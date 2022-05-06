Shannon Few Named Vice President and General Manager of The Packaging School

Few brings over 20 years of leadership, sales, and marketing experience to her new role at The Packaging School. She previously served as the Director of Sales, National Accounts with Snap One where she was responsible for leading the efforts to win and expand relationships with large, multi-location customers.

Prior to her time at Snap One, Few was Vice President of Sales & Marketing at the Electronic Security Association where she was responsible for achieving the association’s revenue goals, managing all MarCom/PR efforts, events, special projects, and positioning ESA as a visionary leader and valuable resource for the security industry. Few earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and an MBA in Marketing from Bentley University.

“We are thrilled to have Shannon join us as our new VP & GM. We have no doubt that she will help us successfully scale The Packaging School and lead us to new heights as an organization,” said Drew Felty, CEO of The Packaging School.

“I am honored to be joining our incredible team here at The Packaging School. The team has built a strong foundation and we are poised for rapid growth,” said Few. She added, “This is going to be an exciting ride!”

Founder of The Packaging School, Dr. R. Andrew Hurley shared, “Shannon’s extensive sales and business development skills will help The Packaging School strengthen our B2B partnerships, develop strategic alliances and elevate our overall brand presence. This, coupled with her strong leadership experience and work ethic are the perfect ingredients to guide us to our full potential.”

In addition to building out its executive team, The Packaging School also announces the hire of Anna Ogletree as Packaging Curriculum Specialist. She brings a wealth of knowledge to The Packaging School through her experience working as a Packaging Graphic Designer Intern and most importantly Ogletree earned both her Bachelor’s and Master's Degree in Packaging Science with an emphasis in graphics and design from Clemson University.

