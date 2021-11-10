Lipman Family Farms Expands Compostable Packaging

Lipman Family Farms expanded its compostable packaging line, furthering the company’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable practices from farm to shelf.

Matt ReynoldsEditor
Nov 10th, 2021
Lipman Compostable Packs

Designed for organic grape tomatoes, mini cucumbers, green beans, and mini sweet peppers under Lipman’s Grown True organic line, the packaging meets the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and sourcing.

“As the demand for organic continues to rise, we’re committed to providing consumers with the freshest produce in nature through our Grown True label here at Lipman,” says Sarah Miller, General Manager at Lipman Family Farms. “We’re excited to launch new compostable packaging for our organic line to provide consumers and retailers with a 100 percent backyard compostable solution for a guilt-free purchasing experience.”

The compostable packaging is shelf-ready with a clamshell design that ensures ease in stacking and increased efficiencies in the retail space, while offering consumers a fully at-home compostable solution. Each pack features a QR code which outlines the step-by-step process on how to compost, making it easier than ever for consumers to reduce their environmental footprint in their own backyards.
Matt Tudball, Senior Editor, Recycling, ICIS
Retailers, Brands Ride the Wave of Ocean-Bound Plastic
Ocean-bound plastic is gaining small but significant traction within the packaging sector, particularly from those in the rPET market.
Nov 2nd, 2021
KFC Limited Edition Green Fiber-Based Paper Packaging
Getting Noticed: KFC Changes its Colors and Asics Delivers Shoes in Blister Pack
See four examples of sustainable and eye-catching packaging from ThePackHub’s November Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Nov 11th, 2021
Getting Started Guide Sustainable Packaging Base Img
Getting Started with Sustainable Packaging
Considerations for Creating More Environmentally Friendly Packaging
Recycling Symbol Bottles
2020 PET Recycling Rate Drops, While Demand for rPET Surges
Annual report shows that while the U.S. demand in 2020 for rPET was strong, the collection of PET bottles decreased by approximately 2.3% to a recycling rate of 26.6%.
Nov 11th, 2021
Hp 107536 Surgical Tools Copy png 2
EU Regulators, Recycling, and Healthcare Plastics
Packaging suppliers speak about the openness of regulators to understand the slower nature of life science manufacturers in adopting more sustainable packaging.
Nov 11th, 2021
Lipman Compostable Packs
Lipman Family Farms Expands Compostable Packaging
Lipman Family Farms expanded its compostable packaging line, furthering the company’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable practices from farm to shelf.
Nov 10th, 2021
Pas Recycle Ready Retort 01
ProAmpac’s Recycle Ready Retort Pouch Validated by Two Advanced Recycling Firms
Two independent advanced recycling firms confirms that ProAmpac’s ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 pouches met the criteria for chemical recycling.
Nov 10th, 2021
Malibu, a popular rum brand and part of The Absolut Company, has announced a year-long collaboration with the social enterprise Plastic Bank to help stop ocean-bound plastic.
Malibu Collaborates to Collect 5M Single-Use Bottles’ Worth of Ocean Plastic
Malibu, with Plastic Bank, commits to the collection of nearly 110 tons of ocean-bound plastic in the Philippines, while helping local collector communities.
Nov 10th, 2021
Tesco's 2021 Preferred Materials and Formats for UK Packaging
Tesco Taking the Lead on Sustainable Packaging Choices for UK Suppliers
Brands who want space in this top UK retailer’s stores need to comply with preferred packaging material and format suggestions, which are driven by material recyclability.
Nov 10th, 2021
For its Herbal Tattoo Series products, the brand chose industrially compostable Sulapac Nordic Collection by Quadpack.
Compostable Skincare Packs Signal Shift in Tattoo Culture Values
Manik Skincare chooses packaging made from wood- and plant-based materials for its vegan tattoo aftercare products, targeted a new breed of nature-oriented tattoo enthusiasts.
Nov 9th, 2021
Amazon is investing in CMC Machinery, a company with technology that makes custom-sized boxes that eliminate the need for single-use plastic packaging.
Amazon Invests in Fit-to-Size Boxmaking Equipment Company
Amazon expects that the technology could reduce the cubic volume for each box by 24% on average and reduce the use of approximately 1 billion plastic air pillows by the end of 2022.
Nov 8th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 11 08 At 5 59 29 Pm
Temperature-Controlled Logistics Trends to Watch
The ISTA Pharma Committee's annual Technical Exchange highlighted a shift: regulators placing focus on performance qualification data. Also discussed were industry thoughts on climate change, ambient profile development, and more.
Nov 9th, 2021
Pet food post-consumer recycled content
Adimax in Brazil integrates a minimum of 30% of post-consumer recycled PET
By incorporating Terphane films in the manufacturing of their packaging, Adimax —one of the largest petfood manufacturers in Brazil— integrates a minimum of 30% of post-consumer recycled PET, prioritizing high-barrier properties and food safety.
Nov 8th, 2021
Hoffman Neopac has earned first place in the coveted Excellence in Sustainability category of the 2021 Pharmapack Awards.
Neopac Wins Pharmapack Sustainability Award for Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
Company’s recently introduced Polyfoil MMB takes top honors in Pharmapack Awards’ Excellence in Sustainability category.
Nov 5th, 2021
Johnnie Walker Paper Bottle
Spirited Sustainable Packaging
Spirits company Diageo reports on the state of its “Spirit of Progress 2030” sustainability program, and their global ventures to increase sustainable packaging for their brands.
Nov 4th, 2021
Klockner Pentaplast Pet Blister Film
Recycled Content Packaging Innovations
See five examples of innovative recyclable content packaging from ThePackHub’s October Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Nov 4th, 2021
Designing packages for recycling means that packages are composed of material that can be easily sorted and recycled where applicable collection and sorting systems are available. The transparent Ecolean packaging ranges, both Ecolean® Air Clear and Ecolean® Air Aseptic Clear are certified as ‘Designed for Recycling’, when evaluated by SUEZ.Circpack®. The certification provides third-party verification that the packages are recyclable where recycling systems for mixed polyolefin plastic are available.
Ecolean Works Toward Circular Economy
Ecolean is working to optimize the entire lifecycle of the raw materials it uses in its packages—from production to end-of-life package recycling—towards the circular use of resources.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Silgan Ecovadis
Silgan Dispensing Receives Gold Sustainability Rating
Silgan Dispensing received EcoVadis’ Gold sustainability rating for environmental and corporate social responsibility (CSR) performance.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Scroll down to view the entire infographic.
Honeywell Introduces Plastics Recycling Technology to Drive a Circular Plastics Economy
Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology can reduce the need for fossil fuels in the creation of virgin plastics while enabling hundreds of cycles of recycling, with the goal of enabling a circular economy for plastics.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Instead of having to be discarded, the edible film dissolves harmlessly in water as the meal is cooked.
Meal Kit Brand Tests 'World’s First' Edible, Dissolvable Flexible Film Made from Pea Protein
Meal kit pioneer Gousto Recipe Box trialed a pea protein-based film that exhibits many of the barrier properties that plastic offers. But instead of having to be discarded, the edible film dissolves harmlessly in hot water as the meal is cooked.
Nov 2nd, 2021
More in Sustainability
The project represents the brand's first foray into the plant-based disinfectant wipes format.
Iconic Ajax Brand Adopts a Flexible New Pack Attitude for Compostable Wipes
When appealing to Millennials and GenZers in the EU, even tried-and-true stalwarts like Colgate-Palmolive's Ajax can use a little refresher. The project represents the brand's first foray into the plant-based disinfectant wipes format.
Nov 1st, 2021
Clinique
Sustainable Objectives Driving Packaging Material Changes
Plastic replacement is still top of the agenda for many brands and retailers as they look to switch to solutions that may offer a better environmental footprint, or be better received by consumers.
Oct 29th, 2021
1633094305653
Consortium For Waste Circularity Launching Webinar
The webinar, Creating A Sustainability Strategy With A Circular Approach, will provide a framework in the creation of a sustainability strategy and help brands/printers/packaging suppliers assess their current strategy and determine gaps.
Oct 29th, 2021
Pierre Pienaar Photo
Effective Packaging in the Circular Economy: A Global View
Sustainability is an increasing priority for consumers when making packaging-related decisions, and often is central to a product’s visual appeal.
Oct 29th, 2021
The HDPE bottle is made with 100% PCR, produced at Berry’s manufacturing facility in Winchester, Va.
Haircare Line Goes with 100% PCR HDPE for Full Bottle/Closure System
Ingreendients tapped Berry Global to launch a haircare product line in a bottle and closure made fully from recycled plastic.
Oct 28th, 2021
Fords displays its sustainable foil technology at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Fords’ Closures Meet Sustainable Packaging Demands
The foil closures can be sealed to other sustainable materials, offer product protection, and meet consumer expectations for sustainable solutions.
Oct 27th, 2021
Bumble Bee Seafood Multipack
How Bumble Bee Seafood is Transitioning Multipack Shrink Wrap to Recyclable Cartons
The company produces 26 million multipacks each year, and saw an opportunity to transition to more readily recyclable packaging through a partnership with R.A Jones.
Oct 27th, 2021
The Coca Cola Company has introduced its first-ever beverage bottle made from 100% plant-based plastic, excluding the cap and label, with a limited run of approximately 900 of the prototype bottles.
Coca-Cola Unveils 100% Plant-Based PET Bottle, Ready to Scale
Using two breakthrough technologies, The Coca-Cola Company has found two paths to a 100% bio-based bottle, one that uses sugar from corn, and another that uses forestry waste.
Oct 27th, 2021
Eu Flags
Emerging EU Sustainability Regulations for Packaging
From the European perspective, Thierry Wagner offered an overview of regulations in the pipeline aiming to reduce plastic use and bolster recycling.
Oct 27th, 2021
Liquibox Hex Performance Hi Res 1
Bag-in-box Withstands Rigors of E-comm Delivery
With a focus on sustainability, HEX Performance® launched a new packaging solution for its liquid detergent that it says uses 60% less plastic than standard HDPE bottles, and withstands the challenges of the e-commerce logistics chain.
Oct 26th, 2021
As seen at MJBizCon 2021.
Cannabis Comes Of Age
Packaging automation has advanced quickly in recent years with quite a few OEMs now offering smaller, slower machines targeted to this market. In materials, the sustainability wave is just starting to swell.
Oct 26th, 2021
2
New Packaging Formats Affect Secondary Packaging Process
Package configurations are changing due to retailer and consumer demands, with significant implications for secondary packaging.
Oct 25th, 2021