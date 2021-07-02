Santerre Named Clemson's Chair of Food, Nutrition, and Packaging Sciences

Charles Santerre comes to Clemson from Purdue University in Indiana where he is a professor of food toxicology. Santerre also has an array of experience in federal government, highlighted by his time as advisor for the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the Executive Office of the President in Washington D.C.

In addition to being a professor while at Purdue, Santerre also served as interim head of the School of Health Sciences twice and worked for the Cooperative Extension Service leading the creation of the Fish for Your Health website – www.fish4health.net – and an app. He also developed a software program that uses technological advances such as databases, computer graphics, Web-based interfaces and network speed to deliver high-quality trainings to teachers and health care professionals.

Santerre will draw from this wide range of experience as he works with faculty, staff and students to build on existing programs at Clemson.

“I want us to work together to implement a vision for how we can continue to graduate outstanding students, advance our understanding of the world around us, and improve the lives of those living in South Carolina, the region and the world,” Santerre says. “I have benefited from a varied professional experience which includes several years in industry, decades in academia and several years in government. In each of these roles, I have led groups which are trained in an array of specialties and have found that by working together, we can accomplish some amazing things.”

Keith Belli, dean and associate vice president of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences (CAFLS), believes Santerre’s experience and knowledge will help advance the Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences Department.

“CAFLS has many signature academic, research and Extension programs that we are proud of but FNPS is one of our finest and sets us apart from many other agricultural colleges throughout the country. Dr. Santerre is a proven leader and I am confident he will lead FNPS to even greater heights,” Belli says.

Santerre is slated to begin his work at Clemson Aug. 1.

“I am excited to start this new chapter,” he says. “During my recent visit, I was impressed by the students, staff and faculty I met. I was equally impressed by the leadership team in the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences. I see all the key elements for excellence.”

The move to Clemson will put him closer to his daughter who lives in Georgia, but will put him a “bit farther” from his son who is a police officer in Indiana.

“As I was planning the move, the first thing I did was give my snow blower to my son,” Santerre says. “I am looking forward to living in South Carolina and being a part of the Clemson community.” -PW