Maxpack Machinery Innovates with Recyclable Bags

Modern companies that leverage technology and with exponential growth like Maxpack Machinery, are at the forefront of this wave of innovation and have become crucial strategic partners for the implementation of these initiatives. Packaging machinery manufacturers find they must innovate at an accelerated rate. Only the best-positioned manufacturers will be the ones taking full advantage of this opportunity.

The initiative was born from a major global brand of tropical fruits and frozen foods, which, through its exclusive distributor in the United States, launched an innovative 100% recyclable laminated doypack pouch for the frozen Maduros (Ripe Plantains) line in the North American market.

A Maxpack MFSG Series - which includes several horizontal pre-formed doypack models - from U.S. based Maxpack Machinery was chosen to pack these recycled doypack bags for frozen maduros (ripe plantains). Due to the characteristics of this recyclable laminated material, Maxpack had to customize its Maxpack MFSG 240Z model to adapt the sealing station to this new material.

Maxpack's innovation for the sealing system of this project consisted of having modified the bag stretching unit and incorporating a paddle system to remove the air inside the bag. All the grip points of the bag were reinforced for greater support as well. On the other hand, a shaker system was included so that the product could settle correctly in the bag and help the stretch unit of the cover achieve an optimal seal.



