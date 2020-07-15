Orbis Named 2020 Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner

Orbis Corp. was named an Inbound Logistics 2020 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner.

Orbis Corp.
Jul 15th, 2020
Orbis Plastic Material

Orbis is a recipient due to its wide range of reusable packaging for use along the supply chain—such as pallets, totes, racks, containers, dunnage, and bulk systems — and multiple service offerings that help customers measure and reduce their overall environmental impact.

A key differentiator is Orbis’ Environmental Analysis service, which compares reusable packaging against single-use or expendable packaging to drive supply chain sustainability, operational efficiency and cost savings. This capability allows ORBIS to help leading companies measure and compare the environmental impact of their packaging options in the areas of energy usage, greenhouse gas emissions and solid waste.

Another significant initiative for Orbis is its continued development and use of sustainable and recycled materials in their products, including post-consumer, post-industrial plastic waste and, most recently, diverted plastic coastline waste. This plastic waste found near coastlines is recovered, recycled and repurposed with the ocean in mind. This new material enables Orbis to contribute to natural resource conservation and community betterment. Additionally, Orbis’ traditional comprehensive recycling program recovers and reprocesses customers’ obsolete and surplus plastic packaging into new products, further reducing waste.

“We thank Inbound Logistics for recognizing the sustainable and environmental impact our products, services and materials have on the supply chain,” said Breanna Herbert, associate product manager and sustainability lead at Orbis Corp. “With a strong eye on the circular economy model, we will continue prioritizing ways to help our customers measure and reduce their environmental impact, while bringing more sustainable innovations to market.”


Vellamo, its name pronounced &ldquo;vel-emo&rdquo; and originating from the goddess spirit of water in Finnish mythology, uses packaging that conjures the water&rsquo;s origins while using materials&mdash;glass and wood&mdash;that come from equally natural sources.
Ice Age-Era Water Taps Mother Nature for Product, Packaging
Finnish natural mineral water Vellamo combines glass packaging with a transparent, wood-based polypropylene label to complement its brand story and sustainability goals.
Jul 15th, 2020
Grease
Plastic-Free, Sustainable Coatings for Paperboard
The coatings are free of fluorine chemicals, therefore eliminating the component which prevents other materials from being recyclable.
Jul 15th, 2020
Moxie uses cardstock for its MX line of live resin products.
Moxie Cannabis Makes Move from Plastic to Paper—at a Cost
Company replaces plastic and paper sleeves for its range of cannabis products with more costly FSC-certified, chlorine-free paper, as part of its vision to become the first fully-integrated, carbon-negative cannabis company.
Jul 14th, 2020
Diageo plans to test this paper bottle for Johnny Walker Scotch Whiskey in Spring of 2021.
Paper Bottle for Diageo Spirits
For Spring of 2021, London-based Diageo plans a limited release of Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky in what it calls “the world’s first ever 100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle, made entirely from sustainably sourced wood.”
Jul 14th, 2020
The refillable packs, made from recyclable bamboo pulp, are inserted into the aluminum case for use. The refills are sent in a U.K. letterbox-friendly shipper.
Wild Bamboo-Based Deodorant Refill Pack
Subscription-based e-comm company Wild unveils a new reusable packaging platform for its natural deodorant product that includes a first-of-its-kind refill pack made of bamboo pulp.
Jul 13th, 2020
Mc Lean Facility 1
McLean Packaging Commits to Completely Renewable Energy
The company has contracted with national energy advisory firm 5 and ENGIE Resources, LLC on a five-year energy agreement that supports the development of renewables.
Jul 10th, 2020
For the pilot, Unilever is offering its Omo and Quix detergents in its standard retail packaging, to which are added an RFID tag and an Algram&otilde;-Unilever co-branding label.
Unilever Partners in ‘Refill on the Go’ Reuse Model
CPG joins Chilean company Algramõ in a pilot that employs RFID-equipped, reusable containers, IoT technology, and electric tricycles to deliver product ‘by the gram’ to consumers’ doorsteps.
Jul 10th, 2020
Weighing just 83 g, the paper bottle is up to five times lighter than a comparable glass bottle.
Paper Bottle for Wine
With the launch of its 3Q Sangiovese red Italian wine, Italian vineyard Cantina Goccia is the first to commercialize an innovative new paper bottle.
Jul 10th, 2020
Survey shows how important sustainable packaging is to e-commerce shoppers.
E-comm Consumer Study
Annual study shows that when it comes to picking which brands they want to shop with, consumers say that sustainable packaging is a key factor.
Jul 9th, 2020
Li Social Sustainable Launch
TC Transcontinental Introduces Sustainability Web Section
TC Transcontinental Packaging’s website now features a section on sustainability. It offers steps that brands and CPGs need to know to achieve their sustainability objectives.
Jul 8th, 2020
We currently have five bills before Congress related in one way or another to packaging and its end-of-life management.
Five U.S. Packaging Bills Under Consideration
While each one of the five proposed bills taps into elements valuable to advancing a circular economy for packaging, none provides a complete strategy across the entire recycling system.
Jul 6th, 2020
Bio Tone Tomato Tone Group
Lawn & Garden Brand Practices what it Preaches with Bio-based Pouch
Espoma Organic showcases its continued commitment to the environment with more sustainable flexible packaging alternatives.
Jun 30th, 2020
Conventionally antithetical to one another, sustainability and profit are starting to become a necessary pairing in the business world.
Drive Profit Through Sustainability
Learn what attributes consumers value in sustainable packaging and their willingness to pay for those attributes to develop a strategy that results in profits.
Jun 30th, 2020
Getty Images 1166343970
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic, Part II
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution. A few months into the crisis, and the numbers are staggering.
Jun 29th, 2020
American Institute Of Chemical Engineers Aiche Logo Vector
Sustainable Packaging Symposium 2020—Virtual Event
The 2020 Sustainable Packaging Symposium virtual event, sponsored by AIChE, will be held June 29-July2.
Jun 26th, 2020
Clariant ColorWorks applies IR-detectable black technology to make other dark colors more recyclable.
Clariant ColorWorks™ Applies IR-Detectable Black Technology to Make Other Dark Colors More Recyclable
New colorants eliminate the need for carbon black entirely, and opens opportunities for colors like extremely dark blues and greens.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 22 At 3 36 02 Pm
Amcor Extends Partnership Network by Joining World Wildlife Fund-led ‘ReSource: Plastic’
Amcor has joined the World Wildlife Fund-led activation hub, ReSource: Plastic, a global consortium of companies and organizations collaborating to keep waste out of the environment.
Jun 22nd, 2020
The MyKirei by Kao line debuted in April, with the first phase offering three products: Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash.
AIR Bottle for Personal Care Line Reduces Plastic by 50%
New personal care line, MyKirei by Kao, reflects the company’s Kirei, or ‘beautiful,’ Lifestyle Plan, with sustainable packaging that uses two pouches to create a ‘revolutionary’ rigid bottle.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Ticcit 3 Plant
Colbert Packaging Adapts TICCIT 2020 Program
Schoolchildren sheltered-at-home can learn about the life cycle of paperboard containers due to the partnership of Colbert Packaging and the Paperboard Packaging Council’s “Trees Into Cartons, Cartons Into Trees” (TICCIT) program.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Jokey Neste Final
Neste and Jokey Collaborate to Develop Rigid Packaging from Renewable and Recycled Materials
Neste and Jokey, a manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging, have started collaborating to develop the market for rigid packaging from sustainable renewable and recycled materials for food and non-food applications.
Jun 17th, 2020
Site Solar Panels
Tetra Pak Commits to Net Zero Emissions
Tetra Pak announced its commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its own operations by 2030, with the ambition to achieve net zero GHG emissions for the entire value chain by 2050.
Jun 17th, 2020
Nespresso has launched what it says is the first coffee capsule on the market made using 80% recycled aluminum.
Nespresso Coffee Capsule Made from 80% Recycled Content
Made of a thinner aluminum foil, each new, recycled-content Nespresso capsule is produced using 9.2% less aluminum material, making it 8% lighter as well.
Jun 15th, 2020
Ecolean Sustainability Report 2019 Cover High Res
Report Highlights Ecolean’s Sustainability Ambitions
The highlights of Ecolean’s 2019 Sustainability Report include the company’s use of 81% renewable electricity at its packaging material production sites and filling line equipment manufacturing plant globally during 2019.
Jun 15th, 2020
Diageo makes strides in sustainable packaging.
100% Recycled PET for Diageo’s Whiskey
Diageo North America has announced that its iconic bottles for Seagram’s 7 Crown blended American whiskey will be made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET), a move that is a first for the brand and for Diageo.
Jun 14th, 2020
20 Exxo 6747 Primary Packaging Pillow Pouch Final
ExxonMobil Collaborates on Sustainability Initiatives for India
ExxonMobil collaborated with local Indian companies Shrinath Group and Syntegon Technology India Private Limited (formerly known as Bosch Packaging Technology) to replace MLPs with recyclable PE laminated solutions.
Jun 12th, 2020
Logo Logoplaste
Biomimicry 3.8 & Logoplaste Join Forces
Logoplaste has partnered with Biomimicry 3.8, to embark on a project to design industrial plants that are carbon neutral and regenerative.
Jun 10th, 2020
Mndpr152b
Recyclable Mono-material Pouch Uses One-Way Valve to Keep Soft Pet Chews Fresh
Pet food maker Mera is the first to use pre-made, mono-material, recyclable plastic FlexiBags for its semi-moist dog treats.
Jun 9th, 2020
Rema 1000 Maskinrens own-brand dishwash detergent bottle is now being made from recycled fishing nets from Danish discount retail chain Rema 1000.
20 New Sustainable Packaging Innovations
Packaging consultancy shares 20 new sustainable packages and technologies that reflect broader industry trends, including compostability/biodegradability, reusability, and recyclability, among others.
Jun 8th, 2020
Enzplast
New Recycling Process Uses Enzymes to Break Down Plastics by 70%
The Enzplast2 project from Spain’s AIMPLAS focuses on the use of enzymes in the plastics sector to develop more sustainable processes, including separating multilayer packaging and improving biodegradation.
Jun 5th, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Berry Logo Cmyk
Berry Global Announces Recycling Technology Project with Mondelēz
Berry Global Group, Inc. announced its collaboration with Mondelēz International to supply packaging containing recycled plastic for Philadelphia, the world’s most popular cream cheese.
Jun 3rd, 2020