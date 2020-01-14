AWT Labels & Packaging Announces Senior Production Engineer

Scott Farkas joined AWT Labels & Packaging as Senior Production Engineer.

AWT Labels & Packaging
Jan 14th, 2020
Scott Farkas
Scott Farkas

Farkas has been in the printing industry for over 20 years, with a focus on flexographic label printing. He has spent the majority of that time as a design engineer, developing innovative label constructions for unique package applications and operating environments.

“Scott’s knowledge, design skills, and industry experience will bolster AWT’s ability to offer a wide range of label solutions to our customers,” said Ted Biggs, Vice President of Manufacturing at AWT. “We’re excited to have his unique skills and the passion he brings to his work.”

Farkas is based at AWT’s headquarters in Minneapolis.

Jan 14th, 2020
Herbert Wertheim Coe
University of Florida Awarded Packaging Scholarship
Winning the 2020 The Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship from Packaging World and the PMMI Foundation was the University of Florida Packaging Engineering program.
Jan 9th, 2020
90% of all fatalities, 85% of all citations and 90% of dollars applied as fines are related to hazards of the Focus 4.
OSHA’s “Focus 4” Safety Hazards
According to OSHA, 90% of all fatalities, 85% of all citations and 90% of dollars applied as fines are related to hazards of the Focus 4 - falls, caught-in or between, struck-by hazards, and electrocution.
Nov 19th, 2019
Mason Massey, winner of the Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award, Fall 2019
Winning Awards at Clemson in 2019
From Clemson University comes news about two Fall 2019 awards. Mason Massey won the Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award, while Josh Jones took home the Packaging World Outstanding Senior Award.
Nov 8th, 2019
Dr. Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space, keynotes the PPWLN breakfast
Women Exploring New Territory On Earth and in Space
Ellen Ochoa, the first female Hispanic astronaut, was the keynote speaker at the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast.
Sep 24th, 2019
Kevin Young
Innovation Stage addresses labor shortage
What is needed to attract a younger workforce in manufacturing today?
Sep 24th, 2019
Dr. R. Andrew Hurley, Founder of Package Insight and The Packaging School, and Associate Professor, Clemson University
Clemson University @PACKEXPOLasVegas
Clemson University puts packaging science to work in and on the field.
Jul 28th, 2019
Jared Stumpenhorst, Systems Engineer, Crest Foods
Labor is a constant challenge
Jared Stumpenhorst, Systems Engineer for dry-foods co-packer Crest Foods, shares his company’s challenges and strategies for finding workers in today’s competitive labor environment.
Jul 27th, 2019
Packaging World July 2019 cover
IoPP's 2019 Salary Survey: Youth optimistic on salary
In IoPP’s annual Salary Survey, we’re witnessing the older pros with higher salaries begin to exit the workforce, leaving Millennials the keys to the packaging castle with job security and optimism about future earnings.
Jul 2nd, 2019
Executive Leadership Conference unites, equips, and connects PMMI members
Machine builders learn from a shark, discuss workforce development strategies and share cybersecurity concerns and solutions.
Apr 30th, 2019
Dr. R. Andrew Hurley, Founder of Package Insight and The Packaging School, and Associate Professor, Clemson University
Words from the women of packaging
From different backgrounds, interests, and educations, these eight women find their passion in packaging and encourage other women to seize the myriad career opportunities presented by the industry.
Mar 16th, 2019
Is your plant expansion, renovation or upgrade an award winner?
Sponsored
Is your plant expansion, renovation or upgrade an award winner?
This June in Chicago, ProFood World will announce three Manufacturing Innovation Awards during ProFood Live. Innovative plant projects or major line expansions qualify for consideration; entries now being accepted.
Dec 11th, 2019
Robotics
Live at Top to Top: Give the robot the dirty, dull or dangerous job
The pros and cons of robots on the processing and packaging lines created a lot of discussion at the Top to Top Summit, where CPGs and OEMs come together to solve pressing manufacturing problems.
Mar 15th, 2019
La pinza doble RG2 de OnRobot.
Adición de capacidad con múltiples tecnologías robóticas
Como proveedor de compañías como Volvo y Renault, FT-Produktion y sus 25 empleados deben ser rápidos y flexibles en respuesta a los pedidos de los clientes. Las celdas de trabajo robóticas colaborativas y las tecnologías de pinzas robóticas les permiten hacerlo.
Mar 9th, 2019
Graphic 1
Live at CPA: Workforce tactics in a tight labor market
Tom Landry, Allegiance Staffing, illustrates simple but effective tactics to get more throughput out of your workforce, limit overstaffing, and reduce overtime.
Feb 22nd, 2019
At Clemson University, Cassidy Govan is the Dr. Robert Testin Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science for Spring 2019.
Clemson’s Spring award winners
Clemson University has announced that for Spring of 2019, Cassidy Govan has been named the Dr. Robert Testin Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science while Savannah Marsh is the Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior.
Feb 22nd, 2019
ODW Logistics&rsquo; new Columbus, OH, facility features fully integrated conveyors for optimal e-commerce fulfillment solutions.
3PL turns to automation to offset workforce shortages
Faced with a declining pool of warehouse workers and a rapidly expanding e-commerce business, third-party logistics provider ODW relies more on automated packing equipment.
Jan 22nd, 2019
At Clemson University, Jason (Branch) Wilson has won the Dr. Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award.
Clemson students win awards
Jason (Branch) Wilson has been named the Dr. Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award winner for Fall 2018, while Christian Oliver is the Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior.
Dec 13th, 2018
Packaging World Magazine
CPGs tell all: Adapting to industry trends with OEM partners
During PMMI’s 2018 Annual Meeting, Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Nestlé USA shared their top marketplace challenges and drivers.
Nov 14th, 2018
During a panel discussion at FutureLink 2018, participants spoke about a need for greater education on serialization responsibilities in an effort to prevent confusion throughout the supply chain.
Live From FutureLink 2018: Digital Connectivity and the supply chaic
FutureLink 2018 focuses on patients at the point of care, identifying how technology and information sharing networks are beginning to transform the digital life sciences supply chain.
Nov 8th, 2018
New Assessment Tools Ensure A Commitment to Worker Safety Culture
New Assessment Tools Ensure A Commitment to Worker Safety Culture
PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network Guidelines Help CPGs and OEMs Mitigate Conditional Risks
Oct 3rd, 2018
Rob Olszewski
Networking and EI skills round out your ‘total package’
At one point or another in your career, you’ll likely be asked what it is you do at your job.
Jul 5th, 2018
Salary Survey respondents identify which of the following is most likely in 2018.
2018 Salary Survey: Packaging compensation reflects market complexities
Although salaries are flat, optimism abounds that a bidding game for talent is mounting, with packaging professionals looking to play.
May 24th, 2018
San Jose State adds Bachelors in Packaging
San Jose State adds BS in Packaging
San Jose State University announced it will now offer a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Packaging.
May 10th, 2018
SticKit was among the CalPoly WorldStar student award winners.
Cal Poly students stand out in WorldStars
Teams of Cal Poly packaging, business, and design students received two of the top three awards at the 2017 World Packaging Organisation (WPO) WorldStar International Packaging Design Student Competition.
May 9th, 2018
Scott Spencer
Walking the continuous improvement tightrope
In part one of a two-part interview, Scott Spencer, Vice President of Engineering, Nature’s Bounty, talks about how to earn buy-in on continuous improvements.
May 2nd, 2018
Robotic automation, jobs, and retraining
Increased automation has changed the manufacturing industry in the U.S. Manufacturers are rapidly introducing robotics to the assembly line. In fact, North American companies bought 32% more robots in 2017 than in the same period in 2016, according to the McKinsey Global Institute, a British private-sector think tank.
Apr 20th, 2018
Pw 401627 Img 1407
Practical tech lessons for teens at PACK EXPO East
High school students participating in the FIRST Robotics program are STEM-minded to begin with. They used the show to ground their fun and whimsical robotic creations in practical applications of robotics in packaging, and across industries.
Apr 18th, 2018
Anne Marie Mohan, Editor, Contract Packaging
The 'overlooked' worker
A presentation at the Contract Packaging Association annual meeting provides ideas on how to address the labor shortage by considering those workers who have traditionally been overlooked.
Mar 16th, 2018
2018 Spring Dr. Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award at Clemson.
Winning awards at Clemson
From Clemson University comes news about Micah Jordan being named the Dr. Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award winner for Spring 2018 while Sarah Petro-Roy is the Clemson University Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior.
Feb 26th, 2018
Pw 387807 Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 11 34 59 Am
RIT awarded packaging scholarship
The Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship from Packaging World and the PMMI Foundation was established in 2011 in conjunction with Leaders in Packaging—a print and online marketing program that enables suppliers to promote their innovation and expertise to the packaging community.
Feb 5th, 2018
Lisa Hunt, Chief Operating Officer, Plexpack Corp.
Redefining project management
Packaging companies need a more holistic approach to project management, which means they may not be looking for an engineer for the role, but rather a highly skilled jack-of-all-trades.
Jan 5th, 2018