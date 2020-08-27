Georgia-Pacific to Manufacture Recyclable Mailers for E-commerce

Amazon will be Georgia-Pacific’s key customer, which will extend Amazon’s strategic supply chain of this mailer in the western United States.

The mailer combines a unique expansive material, which contains no polystyrene, between layers of kraft paper made at Georgia-Pacific’s paper mills. This material technology was introduced by Henkel’s Packaging and Consumer Goods Division in 2019. The mailer received a Widely Recyclable label from How2Recycle® based on lab tests at a recycled fiber mill, which means that it can be deposited in any curbside single-stream recycling bin.

“Georgia-Pacific is a great manufacturing partner for the recyclable paper padded mailers and we are looking forward to extending the ability to provide curbside recyclable packaging to Amazon and others,” said Scott Farber, Henkel global head of Marketing Paper Solutions.

“This padded paper mailer is a significant advancement in developing a sustainable packaging alternative to reduce environmental impacts,” says Adam Ganz, vice president – commercial development at Georgia-Pacific. “Shipping items to consumers in a mailer that can be tossed in the bin with the rest of their paper recyclables is a game changer. We’re excited to bring this to our customers at a time when e-commerce continues to grow rapidly.”

As a major supplier of corrugated boxes for Amazon, Georgia-Pacific has previously worked with the company on innovative packaging solutions and is now producing this mailer.

“Crafting Amazon's recyclable padded envelope required the ingenuity of scientists, engineers, and technicians at Amazon's and Henkel’s packaging and materials lab,” said Kim Houchens, director of Customer Packaging Experience at Amazon. “Replacing our comingled material mailer (paper bonded to bubble wrap) with a curbside recyclable paper padded mailer continues our waste reduction initiatives, which since 2015, have reduced the weight of outbound packaging by 33% and eliminated more than 810,000 tons of packaging material, the equivalent of 1.5 billion shipping boxes.”



