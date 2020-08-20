WestRock Announces MPS Leadership Change

Three years ago, WestRock acquired Multi Packaging Solutions (MPS), adding specialty packaging solutions in premium folding cartons, inserts, labels and rigid packaging to our diversified portfolio. Shore, who was the CEO of MPS, joined WestRock at that time and brought great expertise in specialty packaging to WestRock, an intense focus on customers and their needs, and a passion for agility, innovation and efficiency. WestRock appreciates his leadership during the past three years.

Kivits joined WestRock in 2019 from H.B. Fuller and has served as the executive vice president for MPS since that time, where he was responsible for the company’s MPS North America operations. In this role, Kivits worked to ensure an ongoing commitment to customers while driving continuous growth, innovation and exceptional results. He also served as steward of WestRock’s China Operations, guiding a cohesive company presence while supporting the company’s MPS China Operations.

Kivits holds an MS Mechanical Process Engineering from Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands, and an MBA from Henley Business School in the United Kingdom. He is based in Atlanta, Ga.