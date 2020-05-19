AWT Labels & Packaging Promotes Michelle Zeller to President

AWT Labels & Packaging promoted Michelle Zeller to President of AWT. She will retain her CFO role.

AWT Labels & Packaging
May 19th, 2020
Michelle Zeller

Zeller has been instrumental in the significant growth and success of the AWT group of companies. She played a key role in AWT’s  acquisition and integration of the company’s Elgin, Ill., flexible packaging division, as well as AWT’s Citation Healthcare Labels division in Hauppauge, NY.

“Michelle’s outstanding leadership and commitment to the employees and customers of AWT have been indispensable during a period of substantial growth and change for the company,” said Jim Lundquist, CEO of AWT. “We’re certain her advanced financial skills, stabilizing influence, and vision will serve the company well as we go forward.”
Zeller is a CPA and has spent more than fifteen years as AWT’s Chief Financial Officer, and over seven years as the company’s Chief Operations Officer. Zeller also provides leadership to the industry as a board member of the Tag & Label Manufacturing Institute.

