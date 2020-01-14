AWT Labels & Packaging Announces Senior Production Engineer

Farkas has been in the printing industry for over 20 years, with a focus on flexographic label printing. He has spent the majority of that time as a design engineer, developing innovative label constructions for unique package applications and operating environments.

“Scott’s knowledge, design skills, and industry experience will bolster AWT’s ability to offer a wide range of label solutions to our customers,” said Ted Biggs, Vice President of Manufacturing at AWT. “We’re excited to have his unique skills and the passion he brings to his work.”

Farkas is based at AWT’s headquarters in Minneapolis.

