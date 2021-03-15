Clemson Announces 2021 Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award Winners

Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior nominee for Fall 2021

Julia Korn, a senior at Clemson University where she is majoring in Packaging Science with a minor in Business Administration, has been named the Packaging World Outstanding Senior Award winner for Spring 2021. From Naperville, Ill., Julia decided to pursue Packaging Science as it combined her interest of CAD and 3D design with real-world applications. In 2020, Julia completed a 6-month co-op with HAVI Global Solutions where she developed her technical knowledge while working in a cross-functional environment. Outside of Packaging Science, Julia is an editor for The Tiger News, a student-run newspaper at the university. After graduation, Julia hopes to work as a Packaging Scientist in the consumer goods industry.

Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award winner for Spring 2021

Cole Butenhoff, a senior at Clemson University pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Packaging Science with a minor in Business Administration, has been named the Dr. Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Senior Award winner for Spring 2021. While at Clemson, Butenhoff completed two co-op rotations. In 2020, he worked with Robert Bosch as a Packaging and Logistics Co-op student. In 2019, Butenhoff held a Packaging Design Co-op with Disease Control Technologies. Participating in multiple undergraduate projects, he collaborated with Clemson’s Athletic Department on development of recruitment materials for football prospects and was part of the team that developed packaging prototypes for ASR Sugar. He will graduate summa cum laude in May of 2021 and hopes to secure a position in the corrugated or plastics industry.