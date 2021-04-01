The new Schick Xtreme 3 Eco Glide razor is “the first and only disposable razor made from recycled plastic that’s also fully recyclable,” according to manufacturer Schick. “This innovative razor features unique Xtreme 3 flexible blade technology to adapt to and hug contours, plus 50 percent more aloe lubricant to settle sensitive skin. Its lightweight, easily portable handle has an ergonomic grip (made without rubber for easier recycling) that allows for superb control.”

The Xtreme 3 Eco Glide razor isn’t a fully new product per se, rather it is a differently manufactured version of Schick’s existing Xtreme 3 Disposable product line with a handle that uses recycled (and recyclable) polypropylene and thermoplastic elsastomer, rather than virgin.

The package for this greener version of the disposable razor also represents a departure from the original and concurrently existing Schick Xtreme 3 Disposable package, which has for some time consisted of a thermoformed biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) tray with film lidding. Instead, the new Schick Xtreme Eco Glide variety is packaged in a kraft-style paperboard carton. This Schick Xtreme Eco Glide carton has no internal pieces, unlike the existing Schick Xtreme 3 Disposable thermoformed tray which uses with insert card. The carton is printed flexographically.

“The facing is approximately the same size, but the shape is obviously very different since the pack structure has changed,” says Natalya Utesheva, Senior Brand Manager at Schick.

This printed kraft paperboard carton should be recyclable in most municipalities, though the company can’t claim 100% in the case that certain recycling centers may not be able to handle impurities such as inks and glues. The new cartons are received at the Mexico City packaging facility as finished cartons, meaning they are printed, cut, creased, formed, and glued when they arrive. There, they are manually loaded with product and secured.

Notably, the original Schick Xtreme 3 Disposable razor handle got a sustainability profile improvement of its own by switching from virgin PETG, to 100% rPET post-consumer recycled content. -PW