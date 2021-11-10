Lipman Family Farms Expands Compostable Packaging

Designed for organic grape tomatoes, mini cucumbers, green beans, and mini sweet peppers under Lipman’s Grown True organic line, the packaging meets the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and sourcing.

“As the demand for organic continues to rise, we’re committed to providing consumers with the freshest produce in nature through our Grown True label here at Lipman,” says Sarah Miller, General Manager at Lipman Family Farms. “We’re excited to launch new compostable packaging for our organic line to provide consumers and retailers with a 100 percent backyard compostable solution for a guilt-free purchasing experience.”

The compostable packaging is shelf-ready with a clamshell design that ensures ease in stacking and increased efficiencies in the retail space, while offering consumers a fully at-home compostable solution. Each pack features a QR code which outlines the step-by-step process on how to compost, making it easier than ever for consumers to reduce their environmental footprint in their own backyards.