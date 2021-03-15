Clemson Announces 2021 Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award Winners

From Clemson University comes news about two 2021 awards. Cole Butenhoff won the Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award for Spring 2021, and Julia Korn received the Packaging World Outstanding Senior Award for Fall 2021.

Matt Reynolds
Clemson University
Mar 15th, 2021

Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior nominee for Fall 2021
Julia Korn, a senior at Clemson University where she is majoring in Packaging Science with a minor in Business Administration, has been named the Packaging World Outstanding Senior Award winner for Spring 2021. From Naperville, Ill., Julia decided to pursue Packaging Science as it combined her interest of CAD and 3D design with real-world applications. In 2020, Julia completed a 6-month co-op with HAVI Global Solutions where she developed her technical knowledge while working in a cross-functional environment. Outside of Packaging Science, Julia is an editor for The Tiger News, a student-run newspaper at the university. After graduation, Julia hopes to work as a Packaging Scientist in the consumer goods industry. 

Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award winner for Spring 2021
Cole Butenhoff, a senior at Clemson University pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Packaging Science with a minor in Business Administration, has been named the Dr. Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Senior Award winner for Spring 2021. While at Clemson, Butenhoff completed two co-op rotations. In 2020, he worked with Robert Bosch as a Packaging and Logistics Co-op student. In 2019, Butenhoff held a Packaging Design Co-op with Disease Control Technologies. Participating in multiple undergraduate projects, he collaborated with Clemson’s Athletic Department on development of recruitment materials for football prospects and was part of the team that developed packaging prototypes for ASR Sugar. He will graduate summa cum laude in May of 2021 and hopes to secure a position in the corrugated or plastics industry.

Julia Korn (left) and Cole Butenhoff (right), seniors at Clemson University, have won Outstanding Packaging Senior Awards for Spring and Fall 2021, respectively.
Mar 15th, 2021
Thomas Becker
Jokey Group Appoints Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Becker was appointed Chief Operating Officer to replace Ralf Kemmerich as Head of Production and Technology for the Jokey Group.
Mar 15th, 2021
Tekni Plex Brenda Chamulak
Tekni-Plex Names President and CEO
Brenda Chamulak was named President and CEO of Tekni-Plex effective June 30. She succeeds Paul J. Young, who will become chairman of Tekni-Plex’s Board of Directors.
Mar 11th, 2021
Fanuc Automation Apprenticeships Image
FANUC and Rockwell Automation Form Coalition to Address Manufacturing Skills Gap
FANUC and Rockwell Automation formed a coalition to address manufacturing skills gap with robotics and automation apprenticeship programs designed to upskill current and future workers for jobs in advanced manufacturing, robotics and automation.
Mar 1st, 2021
Gary T Headshot Sqaure
Gary Tantimonico Named President of PDC International
Gary Tantimonico was promoted to President of PDC International. He will replace Neal Konstantin who will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer.
Mar 1st, 2021
Dennis Norman Headshot Ii
Novolex Appoints Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Norman was appointed Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Paul Palmisano, who has elected to retire after more than eight years at Novolex.
Feb 25th, 2021
Jane Chase 0270 Edit 2
Avoid the Sidelines—Invest in Yourself During Pandemic
Jane Chase from IIoP reports on the sharp uptick in packaging professionals who sought online education and certification to improve their prospects while laying low during the pandemic.
Feb 24th, 2021
Samuel Frist
Domino Announces Digital Printing Service Engineer
Samuel Frist joins Domino North America as Digital Printing Service Engineer.
Feb 24th, 2021
Sm Graphic Tharp
Empathy & Authenticity Steer Bumble Bee through CHAOS
New unPACKed with OEM podcast debuts with Jan Tharp, president and CEO of the 120-year old company.
Feb 19th, 2021
Pti Wna Press Release 2
PTI Awarded its Waldner Business to WNA Packaging Technologies
The existing Waldner sales, service, and engineering teams at PTI will continue to operate under WNA Packaging Technologies.
Feb 18th, 2021
Motion Logo New Rgb
Motion Announces Management Promotions
Motion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Co., has promoted seven executives.
Feb 16th, 2021
Tekni Plex Rodolfo Haenni
Tekni-Plex Announces Vice President, Market and Strategy Development
Rodolfo Haenni joined Tekni-Plex as Vice President, Market and Strategy Development for Food and Beverage Packaging.
Feb 11th, 2021
Pro Mach Pharma Adam Rosenthal
ProMach Appoints Director of Pharma Marketing
Adam Rosenthal was appointed to the new position of Director of Marketing, Pharma business line for ProMach.
Feb 9th, 2021
Euaee6573
Arol North America Names Vice President and General Manager
Benedito Pinto has assumed the role of General Manager and Vice President for Arol North America after Steve Locker retired at the beginning of 2021.
Feb 9th, 2021
115 Main
WestRock Earns Top Marks in HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
WestRock earned 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality.
Feb 8th, 2021
Mike Jewell
Jones Family of Companies Hires Senior Vice President of Operations
Mike Jewell was hired as Senior Vice President of Operations for the Jones Family of Companies.
Feb 5th, 2021
Philipp Losinger
Multivac Appoints Vice President of Subsidiary Operations
Philipp Losinger was appointed Vice President of Subsidiary Operations in the Corporate Sales & Marketing division at Multivac. He is responsible for the management and strategic development of the subsidiaries in Africa, the Arab Emirates, and Oceania.
Feb 4th, 2021
Nikki Johnson
Domino North America Appoints Director of Marketing
Nikki Johnson was appointed Director of Marketing for Domino North America.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Rudy Molinar
Serac Hires Western Regional Sales Manager
Rudy Molinar was hired as Regional Sales Manager for Serac Inc. He will report directly to Ken Norman, Managing Director.
Jan 27th, 2021
Chad Tyler
Pharmaworks Appoints Director of Sales
Chad Tyler was appointed Director of Sales for Pharmaworks, part of ProMach Pharma Solutions.
Jan 27th, 2021
Steve Truan
Nobelus Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Steve Truan was appointed Chief Executive Officer for Nobelus.
Jan 20th, 2021
Collier1
BW Integrated Systems Appoints Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations
Eric Collier was promoted to Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations for BW Integrated Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller packaging company. He will be responsible for new equipment sales and go-to-market strategies.
Jan 15th, 2021
Randy Backich
NJM Appoints Regional Sales Manager
Randy Backich was appointed Regional Sales Manager, Northeast for NJM, a ProMach product brand.
Jan 14th, 2021
Jeff Hohn
The Massman Companies Announces Management Changes
The Massman Companies appointed current CEO and President Jeff Bigger to Executive Board Chair and Jeffrey Hohn CEO and President, effective immediately.
Jan 13th, 2021
Index
BillerudKorsnäs Nominates Chairman of the Board
The Nomination Committee of BillerudKorsnäs has proposed that Jan Svensson be elected as Chairman of the Board of BillerudKorsnäs at its Annual General Meeting.
Jan 12th, 2021
Harrison Chien[1]
Weber Packaging Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing
With the retirement of Vice President of Marketing Tom Michalsen, Weber Packaging Solutions announce his replacement, Harrison Chien as Vice President, Sales & Marketing.
Jan 11th, 2021
Yoshi Izumi
Shibuya Hoppmann Corp. Appoints New President
Yoshi Izumi was appointed President of Shibuya Hoppmann Corp.
Jan 11th, 2021
Riccardo Cavanna
Cavanna Group Announces Corporate Reorganization
Cavanna Group announced a corporate reorganization effective January 1, 2021, with the declared objective of evolving towards a greater use of its resources.
Jan 8th, 2021
Paul Swietlinski
JLS Adds National Sales Manager in Canada
JLS Automation strengthened its sales team for the Canadian market with the addition of Paul Swietlinski as National Sales Manager—Canada.
Jan 7th, 2021
Christine Lebron 2020b
Onboarding—an Underrated Competitive Advantage
Remember your first day on the job?
Jan 6th, 2021