RLC Releases Report on Fixing Recycling in the U.S.

The Recycling Leadership Council (RLC), a broad coalition of stakeholders brought together to identify the federal government’s role in fixing the U.S. recycling system, released the Blueprint for America’s Recycling System.

Consumer Brands Association
Feb 5th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 02 04 At 10 06 48 Am

The report provides a vision for ambitious policy action that will move the United States toward a circular economy.

“Recycling in the United States is at a breaking point due to thousands of disparate systems, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the massive fractures in its foundation. The time is now to solve this crisis, and Americans overwhelmingly want federal leadership, said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association. “The Consumer Brands Association is proud to convene the Recycling Leadership Council and present its blueprint for how the federal government can be a positive force in modernizing and standardizing recycling across the country.”

The RLC’s blueprint outlines three areas where the federal government can make a meaningful difference in America’s recycling future:

1. Create clear data collection and reporting requirements to further understand the problem and inform the creation of a system that works. There is a lack of standardized, quantifiable data across the country, leaving policymakers in the dark. We cannot manage what we cannot measure.

2. Develop national standards and definitions across the nation’s nearly 10,000 recycling systems, providing clear guidance to states and municipalities and taking confusion out of the process for consumers and packaging producers. Through standardization and harmonization, more and different types of materials can be collected, processed and sold for value-added products or packaging.

3. Support states with targeted infrastructure investments, tax credits and grants. Funding must be dedicated to the systems themselves, such as enhancing recycling infrastructure or educating consumers.

Without focused leadership from the federal government, the system will remain fragmented, with waste becoming increasingly unmanageable and hopes for a cleaner, more sustainable future becoming impossible to realize,” said Meghan Stasz, vice president of packaging and sustainability at Consumer Brands.There is a real opportunity for federal legislators to take this consensus, which is years in the making, and put it into actual legislation. These are ideas we can all get behind.

The diverse members of the RLC, brought together by Consumer Brands in early 2020, represent organizations from consumer-facing industries, packaging companies, NGOs and the recycling ecosystem, united by their belief that sweeping change is imperative to fixing recycling in America and integral to the long-term health of the planet.

For the launch, the RLC was joined by bipartisan members of Congress, several of which were present for the launch of the Recycling Leadership Council in January 2020. 

What They’re Saying

Members of Congress

U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-DE), Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works: “As a life-long recycling advocate, I’ve always believed that recycling is a win-win solution: it helps grow our economy and it’s good for the environment. But today America’s recycling system is not working, especially with respect to plastics. Recycling in our country is in dire need of new policies and solutions. This Congress, I believe that we have an opportunity to work to develop bipartisan, commonsense recycling policies that are good for local communities and our planet.” 

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI): “Plastic and other recyclable waste is choking our environment, particularly our oceans. We need to reduce plastic waste and vastly improve our recycling systems, including financial support and transparency policies. I’m glad to see some of the most important players come together to make a plan, including steps to collect better data and establish new financing tools.” 

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), co-chair of the Senate Recycling Caucus: “We have an opportunity to improve our nation’s recycling infrastructure and better leverage the economic and environmental benefits of recycling. With the help of the Recycling Leadership Council, we continue to examine the best ways to address the challenges facing the recycling industry. I look forward to working together to implement long-term solutions to make recycling easier to help improve our environment.” 

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK): “Effective recycling is an essential part of combating the global crisis of plastic waste and marine debris. I commend the Recycling Leadership Council’s year-long effort to bring diverse stakeholders together and propose new ideas. My colleagues and I in Congress can take these ideas and work in a bipartisan way to improve recycling throughout the U.S.” 

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH-16): “For our country to move forward and successfully address protecting our environment, we have to have a targeted approach. I am pleased to see innovative policy ideas included in the Recycling Leadership Council’s Blueprint for America’s Recycling System. Congress must take a bipartisan approach when considering ways to minimize waste and protect our environment. I look forward to working with my colleagues in this Congress to encourage bipartisan and innovative approaches to recycling policies.” 

RLC Members

American Cleaning Institute: “A critical sustainability goal for the ACI and the cleaning products industry is valuing nature and working to eliminate waste. Expanding opportunities for recycling and making resource recovery more efficient is a crucial milestone to accomplishing that goal,” said Melissa Grande, director of sustainability. 

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies: “Packaging is vital to safeguard our food, protect our medicines, shield our purchases and transport our goods, essentially protecting what keeps us happy and healthyBecause of packaging’s central role in our world, our industry has a responsibility to limit its environmental impact. The Blueprint for America’s Recycling System addresses the critical issue of recycling, by proposing ways to harmonize laws for clearer understanding, allowing consumers to do their part and the government to capitalize on technology and scale, said Glen Long, senior vice president. 

Closed Loop Partners: “Alongside reducing the extraction and consumption of virgin resources and scaling reuse models, recycling plays a critical role in building a more circular economy. This comprehensive report is a critical step toward a collaborative approach to transforming the recycling system in the United States, making it more effective and efficient. We need policymakers to act now and make a meaningful shift to a circular model for materials management,” said Kate Krebs, director of industry affairs. 

Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA): “According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), America recycles only 34 percent of its overall waste. This fact highlights the critical need to improve the country’s recycling systemHCPA is proud to be a member of the Recycling Leadership Council to help establish standardized recycling and waste programs throughout the U.S. based on data collection and conversations with key stakeholders. These efforts will improve sustainability and contribute to the long-term health of the planet,” said Steve Caldeira, president and CEO. 

Ocean Conservancy: “Ocean Conservancy research shows that the United States is the number-one generator of plastic waste in the world and a top contributor to ocean plastic pollution. We can and must do better and strengthening our recycling system right here at home through infrastructure investment and streamlined data collection and reporting are important first steps to solving the global ocean plastics crisis. This report represents voices across sectors, and it is our hope that such a united call for collective action will kickstart the changes America’s waste management system so desperately needs, said Edith Cecchini, project director, corporate strategy and policy. 

Screen Shot 2021 02 04 At 10 06 48 Am
RLC Releases Report on Fixing Recycling in the U.S.
The Recycling Leadership Council (RLC), a broad coalition of stakeholders brought together to identify the federal government’s role in fixing the U.S. recycling system, released the Blueprint for America’s Recycling System.
Feb 5th, 2021
Krones 201909 Tr01 Pet Kreislauf
Krones Joins the EU’s Circular Economy Initiative
The Krones Group joined the European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform.
Feb 4th, 2021
Fm Nxs Yvf 1920 6007050571a65
Bumble Bee's Culture of Sustainability
Jan Tharp, Bumble Bee Seafood CEO, sat down with OEM editor, Stephanie Neil, during PACK EXPO Connects last Fall for an in-depth interview. Here is a one-minute video clip on how to build a culture of sustainability.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Tt9c Lh Bi 1920 5ff62001cbed1
Annie's Organics and Post-Consumer Recycled Content
Pat Keenan, organic snack producer, talks with Matt Reynolds about his brand, Annie's, and the journey to achieve sustainable cereal bag liner using post-consumer recycled content.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Ethical Bean coffee will be coming soon to the Loop platform in Canada.
Loop Reusable/Returnable Packaging Platform Launches in Canada with Retail Partner Loblaw
Loop’s global expansion continues, bringing waste-free shopping for a range of food and household products, including Loblaw own-brand items, in reusable packaging to Canada
Feb 1st, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Tpcn Nb51 1920 5ff62bd0a401a
Plasma Gasification Promises Holistic Solution to Waste Management Circular Economy in Seven-Minute Video Report
The U.S. recycling infrastructure is failing, and public participation is ebbing. University of Florida is developing a litter and waste management solution to transform recycled trash into syngas.
Jan 27th, 2021
Eric G
Import Tariffs Apply to One Thing or Another
Questions recently arose about whether a specific shape of pasta was actually a drinking straw.
Jan 27th, 2021
Matt Reynolds1
To Regulate or Not to Regulate?
As power changes hands in Washington, some change in federal policy toward sustainability is also expected, and that might involve packaging, especially plastics.
Jan 27th, 2021
Sterling Anthony
Stretch Wrap Recycling
Facilities such as plants and distribution centers that receive palletized loads secured with stretch wrap have two choices regarding that material: disposal or recycle.
Jan 26th, 2021
Ralph Moyle
WPO Announces Lifetime Achievement Award Winner for 2021
WPO (World Packaging Organisation) announced that Ralph Moyle was awarded its Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021.
Jan 26th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
After discovering how the technology renders pathogens in food inert without compromising taste, it was a no-brainer for The Drinks Co. to use HPP to launch Expressed Juice, its first brand.
Expressed Juice's Landfill-Biodegradable Bottles Withstand HPP Pressure
Florida-based premium juice distributor finds the perfect mix of technology and shelf appeal with its biodegradable bottles.
Jan 21st, 2021
Getty Images 1194849796
COVID Trickle-Down Tied to Potential Corrugated Shortage
The pandemic has pushed e-commerce into overdrive, boosting the demand for corrugated shipping boxes while also slowing down recycling efforts and supply chains, creating a potential problem (or a great opportunity) for the corrugated industry.
Jan 21st, 2021
GWP Groups’ Production Facility in Cricklade.
GWP Receives Certification From the Forest Stewardship Council
Corrugated packaging manufacturer GWP’s products and business have been recognized with certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).
Jan 21st, 2021
Ben Stoller
Reusable Packaging Association Announces New Board Leadership for 2021
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announces new executive committee members and additions to its board of directors.
Jan 19th, 2021
Fiber-based cups will roll out for Kraft Mac & Cheese some time in 2021.
Fiber-based Cup for Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Cheese, a beloved staple on American tables for more than 80 years, today announced it is developing and testing the brand’s first-ever recyclable fiber-based microwavable cup.
Jan 15th, 2021
Magnum Tub New 1
Magnum Tub is First to Use Certified Circular Plastic
The indulgent ice cream brand pioneers the use of recycled plastic, with the material sourced from mixed plastic waste converted to plastic resin feedstock through advanced recycling.
Jan 14th, 2021
K Ix Vh Q5 H 1920 5ff6261853bc9
Loop and 7th Generation Chat with Packaging World about Returnable/Reusable Packaging
Tom Szaky of Loop and Kelly Murosky from Seventh Generation discuss returnable and reusable packaging options during PACK EXPO Connects last Fall—watch the 8-minute video.
Jan 12th, 2021
Logo 19380593d927a5678111629d2018aca5
Amcor Recognized by CDP for Advancements in Sustainability
Amcor was awarded a A- grade for Climate Change in CDP’s annual ratings, highlighting the company’s decisive actions towards a more sustainable future.
Jan 12th, 2021
More in Sustainability
Fresh 2020 Logo 215x215
Sonoco FRESH to Host Virtual Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit
Clemson alumnus David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, will give the keynote presentation at the inaugural Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit hosted by Sonoco FRESH at Clemson University.
Jan 8th, 2021
Dow Henkel
Counting Down the Top Four Dow Awards: #1 Henkel Invests in Recycled Plastic with a Social Cause
This award winner represent the most innovative packaging breakthroughs in categories ranging from food and beverage to personal care, with a strong focus on sustainability and the circular economy.
Jan 7th, 2021
Sp 0121
Loop Expands into Quick Service Restaurants
Matthew Banton, Head of Innovation and Sustainability, Burger King Global, shares how Burger King and Tim Hortons’ will be piloting of reusable packaging under the Loop circular packaging platform.
Jan 5th, 2021
Sterling Anthony
Flexible Packaging: Hard to Recycle, but Green
Flexible packaging is a defensible choice in the era of sustainability.
Jan 4th, 2021
Coke 5fb6a76d2a1bb
Counting Down the Top Three AmeriStar Awards: #3 Coke Rolls Out Paperboard Carrier
This top 2020 AmeriStar Award winner makes the packaging industry proud by giving consumers great interactions and experiences with creative pack designs.
Jan 1st, 2021
Rema 1000 Maskinrens own-brand dishwash detergent bottle is now being made from recycled fishing nets from Danish discount retail chain Rema 1000.
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2020 - #1: 20 New Sustainable Packaging Innovations
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2020. Join us as we look back at the best of 2020. Anne Marie Mohan's report on the Top 20 sustainable packaging innovations took the #1 spot on the list.
Dec 31st, 2020
“Our customers not only have the experience of managing their balance through a virtual wallet and seeing the environmental impact it has but can also keep track of the credits they generate by reutilizing, check expiration dates, and controlling each product they are buying”, says Business Development Director of Algramõ.
Chile's Algramõ, a Heavyweight of Circularity
With a successful model of packaging refill and reuse, the Chilean company is expanding its operations in Latin America and the United States. Currently present in New York, in 2021 Algramõ is targeting Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, and Europe.
Dec 31st, 2020
Beginning May 1 these paper tubes for deodorant from P&G will be available in 500 Walmart stores in the U.S.
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2020 - #2: P&G Debuts Paper Deodorant Tube
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2020. Join us as we look back at the best of 2020. Pat Reynolds' report on a paper-based deodorant tube from Procter & Gamble Beauty came in at #2 on the list.
Dec 30th, 2020
LOLI Beauty uses recycled, recyclable, and refillable food-grade glass containers for its micellars (e.g., tonics, toners, and serums) and its balms and powders.
Home Compostable Bags for Zero-Waste Beauty Brand
As part of its holistic strategy to ‘stir up a clean + conscious change,’ D2C superfood beauty company LOLI uses less than 0.5% plastic in its packaging, opting instead for glass jars, paperboard, and compostable courier bags.
Dec 30th, 2020
P&G is greatly expanding the use of its award-winning Eco-Box format.
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2020 - #4: P&G Greatly Expands Eco-Box Portfolio
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2020. Join us as we look back at the best of 2020. Pat Reynolds' report on P&G's expanded Eco-Box portfolio landed at #4 on the list.
Dec 28th, 2020
Henkel
Henkel Hair Color Tubes Converting to 100% Recycled Aluminum
Henkel hair color brand Diadem is one of the first brands in the company’s Beauty Care portfolio to transition to 100% recycled aluminum tube, with the complete product range already using the new tube.
Dec 28th, 2020
It took nearly 10 years for Numi to develop its compostable overwrap for individual tea bags.
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2020 - #5: Compostable Overwrap for Tea Bags
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2020. Join us as we look back at the best of 2020. Pat Reynolds' report on compostable overwraps for tea bags came in at #5.
Dec 27th, 2020