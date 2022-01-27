PLASTICS Issues Statement on Plastics Pact

The U.S. Plastics Pact is a group of well-intentioned companies and organizations, but they do not reflect the opinions of the broader plastics industry. And while they’re free to make decisions on what materials and products they do or don’t want to sell, or that they find “problematic,” PLASTICS finds it problematic that the Pact hopes to tell others how to run their businesses by restricting their choices.

It’s a lot easier to make lists than it is to live with the unintended consequences of eliminating certain types of products. Product packaging is designed with specific functions or applications in mind, even if those aren’t immediately obvious to the end customer. For instance, plastic is often the most economical choice for both the producer and the consumer, as well as the most green option. Banning products can result in using alternatives that have much greater impact on the environment.

We believe in expanding choices by growing the amount of plastics that are recycled, and that will only happen through education, innovation, and smart advocacy.



