Domino Welcomes Senior Sales Manager

Kent brings to Domino over 30 years of experience. His career includes roles as sales development manager, national and regional sales manager, and regional market director. Kent has worked with EFI, HP, and Bobst in which he was responsible for sales of digital and traditional corrugated printing machinery. Prior to that, Kent spent 12 years at Diagraph, providing coding, marking, and labeling solutions to brand owners for their products and packaging

When Domino entered corrugated in June 2020 with the introduction of the X630i digital aqueous inkjet corrugated press, Kent wanted to be part of the company.

“I am excited to join Domino with the responsibility of debuting a new digital single-pass printer, the X630i, to an industry I have been involved with for over 20 years. Domino is a remarkable global organization, but it truly feels and acts like a smaller company, being able to pivot and react quickly. The X630i is a new machine, and the technology is proven with many installations in the label printing industry. Domino places great emphasis on listening to our customers and this shows with offerings like our In-House Leasing program, trade-in/trade-up capabilities, water-based AQ95 inks, and local service teams throughout North America. Most companies looking into digital print have been craving most, if not all, of these offerings over the past several years. I believe a strong company behind the equipment you install is most critical, and my job is to facilitate the interactions ensuring a positive and successful relationship.,” says Kent.

Kent is very involved with AICC where he serves as an Ambassador…introducing new, incoming members to existing AICC members and helping them get acclimated and feel welcomed within the association.

Bill Myers, Marketing Manager at Domino Digital Printing North America adds, “I worked with Lloyd over 20 years ago, in the mid-to-late 90s. He is a consummate professional…excellent with customers, a solution provider, highly dependable, very considerate… just a great guy, and someone you want on your team. Very excited when I heard Lloyd joined Domino.”



