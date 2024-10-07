CPA to Unveil New AI-Driven RFQ Tool at PACK EXPO

The world of packaging will converge at PACK EXPO International 2024 , November 3-6 in Chicago, and contract packagers (CP) and contract manufacturers (CM) will be a significant part of the show. From brands looking to farm out work to contractors to CPs and CMs walking the aisles in search of new material and machinery solutions to boost their businesses, PACK EXPO will have something for everyone.

CPA, the association for contract packagers and manufacturers, will be at the show (booth N-4511) to help connect brands with co-packaging and co-man solutions, as it has for over 30 years. At this year's show, CPA will be promoting its soon-to-be-released AI tool for the industry to help brands do Requests for Quote (RFQ). To be unveiled soon, the AI-based RFQ tool is designed to transform how brands connect with the right packaging and manufacturing partners and ensure project success. Best of all for brands, it will be free to use.

Learn more about the upcoming release of the tool by stopping by CPA's booth.