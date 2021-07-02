Santerre Named Clemson's Chair of Food, Nutrition, and Packaging Sciences

Former White House senior policy advisor Charles Santerre has been selected chairperson for the Clemson University Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences Department (FNPS).

Jul 2nd, 2021
Charles Santerre, chairperson, Clemson University Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences Department (FNPS)
Charles Santerre, chairperson, Clemson University Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences Department (FNPS)

Charles Santerre comes to Clemson from Purdue University in Indiana where he is a professor of food toxicology. Santerre also has an array of experience in federal government, highlighted by his time as advisor for the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the Executive Office of the President in Washington D.C.

In addition to being a professor while at Purdue, Santerre also served as interim head of the School of Health Sciences twice and worked for the Cooperative Extension Service leading the creation of the Fish for Your Health website – www.fish4health.net – and an app. He also developed a software program that uses technological advances such as databases, computer graphics, Web-based interfaces and network speed to deliver high-quality trainings to teachers and health care professionals.

Santerre will draw from this wide range of experience as he works with faculty, staff and students to build on existing programs at Clemson.

“I want us to work together to implement a vision for how we can continue to graduate outstanding students, advance our understanding of the world around us, and improve the lives of those living in South Carolina, the region and the world,” Santerre says. “I have benefited from a varied professional experience which includes several years in industry, decades in academia and several years in government. In each of these roles, I have led groups which are trained in an array of specialties and have found that by working together, we can accomplish some amazing things.”

Keith Belli, dean and associate vice president of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences (CAFLS), believes Santerre’s experience and knowledge will help advance the Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences Department.

“CAFLS has many signature academic, research and Extension programs that we are proud of but FNPS is one of our finest and sets us apart from many other agricultural colleges throughout the country. Dr. Santerre is a proven leader and I am confident he will lead FNPS to even greater heights,” Belli says.

Santerre is slated to begin his work at Clemson Aug. 1.

“I am excited to start this new chapter,” he says. “During my recent visit, I was impressed by the students, staff and faculty I met. I was equally impressed by the leadership team in the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences. I see all the key elements for excellence.”

The move to Clemson will put him closer to his daughter who lives in Georgia, but will put him a “bit farther” from his son who is a police officer in Indiana.

“As I was planning the move, the first thing I did was give my snow blower to my son,” Santerre says. “I am looking forward to living in South Carolina and being a part of the Clemson community.” -PW

Companies in this article
Clemson University
Charles Santerre, chairperson, Clemson University Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences Department (FNPS)
Santerre Named Clemson's Chair of Food, Nutrition, and Packaging Sciences
Former White House senior policy advisor Charles Santerre has been selected chairperson for the Clemson University Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences Department (FNPS).
Jul 2nd, 2021
Pr Pcmc Charapata Hire 062421 Final Web 3
PCMC Names Steven Charapata as Aftermarket Sales Executive
Charapata will work with customers to develop a controls obsolescence strategy by identifying and prioritizing equipment, developing a plan, and proposing solutions that can provide a phased approach to manage risk, downtime and capital expenditures.
Jun 24th, 2021
Getty Images Diversity Inclusion
Manufacturing Skills Gap Widens in the Wake of COVID-19
A new study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute says the pandemic erased 1.4 million U.S. manufacturing jobs. And, even as the industry rebounds, the remaining unfilled jobs could cost the U.S. economy $1 trillion.
Jun 23rd, 2021
J Wulf
Jennifer Wulf Joins Vanguard Companies as Vice President of Sales
Wulf will be responsible for leading Vanguard’s commercial organization and for growing its sales team to better support new and existing customers as well as grow into new products and services.
Jun 22nd, 2021
Cal Bowers, Vice President–Growth
RōBEX Announces New Vice Presidents
RōBEX promoted Cal Bowers to Vice President–Growth and Troy Kudzia to Vice President-Solutions.
Jun 14th, 2021
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Sponsored
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Wondering how to select the optimal solution for your specific product and packaging needs? We packed all the important questions for you to consider into a handy Confectionery Packaging Checklist.
Jul 1st, 2021
Dani
Danielle Diehlmann Named Vice President, Communications for the Flexible Packaging Association
Danielle A. Diehlmann, “Dani,” was named Vice President, Communications for the FPA effective July 1, 2021.
Jun 10th, 2021
Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN)
PPWLN Welcomes New Executive Council
PMMI’s Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network Welcomes New Executive Council Members
Jun 9th, 2021
Eric Joiner Cropped
Diagraph Names Eric Joiner Vice President and General Manager
Eric Joiner was named Vice President and General Manager of Diagraph Marking & Coding, a division of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) based in St. Charles, Miss.
Jun 8th, 2021
Schematic for a iPhone starter kit, as imagined by middle schoolers and presented to a packaging professional from Apple.
Middle Schoolers Take on Big Brand Packaging Projects
Challenged to invent packaging systems for the likes of Apple and Ford, these middle schoolers impressed both in the pack designs themselves, and their ability to communicate their reasoning.
Jun 4th, 2021
Tony Maniscalco Headshot
Tony Maniscalco Appointed Business Unit Leader for SideDrive Conveyor
With executive level management experience in global sales, marketing, production, engineering and distribution, Maniscalco will be responsible for overseeing daily activities as well as future growth opportunities.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Liquibox Record Hiring Hi Res
Liquibox Expands U.S., Global Workforces
Despite the global pandemic, demand for bag-in-box packaging continues to increase, enabling Liquibox to hire both professional and entry-level positions across the globe.
May 27th, 2021
Mike
Apis Wise Promotes Michael Cirocco to President
Apis Wise, a software solution provider for supply chain optimization, promoted Michael Cirocco to President, effective immediately.
May 27th, 2021
Steve
Steve Sundstrom Appointed President of SATO America
Steve Sundstrom was appointed president of SATO America, LLC. He will assumes responsibility and oversight of SATO’s business in North America.
May 26th, 2021
Iopp Press Release Logo
IoPP Announces Winners of the 2021 Packaging Education Scholarship Fund
Each year, the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) awards over $10,000 in scholarships to students studying packaging or a related field.
May 24th, 2021
Untitled
Fred Serrano Joins Formost Fuji as Southwest Regional Sales Manager
Formost Fuji Corp. announced that Fred Serrano joined its sales team as Southwest Regional Sales Manager. Based in the greater Los Angeles area, Serrano will cover the market in California, Arizona, and Nevada.
May 19th, 2021
B Hanson
Bruce Hanson named Chief Executive Officer of AWT Labels & Packaging
AWT Labels & Packaging’s Board of Directors named Bruce Hanson CEO effective immediately.
May 18th, 2021
Elc 2021 Virtual 4 19 Cmyk Large No Date
Brands, Co-Packers Contemplate the Role of OEMs During COVID-19
These CPGs are asking machine builders for clear communication as they maneuver a new supply chain, new material and consumer demands, and a new workforce.
May 17th, 2021
4 14 Pw Title
Unilever/Degree Deodorant Package Prototype Embodies Inclusiveness
We’ve seen a lot of brands demonstrate their devotion to social causes on the packaging via images and messaging. In this case, the pack itself is a gesture of inclusiveness. Matt Reynolds has the full story on this Take Five video.
May 14th, 2021
More in Workforce
Mike+sparger V2
Mike Sparger Named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container
Mike Sparger was named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container Handling Solutions’ Illinois clients.
May 13th, 2021
Unknown
IQpack Hires Ken Rohleder as President
After a year of record growth, IQpack hired Ken Rohleder as President. He will lead the North American Packaging-as-a-Service Group and the development of the PackChain Software-as-a-Service Group.
May 12th, 2021
Mark “Sparky” Ewing, Shurtape
MSU Establishes the Mark V Ewing Memorial Scholarship
The School of Packaging at Michigan State University announces the establishment of the Mark V Ewing Memorial Scholarship.
May 10th, 2021
Olsen
Eriez Appoints Andrew Olsen Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Andrew Olsen was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer effective April 19, 2021. He will be based out of the company’s global headquarters in Erie, Pa., and report to Eriez President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt.
May 7th, 2021
Acyr Borges
ProSys Hires Acyr Borges as Division Managing Director
Acyr Borges was hired as Division Managing Director for ProSys Servo Filling Systems.
May 4th, 2021
Heather Ecke, Account Manager for Flexible Packaging and Gianluigi Rankin, Global Marketing Manager for Digital Printing.
Michelman Hires Gianluigi Rankin and Heather Ecke for Its Printing & Packaging Business
Michelman hired Gianluigi Rankin as Global Marketing Manager for Digital Printing and Heather Ecke as Account Manager for Flexible Packaging to better serve its Printing & Packaging Business Segment.
May 3rd, 2021
Dan Murphy Vice President of North America Operations, Amcor Rigid Packaging.
Amcor Appoints Dan Murphy and Rodrigo Lecot to Key Management Posts
Amcor Rigid Packaging named Dan Murphy Vice President of North America Operations and Rodrigo Lecot Vice President and General Manager of Latin America.
May 3rd, 2021
Jon Mueller
Wildeck, Inc. Welcomes Jon Mueller as Chief Financial Officer
Jon Mueller was named Chief Financial Officer for Wildeck, Inc. He will be responsible for the preparation, consolidation, and management of all financial activities for Wildeck
Apr 30th, 2021
Venezia
Matt Venezia Named Vice President of Global Equipment Sales for BW Flexible Systems
Matt Venezia was appointed Vice President of Global Equipment Sales for BW Flexible Systems.
Apr 29th, 2021
Thomas Fricke - IMA Pharma
IMA Group Appoints Thomas Fricke as Commercial Director of IMA Pharma
“For me, IMA is a kind of family and it was an easy decision when I was asked to take over the new role,' says Fricke.
Apr 28th, 2021
Mitchell
J Mitchell Named Operational Excellence Director for BW Packaging Systems
J Alexander Mitchell joined BW Packaging Systems as Operational Excellence Director for its operations in North America. He will drive site-level operational efficiency improvements to products, processes, and practices for the Barry-Wehmiller packaging p
Apr 22nd, 2021
Paul Thames, Southeast Regional Sales Manager
Morrison Container Expands Salesforce
Morrison Container Handling Solutions hired Paul Thames as Southeast Regional Sales Manager and Brett Gill as Midsouth Regional Sales Manager.
Apr 21st, 2021