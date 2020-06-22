Amcor Extends Partnership Network by Joining World Wildlife Fund-led ‘ReSource: Plastic’

Amcor has joined the World Wildlife Fund-led activation hub, ReSource: Plastic, a global consortium of companies and organizations collaborating to keep waste out of the environment.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Amcor
Jun 22nd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 22 At 3 36 02 Pm

Launched last year, ReSource aims to help accelerate large-scale plastic commitments by organizations. By 2030, Resource has a target to prevent at least 50 million metric tons of plastic waste from entering nature. ReSource welcomed Amcor to the organization alongside Colgate-Palmolive and Kimberly-Clark.

 “Keeping waste out of the environment will require not only the right package design but also efficient collection and waste management along with active consumer participation,” said Amcor CEO Ron Delia.

“Global challenges are best addressed together, and we are proud to work with Resource: Plastic and the world’s largest brands to better protect the environment,” Mr. Delia said.

Screen Shot 2020 06 22 At 3 37 51 PmToday also marks the launch of ReSource’s inaugural report “Transparent 2020”, which identifies a common measurement baseline for principal members and contains a detailed analysis of the challenges and potential solutions.

 “When WWF set our global vision of no plastic in nature by 2030, we knew we couldn’t achieve this feat alone. We’re thrilled to welcome Amcor into ReSource: Plastic and look forward to tackling the plastic pollution problem, together” said Erin Simon, Head of Plastic and Business at World Wildlife Fund.

Amcor is dedicating unprecedented resources to solving the issue of more sustainable design and is bringing innovative products to market. Additionally, the company collaborates with industry partners, governments, and non-governmental organizations to improve collection, recycling, and recovery of plastic packaging and develop new approaches to advance a circular economy and better protect the environment.

Amcor has global partnerships with Ocean Conservancy and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative, where experts led the development of a global design-for-recyclability standard for high-barrier flexible packaging.

Amcor is making progress towards its commitment to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, significantly increase use of recycled materials, and drive greater recycling of packaging around the world.

Companies in this article
Amcor
Screen Shot 2020 06 22 At 3 36 02 Pm
Amcor Extends Partnership Network by Joining World Wildlife Fund-led ‘ReSource: Plastic’
Amcor has joined the World Wildlife Fund-led activation hub, ReSource: Plastic, a global consortium of companies and organizations collaborating to keep waste out of the environment.
Jun 22nd, 2020
The MyKirei by Kao line debuted in April, with the first phase offering three products: Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash.
AIR Bottle for Personal Care Line Reduces Plastic by 50%
New personal care line, MyKirei by Kao, reflects the company’s Kirei, or ‘beautiful,’ Lifestyle Plan, with sustainable packaging that uses two pouches to create a ‘revolutionary’ rigid bottle.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Ticcit 3 Plant
Colbert Packaging Adapts TICCIT 2020 Program
Schoolchildren sheltered-at-home can learn about the life cycle of paperboard containers due to the partnership of Colbert Packaging and the Paperboard Packaging Council’s “Trees Into Cartons, Cartons Into Trees” (TICCIT) program.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Today, Reps. Haley Stevens (MI-11), the Chairwoman of the House Science Subcommittee on Research and Technology, and Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16) introduced bipartisan legislation to reduce plastic waste and improve the global competitiveness of the U.S. plastics recycling industry.
Proposed U.S. Legislation Puts Focus on Plastic Waste Reduction, Recycling
Key components include improving the global competitiveness of the U.S. plastics recycling industry, U.S. leadership in waste reduction and recycling research and in standards development, and an investment of $85M in 2021.
Jun 17th, 2020
Jokey Neste Final
Neste and Jokey Collaborate to Develop Rigid Packaging from Renewable and Recycled Materials
Neste and Jokey, a manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging, have started collaborating to develop the market for rigid packaging from sustainable renewable and recycled materials for food and non-food applications.
Jun 17th, 2020
Site Solar Panels
Tetra Pak Commits to Net Zero Emissions
Tetra Pak announced its commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its own operations by 2030, with the ambition to achieve net zero GHG emissions for the entire value chain by 2050.
Jun 17th, 2020
Nespresso has launched what it says is the first coffee capsule on the market made using 80% recycled aluminum.
Nespresso Coffee Capsule Made from 80% Recycled Content
Made of a thinner aluminum foil, each new, recycled-content Nespresso capsule is produced using 9.2% less aluminum material, making it 8% lighter as well.
Jun 15th, 2020
Ecolean Sustainability Report 2019 Cover High Res
Report Highlights Ecolean’s Sustainability Ambitions
The highlights of Ecolean’s 2019 Sustainability Report include the company’s use of 81% renewable electricity at its packaging material production sites and filling line equipment manufacturing plant globally during 2019.
Jun 15th, 2020
Diageo makes strides in sustainable packaging.
100% Recycled PET for Diageo’s Whiskey
Diageo North America has announced that its iconic bottles for Seagram’s 7 Crown blended American whiskey will be made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET), a move that is a first for the brand and for Diageo.
Jun 14th, 2020
20 Exxo 6747 Primary Packaging Pillow Pouch Final
ExxonMobil Collaborates on Sustainability Initiatives for India
ExxonMobil collaborated with local Indian companies Shrinath Group and Syntegon Technology India Private Limited (formerly known as Bosch Packaging Technology) to replace MLPs with recyclable PE laminated solutions.
Jun 12th, 2020
Logo Logoplaste
Biomimicry 3.8 & Logoplaste Join Forces
Logoplaste has partnered with Biomimicry 3.8, to embark on a project to design industrial plants that are carbon neutral and regenerative.
Jun 10th, 2020
Mndpr152b
Recyclable Mono-material Pouch Uses One-Way Valve to Keep Soft Pet Chews Fresh
Pet food maker Mera is the first to use pre-made, mono-material, recyclable plastic FlexiBags for its semi-moist dog treats.
Jun 9th, 2020
Rema 1000 Maskinrens own-brand dishwash detergent bottle is now being made from recycled fishing nets from Danish discount retail chain Rema 1000.
20 New Sustainable Packaging Innovations
Packaging consultancy shares 20 new sustainable packages and technologies that reflect broader industry trends, including compostability/biodegradability, reusability, and recyclability, among others.
Jun 8th, 2020
Enzplast
New Recycling Process Uses Enzymes to Break Down Plastics by 70%
The Enzplast2 project from Spain’s AIMPLAS focuses on the use of enzymes in the plastics sector to develop more sustainable processes, including separating multilayer packaging and improving biodegradation.
Jun 5th, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Berry Logo Cmyk
Berry Global Announces Recycling Technology Project with Mondelēz
Berry Global Group, Inc. announced its collaboration with Mondelēz International to supply packaging containing recycled plastic for Philadelphia, the world’s most popular cream cheese.
Jun 3rd, 2020
For those consumers going the e-commerce route, there is a $20 shipping fee for orders under $150. In addition, the tote used to deliver and return product comes with a $15 deposit fee.
Loop to Launch E-Comm Platform Nationwide
Loop products in returnable packaging are scheduled for launch nationwide this month, while retail partners in the U.S., France, and Japan plan to offer Loop in their stores later this year.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Dasani
Monolayer Label Shrinks Dasani’s Footprint
Dasani replaced a multilayer label with a thinner, monolayer film made from BOPP, resulting in increased sustainability, enhanced operational efficiency, and cost savings opportunities.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Cargill Logo
Cargill Reports Progress in Achieving Sustainability Goals in Critical Supply Chains
Company is working toward meaningful, sustainable impact on land use, climate, and water.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
More in Sustainability
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 26 At 4 14 29 Pm
Free Download: Global Buying Green Report
Conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, this new Buying Green Report from Trivium Packaging documents the responses of 15,620 consumers across the U.S., Europe, and South America.
May 26th, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Accepting the Excellence Award on behalf of The Kroger Company is Joe O&apos;Connor (left) and Polymer Logistics is Paul Pederson (center).
Deadline Extended: Reusable Packaging Excellence Award 2020
Companies can submit applications through June 30.
May 18th, 2020
Sustain 4
Machine Efficiency and the Impacts of Sustainable Packaging
Many primary packaging lines are no longer dedicated to a single product as SKUs increase, impacting line efficiency. Sustainable material changes may also create challenges.
May 13th, 2020
Each &amp; Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging
Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Ppc Green
PPC Flexible Packaging Launches Sustainability Portfolio
PPC Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, launches PPC Green, its new sustainability portfolio.
May 11th, 2020
Greenstream Pouch
Sustainable Packaging Solutions
C-P Flexible Packaging launches C-P GreenStream sustainable flexible packaging options designed for sustainability utilizing post-consumer recycled content, recyclable materials, compostable materials, and downgauged materials.
May 8th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Dave Mc Lain
Printpack Continues to Build its Green Team
Printpack has expanded its sustainability team, which will be led by Dave McLain, Sustainability Director. It will be challenged with developing product platforms of more sustainable flexible packaging and bringing those platforms to market.
May 7th, 2020