The report goes beyond standard market data to provide contextual understanding of industry mechanics, making it invaluable for analysts and investors seeking comprehensive intelligence.

The 2025 edition explores critical trends shaping the landscape. The continued rise of private label products is reshaping the industry, while skills gaps and labor shortages challenge operational efficiency.

It also examines AI’s projected impact on processes and considers how the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement may influence food processing.

To get a free preview of the report or download the entire report for purchase, visit contractpackagingreport.com or the CPA website.



